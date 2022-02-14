Zaraz Ecommerce
zaraz.ecommerce() allows you to track common events of the ecommerce user journey, such as when a user adds a product to cart, starts the checkout funnel or completes an order on your website.
To start using
zaraz.ecommerce(), you first need to enable it in your Zaraz account and on the tool you plan to send ecommerce data to. Then, add
zaraz.ecommerce() to the
<body> element of your website.
Enable ecommerce tracking
You do not need to map ecommerce events to triggers. Zaraz will automatically forward data using the right format to the tools with ecommerce support.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and website.
- Click Zaraz > Settings.
- Enable Ecommerce tracking.
- Click Save.
- Locate the tool you want to use with ecommerce tracking and click Edit.
- Click Settings.
- Under Advanced, enable Ecommerce tracking.
- Click Save.
Add ecommerce tracking to your website
After enabling ecommerce tracking on your Zaraz dashboard, you need to add
zaraz.ecommerce() to the
<body> element of your website:
zaraz.ecommerce('Event Name', {parameters})
To create a complete tracking event, you need to add an event and one or more parameters. Below you will find a list of events and parameters Zaraz supports, as well as code examples for different types of events.
List of supported events
Product List Viewed
Products Searched
Product Clicked
Product Added
Product Added to Wishlist
Product Removed
Cart Viewed
Checkout Started
Checkout Step Viewed
Checkout Step Completed
Payment Info Entered
Order Completed
Order Updated
Order Refunded
Order Cancelled
Clicked Promotion
Viewed Promotion
List of supported parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
product_id
|String
|Product ID.
sku
|String
|Product SKU number.
category
|String
|Product category.
name
|String
|Product name.
brand
|String
|Product brand name.
variant
|String
|Product variant (depending on the product, it could be product color, size, etc.).
price
|Number
|Product price.
quantity
|Number
|Product number of units.
coupon
|String
|Name or serial number of coupon code associated with product.
position
|Number
|Product position in the product list (for example,
2).
products
|Array
|List of products displayed in the product list.
products.[].product_id
|String
|Product ID displayed on the product list.
products.[].sku
|String
|Product SKU displayed on the product list.
products.[].category
|String
|Product category displayed on the product list.
products.[].name
|String
|Product name displayed on the product list.
products.[].brand
|String
|Product brand displayed on the product list.
products.[].variant
|String
|Product variant displayed on the product list.
products.[].price
|Number
|Price of the product displayed on the product list.
products.[].quantity
|Number
|Quantity of a product displayed on the product list.
products.[].coupon
|String
|Name or serial number of coupon code associated with product displayed on the product list.
products.[].position
|Number
|Product position in the product list (for example,
2).
checkout_id
|String
|Checkout ID.
order_id
|String
|Internal ID of order/transaction/purchase.
affiliation
|String
|Name of affiliate from which the order occurred.
subtotal
|Number
|Order total after discounts but before deducting taxes and shipping.
total
|Number
|Revenue with discounts and coupons added in.
revenue
|Number
|Revenue excluding shipping and tax.
shipping
|Number
|Cost of shipping for transaction.
tax
|Number
|Total tax for transaction.
discount
|Number
|Total discount for transaction.
coupon
|String
|Name or serial number of coupon redeemed on the transaction-level.
currency
|String
|Currency code for the transaction.
value
|Number
|Total value of the product after quantity.
Event code examples
Product viewed
zaraz.ecommerce('Product Viewed', { product_id: '999555321', sku: '2671033', category: 'T-shirts', name: 'V-neck T-shirt', brand: 'Cool Brand', variant: 'White', price: 14.99, currency: 'usd', value: 18.99});
Product added
zaraz.ecommerce('Product Added', { product_id: '999555321', sku: '2671033', category: 'T-shirts', name: 'V-neck T-shirt', brand: 'Cool Brand', variant: 'White', price: 14.99, currency: 'usd', quantity: 1, coupon: 'SUMMER-SALE', position: 2});
Order completed
zaraz.ecommerce('Order Completed', { checkout_id: '616727740', order_id: '817286897056801', affiliation: 'affiliate.com', total: 30.00, revenue: 25.00, shipping: 3, tax: 2, discount: 5, coupon: 'winter-sale', currency: 'USD', products: [ { product_id: '999666321', sku: '8251511', name: 'Boy’s shorts', price: 10, quantity: 2, category: 'shorts', }, { product_id: '742566131', sku: '7251567', name: 'Blank T-shirt', price: 5, quantity: 2, category: 'T-shirts' } ]});