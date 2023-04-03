Worker Variables
Zaraz Worker Variables are a powerful type of variable that you can configure and then use in your actions and triggers. Unlike string and secret variables, Worker Variables are dynamic. This means you can use a Cloudflare Worker to determine the value of the variable, allowing you to use them for countless purposes. For example:
- A Worker Variable that calculates the sum of all products in the cart
- A Worker Variable that takes a cookie, makes a request to your backend, and returns the User ID
- A Worker Variable that hashes a value before sending it to a third-party vendor
Creating a Worker
To use a Worker Variable, you first need to create a new Cloudflare Worker. You can do this through the Cloudflare dashboard or by using Wrangler.
To create a new worker in the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Go to Workers and select Create a Service.
- Give a name to your service and choose the HTTP Handler as your starter template.
- Click Create Service, and then Quick Edit.
You have now created a basic Worker that responds with “Hello world.” If you use this Worker as a Variable, your Variable will always output “Hello world.” The response body coming from your Worker will be the value of your Worker Variable. To make this Worker useful, you will usually want to use information coming from Zaraz, which is known as the Zaraz Context.
Zaraz forwards the Zaraz Context object to your Worker as a JSON payload with a POST request. You can access any property like this:
const { system, client } = await request.json()
/* System parameters */system.page.url.href // URL of the current pagesystem.page.query.gclid // Value of the gclid query parametersystem.device.resolution // Device screen resolutionsystem.device.language // Browser preferred language
/* Zaraz Track values */client.value // value from `zaraz.track("foo", {value: "bar"})`client.products[0].name // name of the first product in an ecommerce call
See below for more complete examples of different use cases. To see the documentation for the Zaraz Context object, click here.
Configuring a Worker Variable
Once your Worker is published, configuring a Worker Variable is easy.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Go to Zaraz > Tools configuration > Variables.
- Click Create variable.
- Give your variable a name, choose Worker as the Variable type, and select your newly created Worker.
- Save your variable.
Using your Worker Variable
Now that your Worker Variable is configured, you can use it in your actions and triggers.
To use your Worker Variable:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Zaraz > Tools configuration > Tools.
- Click Edit next to a tool that you have already configured.
- Select an action or add a new one.
- Click on the plus sign at the right of the text fields.
- Select your Worker Variable from the list.
Example Worker Variables
Calculates the sum of all products in the cart
Assuming we are sending a list of products in a cart, like this:
zaraz.ecommerce("Cart Viewed", { products: [ { name: "shirt", price: "50" }, { name: "jacket", price: "20" }, { name: "hat", price: "30" }, ],
});
Calculating the sum can be done like this:
export default { async fetch(request, env) { // Parse the Zaraz Context object const { system, client } = await request.json();
// Get an array of all prices const productsPrices = client.products.map((p) => p.price);
// Calculate the sum const sum = productsPrices.reduce((partialSum, a) => partialSum + a, 0);
return new Response(sum); },
};
Match a cookie with a user in your backend
Zaraz exposes all cookies automatically under the
system.cookies object, so they are always available. Accesing the cookie and using it to query your backend could look like this:
export default { async fetch(request, env) { // Parse the Zaraz Context object const { system, client } = await request.json();
// Get the value of the cookie "login-cookie" const cookieValue = system.cookies["login-cookie"];
const userId = await fetch("https://example.com/api/getUserIdFromCookie", { method: POST, body: cookieValue, });
return new Response(userId); },
};
Hash a value before sending it to a third-party vendor
Assuming you’re sending a value that your want to hash, for example, an email address:
zaraz.track("user_logged_in", { email: "[email protected]" });
You can access this property and hash it like this:
async function digestMessage(message) { const msgUint8 = new TextEncoder().encode(message); // encode as (utf-8) Uint8Array const hashBuffer = await crypto.subtle.digest("SHA-256", msgUint8); // hash the message const hashArray = Array.from(new Uint8Array(hashBuffer)); // convert buffer to byte array const hashHex = hashArray .map((b) => b.toString(16).padStart(2, "0")) .join(""); // convert bytes to hex string return hashHex;
}
export default { async fetch(request, env) { // Parse the Zaraz Context object const { system, client } = await request.json();
const { email } = client;
return new Response(await digestMessage(text)); },
};