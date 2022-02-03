Zaraz event and system properties

{{ system.page.query.QUERY_PARAM }} string Returns the value of a URL query parameter. Replace QUERY_PARAM with the name of your parameter.

{{ system.page.title }} string Returns the page title.

{{ system.page.url.search }} string Returns search parameters provided, beginning with the leading ? character.

{{ system.page.url.pathname }} string Returns the path of the URL, including the initial / . Does not include the query string or fragment.

{{ system.page.url.port }} string Returns the port number of the URL.

{{ system.page.url.hostname }} string Returns the domain of the URL.

{{ system.page.url.host }} string Returns the domain (that is the hostname) followed by a : and the port of the URL (if a port was specified).

{{ system.page.url.password }} string Returns the password specified before the domain name.

{{ system.page.url.username }} string Returns the username specified before the domain name.

{{ system.page.url.protocol }} string Returns the protocol scheme of the URL, including the final : .

{{ system.page.url.origin }} string Returns the origin of the URL, that is its scheme, its domain and its port.

{{ system.page.url.href }} string Returns the origin of the URL, that is its scheme, its domain and its port.

{{ system.page.url.baseDomain }} string Returns the base domain part of the URL, without any subdomains.

{{ system.page.referrer }} string Returns the page referrer from document.referrer .

{{ system.page.encoding }} string Returns the document character encoding from document.characterSet .

{{ system.cookies.NAME_OF_COOKIE }} object Returns cookies obtained from the browser document .

{{ system.device.ip }} string Returns the incoming IP address.

{{ system.device.resolution }} string Returns screen resolution for device.

{{ system.device.viewport }} string Returns the visible web page area in user’s device.

{{ system.device.language }} string Returns the language used.

{{ system.device.user-agent.ua }} string Returns the browser’s user agent.

{{ system.device.user-agent.browser.name }} string Returns the browser’s name.

{{ system.device.user-agent.browser.version }} string Returns the browser’s version.

{{ system.device.user-agent.engine.name }} string Returns the type of browser engine (for example, WebKit).

{{ system.device.user-agent.engine.version }} string Returns the version of the browser’s engine.

{{ system.device.user-agent.os.name }} string Returns the operating system.

{{ system.device.user-agent.os.version }} string Returns the version of the operating system.

{{ system.device.user-agent.device }} string Returns the type of device used (for example, iPhone).

{{ system.device.user-agent.cpu }} string Returns the device’s CPU.

{{ system.misc.random }} number Returns a random number unique to each request.

{{ system.misc.timestamp }} number Returns Unix time in seconds.