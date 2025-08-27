AI Crawl Control with Cloudflare Bots

AI Crawl Control works alongside other Cloudflare products, such as Cloudflare bot solutions. Bot solutions identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots, and can challenge or block the bots as you wish.

Order of precedence

AI Crawl Control's AI crawler blocking uses WAF custom rules, which take place before Cloudflare bot solutions.

AI Crawl Control's pay per crawl takes place after Cloudflare bot solutions.

graph LR A[Traffic] --> B[WAF custom rules<br>AI Crawl Control: Crawler blocks] B --> C[Cloudflare<br>Bot Solutions] C --> D[AI Crawl Control:<br>Pay Per Crawl] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white

For more information on how Cloudflare bot solutions works with WAF custom rules, refer to How it works.

Examples

Consider the following examples.

Bot rule which blocks all AI bots vs pay per crawl

You may have both of the following enabled:

A selection of AI crawlers to be charged through AI Crawl Control's pay per crawl

Bot configuration option to Block AI Bots.

Since pay per crawl happens after bot solutions, you need to first turn off Block AI Bots to ensure pay per crawl works as intended.