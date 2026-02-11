AI Crawl Control with Transform Rules

Expression:
Header modification:
- Operation: Set static
- Header name:
Link
- Value:
<https://example.com/ai-licensing-terms>; rel="license"; type="text/html"
Use Response Header Transform Rules to add
Link headers to crawler responses — even when those crawlers are blocked. This lets you communicate terms of use or RSL ↗ license information.
