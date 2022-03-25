Add a third-party tool

You can add new third-party tools and load them into your website through the Cloudflare dashboard. If the tool you are adding needs to start actions different from the default Pageview trigger, it is recommended that you create the triggers you need first.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Click Zaraz. From Third-party tools, click Add new tool. Choose a tool from the tools library page and click Continue to confirm your selection. In Set up, configure the settings for your new tool. The information you need to enter will depend on the tool you choose. Click Save.