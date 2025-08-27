Select AI crawlers to charge

graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe] B --> C[Set pay per<br>crawl price] C --> D[Select AI crawlers<br>to charge]:::highlight D --> E[Monitor<br>metrics] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white

Once you have set a pay per crawl price, AI Crawl Control automatically sets the default action for all applicable AI crawlers as Charge. However, you can control which action to take for each AI crawler.

Go to the AI Crawlers tab. Use the selection slider in the Actions column to configure the setting for each AI crawler.

AI crawlers for which you select Charge will be prompted to pay your configured pay per crawl price each time they attempt to scrape content from a zone.

Refer to Manage AI crawlers for more information on how to manage AI crawlers.