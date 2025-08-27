Connect Stripe
graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe]:::highlight B --> C[Verify your<br>AI crawler] C --> D[Crawl pages] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white
Connect your Cloudflare account to Stripe to process payments. Pay per crawl uses Stripe to process payments between AI crawler owners and site owners.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Configurations.
- Go to the Pay Per Crawl tab.
- From Connect to Stripe, select Connect.
- Select Continue to Stripe.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Cloudflare account to a Stripe account.
When you successfully connect Stripe to your account, you will see a green tick ✅ next to Stripe connection.
Charges are recorded upon successful delivery of content that is requested with valid crawler price headers.
Invoices are created and managed via Stripe. Crawlers are responsible for setting and enforcing their own spending limits.
