Monitor activity

graph LR A[Enable in<br>account settings] --> B[Set a pay per <br/>crawl price ] B --> C[Select crawlers<br>to charge] C --> D[Monitor<br>activity]:::highlight D --> E[Manage<br>payouts] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white click A "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/enable-in-account-settings/" click B "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/set-a-pay-per-crawl-price/" click C "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/select-crawlers-to-charge/" click E "/ai-crawl-control/features/pay-per-crawl/use-pay-per-crawl-as-site-owner/manage-payouts/"

After configuring pay per crawl, monitor crawler activity to understand how AI crawlers interact with your content, and track your earnings.

View crawler activity

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain. Go to AI Crawl Control. Go to the Metrics tab to view detailed analytics.

The metrics help you understand:

Which crawlers are accessing your content

How often they are being charged

Request patterns and trends

Robots.txt violations

For detailed information about available metrics, refer to View AI Crawl Control metrics.

Balance visibility Your accrued earnings balance is not currently visible in the dashboard. You can request balance updates from your Cloudflare team.

Additional considerations

Robots.txt management

Consider updating your robots.txt file to clearly indicate which pages should remain off-limits, even if AI crawlers are willing to pay for access.

Ongoing optimization

Do the following to ensure you are using pay per crawl most effectively:

Review crawler activity regularly to identify patterns

Adjust pricing based on demand and content value

Modify crawler actions (charge, allow, block) as needed

Monitor for any unusual or unwanted crawler behavior