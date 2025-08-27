graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe] B --> C[Verify your<br>AI crawler]:::highlight C --> D[Crawl pages] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white

Once you have connected your Stripe account, set up your AI crawler as a verified bot.

Content access restriction

When an AI crawler tries to access content protected by pay per crawl, it receives a HTTP status code 402. This indicates payment is required. The HTTP header of the response includes the cost of the content.

For example, the response header may look like below:

HTTP/2 402 date: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 08:42:38 GMT content-type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 crawler-price: USD 0.01 server: cloudflare

To access this content, you must verify your AI crawler.

1. Follow Web Bot Auth protocol

Ensure your AI crawler identifies itself with the required headers for Web Bot Auth.

Follow the steps found in Web Both Auth.

2. Follow verified bot policy

Ensure your AI crawler follows Cloudflare's verified bots policy.

3. Submit verification request

Submit a form to add your AI crawler to Cloudflare's list of verified bots.