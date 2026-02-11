AI Crawl Control with Transform Rules

Use Response Header Transform Rules to add Link headers to crawler responses — even when those crawlers are blocked. This lets you communicate terms of use or RSL ↗ license information.

Example: Add licensing terms to blocked responses

Expression: (cf.bot_management.verified_bot and http.response.code eq 403) Header modification: Operation: Set static

Set static Header name: Link

Value: <https://example.com/ai-licensing-terms>; rel="license"; type="text/html"

For more details, refer to Response Header Transform Rules.