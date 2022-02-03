Zaraz event and system properties

{{ system.page.query.QUERY_PARAM }}
string
|Returns the value of a URL query parameter. Replace QUERY_PARAM with the name of your parameter.
{{ system.page.title }}
string
|Returns the page title.
{{ system.page.url.search }}
string
|Returns search parameters provided, beginning with the leading
? character.
{{ system.page.url.pathname }}
string
|Returns the path of the URL, including the initial
/. Does not include the query string or fragment.
{{ system.page.url.port }}
string
|Returns the port number of the URL.
{{ system.page.url.hostname }}
string
|Returns the domain of the URL.
{{ system.page.url.host }}
string
|Returns the domain (that is the hostname) followed by a
: and the port of the URL (if a port was specified).
{{ system.page.url.password }}
string
|Returns the password specified before the domain name.
{{ system.page.url.username }}
string
|Returns the username specified before the domain name.
{{ system.page.url.protocol }}
string
|Returns the protocol scheme of the URL, including the final
:.
{{ system.page.url.origin }}
string
|Returns the origin of the URL, that is its scheme, its domain and its port.
{{ system.page.url.href }}
string
{{ system.page.url.baseDomain }}
string
|Returns the base domain part of the URL, without any subdomains.
{{ system.page.referrer }}
string
|Returns the page referrer from
document.referrer.
{{ system.page.encoding }}
string
|Returns the document character encoding from
document.characterSet.
{{ system.cookies.NAME_OF_COOKIE }}
object
|Returns cookies obtained from the browser
document.
{{ system.device.ip }}
string
|Returns the incoming IP address.
{{ system.device.resolution }}
string
|Returns screen resolution for device.
{{ system.device.viewport }}
string
|Returns the visible web page area in user’s device.
{{ system.device.language }}
string
|Returns the language used.
{{ system.device.user-agent.ua }}
string
|Returns the browser’s user agent.
{{ system.device.user-agent.browser.name }}
string
|Returns the browser’s name.
{{ system.device.user-agent.browser.version }}
string
|Returns the browser’s version.
{{ system.device.user-agent.engine.name }}
string
|Returns the type of browser engine (for example, WebKit).
{{ system.device.user-agent.engine.version }}
string
|Returns the version of the browser’s engine.
{{ system.device.user-agent.os.name }}
string
|Returns the operating system.
{{ system.device.user-agent.os.version }}
string
|Returns the version of the operating system.
{{ system.device.user-agent.device }}
string
|Returns the type of device used (for example, iPhone).
{{ system.device.user-agent.cpu }}
string
|Returns the device’s CPU.
{{ system.misc.random }}
number
|Returns a random number unique to each request.
{{ system.misc.timestamp }}
number
|Returns Unix time in seconds.
{{ system.misc.timestampMilliseconds }}
number
|Returns Unix time in milliseconds.