Get started

To start using Cloudflare Zaraz, log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and add a third-party tool or service to it. You also need to create the Event that will activate the loading of the tool in your website, and the trigger, or set of conditions, to determine if and when Zaraz should send events to the tool.

If your tool just needs a pageviews event as a trigger, go to Add a third-party tool to get started. If you need a different kind of trigger or set of triggers, go to Create a trigger first.