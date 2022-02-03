Skip to content
Zaraz event and system properties

Cloudflare Zaraz offers event and system properties that you can use when configuring the product. They are helpful to send data to a third-party tool or to create triggers as they have context about a specific user's browser session and the actions they take on the website. Below is a list of event and system properties, how can you access them, and their values:

System properties

PropertyTypeDescription
{{ system.page.query.QUERY_PARAM }}stringReturns the value of a URL query parameter. Replace QUERY_PARAM with the name of your parameter.
{{ system.page.title }}stringReturns the page title.
{{ system.page.url.search }}stringReturns search parameters provided, beginning with the leading ? character.
{{ system.page.url.pathname }}stringReturns the path of the URL, including the initial /. Does not include the query string or fragment.
{{ system.page.url.port }}stringReturns the port number of the URL.
{{ system.page.url.hostname }}stringReturns the domain of the URL.
{{ system.page.url.host }}stringReturns the domain (that is the hostname) followed by a : and the port of the URL (if a port was specified).
{{ system.page.url.password }}stringReturns the password specified before the domain name.
{{ system.page.url.username }}stringReturns the username specified before the domain name.
{{ system.page.url.protocol }}stringReturns the protocol scheme of the URL, including the final :.
{{ system.page.url.origin }}stringReturns the origin of the URL, that is its scheme, its domain and its port.
{{ system.page.url.href }}stringReturns the origin of the URL, that is its scheme, its domain and its port.
{{ system.page.url.baseDomain }}stringReturns the base domain part of the URL, without any subdomains.
{{ system.page.referrer }}stringReturns the page referrer from document.referrer.
{{ system.page.encoding }}stringReturns the document character encoding from document.characterSet.
{{ system.cookies.NAME_OF_COOKIE }}objectReturns cookies obtained from the browser document.
{{ system.device.ip }}stringReturns the incoming IP address.
{{ system.device.resolution }}stringReturns screen resolution for device.
{{ system.device.viewport }}stringReturns the visible web page area in user’s device.
{{ system.device.language }}stringReturns the language used.
{{ system.device.user-agent.ua }}stringReturns the browser’s user agent.
{{ system.device.user-agent.browser.name }}stringReturns the browser’s name.
{{ system.device.user-agent.browser.version }}stringReturns the browser’s version.
{{ system.device.user-agent.engine.name }}stringReturns the type of browser engine (for example, WebKit).
{{ system.device.user-agent.engine.version }}stringReturns the version of the browser’s engine.
{{ system.device.user-agent.os.name }}stringReturns the operating system.
{{ system.device.user-agent.os.version }}stringReturns the version of the operating system.
{{ system.device.user-agent.device }}stringReturns the type of device used (for example, iPhone).
{{ system.device.user-agent.cpu }}stringReturns the device’s CPU.
{{ system.misc.random }}numberReturns a random number unique to each request.
{{ system.misc.timestamp }}numberReturns Unix time in seconds.
{{ system.misc.timestampMilliseconds }}numberReturns Unix time in milliseconds.

Event properties

PropertyTypeDescription
{{ client.__zarazTrack }}stringReturns the name of the event sent using the Track method of the Web API. Refer to Zaraz Track for more information.
{{ client.PARAMETER }}stringReturns a specific parameter value sent using the Set method of the Web API. Replace PARAMETER with the name of your parameter. Refer to Zaraz Set for more information.