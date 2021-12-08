Add a third-party tool

You can add new third-party tools and load them into your website through the Cloudflare dashboard.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link, and select your account and website. Click Zaraz. From Third-party tools, select Add new tool. Choose a tool from the tools library page and Confirm your selection. You will be directed to the Settings page to configure the new tool. The information you need to enter will depend on the tool you choose. Click the Events tab. You need to create an Event to load the tool into your website. Select Create event and give your Event a name. Click the Firing Triggers drop-down menu. Choose the trigger you want to use with the event.

Your tool is now configured. The Event you have created will load the tool into your website when the conditions you set are met. Every Event includes:

Event Name . The name of the event that will be used internally by Cloudflare Zaraz.

. The name of the event that will be used internally by Cloudflare Zaraz. Trigger . A set of rules that trigger an event, like pageviews .

. A set of rules that trigger an event, like . Additional fields. (When applicable) Configure the type of data you wish to send to the new tool.

If you go back to the main Cloudflare Zaraz page, you will see your tool listed under Third-party tools, and the name of the Event associated with it. In this page you can also click the Active toggle to enable or disable your tool.