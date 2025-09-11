Monitor activity
graph LR A[Enable in<br>account settings] --> B[Set a pay per <br/>crawl price ] B --> C[Select crawlers<br>to charge] C --> D[Monitor<br>activity]:::highlight D --> E[Manage<br>payouts] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white click A "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/enable-in-account-settings/" click B "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/set-a-pay-per-crawl-price/" click C "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/select-crawlers-to-charge/" click E "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/manage-payouts/"
After configuring pay per crawl, monitor crawler activity to understand how AI crawlers interact with your content, and track your earnings.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control.
- Go to the Metrics tab to view detailed analytics.
The metrics help you understand:
- Which crawlers are accessing your content
- How often they are being charged
- Request patterns and trends
- Robots.txt violations
For detailed information about available metrics, refer to View AI Crawl Control metrics.
Consider updating your
robots.txt file to clearly indicate which pages should remain off-limits, even if AI crawlers are willing to pay for access.
Do the following to ensure you are using pay per crawl most effectively:
- Review crawler activity regularly to identify patterns
- Adjust pricing based on demand and content value
- Modify crawler actions (charge, allow, block) as needed
- Monitor for any unusual or unwanted crawler behavior
