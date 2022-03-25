Using Durable Objects

Durable Objects provide low-latency coordination and consistent storage for the Workers platform through two features: global uniqueness and a transactional storage API.

Global Uniqueness guarantees that there will be a single instance of a Durable Object class with a given ID running at once, across the world. Requests for a Durable Object ID are routed by the Workers runtime to the Cloudflare data center that owns the Durable Object.

The transactional storage API provides strongly consistent key-value storage to the Durable Object. Each Object can only read and modify keys associated with that Object. Execution of a Durable Object is single-threaded, but multiple request events may still be processed out-of-order from how they arrived at the Object.

Durable Objects are named instances of a class you define. Like a class in object-oriented programming, the class defines the methods and data a Durable Object can access.

To start, enable Durable Objects for your account by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Workers > Durable Objects.

There are three steps to creating and using a Durable Object:

​​ Writing a class that defines a Durable Object

Before you can create and access Durable Objects, you must define their behavior by exporting an ordinary JavaScript class. Other languages will need a shim that translates their class definition to a JavaScript class.

The first parameter passed to the class constructor contains state specific to the Durable Object, including methods for accessing storage. The second parameter, env , contains any bindings you have associated with the Worker when you uploaded it.

export class DurableObjectExample { constructor ( state , env ) { } }

Note this means bindings are no longer global variables. For example, if you had a secret binding MY_SECRET , you must access it as env.MY_SECRET .

Workers communicate with a Durable Object via the Fetch API. Like a Worker, a Durable Object listens for incoming Fetch events by registering an event handler. The difference is that for Durable Objects the fetch handler is defined as a method on the class.

export class DurableObjectExample { constructor ( state , env ) { } async fetch ( request ) { return new Response ( 'Hello World' ) ; } }

A Worker can pass information to a Durable Object via headers, the HTTP method, the Request body, or the Request URI. HTTP requests received by a Durable Object do not come directly from the Internet. They come from other Worker code – possibly other Durable Objects, or just plain Workers. Durable Objects use HTTP for familiarity, but plan to introduce other protocols in the future.

​​ Accessing Persistent Storage from a Durable Object

Durable Objects gain access to a persistent storage API via the first parameter passed to the Durable Object constructor. While access to a Durable Object is single-threaded, it is important to remember that request executions can still interleave with each other when they wait on I/O, such as when waiting on the promises returned by persistent storage methods or fetch requests.

export class DurableObjectExample { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; } async fetch ( request ) { let ip = request . headers . get ( 'CF-Connecting-IP' ) ; let data = await request . text ( ) ; let storagePromise = this . state . storage . put ( ip , data ) ; await storagePromise ; return new Response ( ip + ' stored ' + data ) ; } }

The Durable Objects storage API employs several techniques to help you avoid subtle-yet-common storage bugs:

Each individual storage operation is strictly ordered with respect to all others. Even if the operation completes asynchronously (requiring you to await a promise), the results will always be accurate as of the time the operation was invoked.

A Durable Object can process multiple concurrent requests. However, when a storage operation is in progress (such as, when you are await ing the result of a get() ), delivery of concurrent events will be paused. This ensures that the state of the Object cannot unexpectedly change while a read operation is in-flight, which would otherwise make it very hard to keep in-memory state properly synchronized with on-disk state. If desired, this behavior can be bypassed using the option allowConcurrency: true .

If multiple write operations are performed consecutively – without await ing anything in the meantime – then they will automatically be coalesced and applied atomically. This means that, even in the case of a machine failure, either all of the operations will have been stored to disk, or none of them will have been.

Write operations are queued to a write buffer, allowing calls like put() and delete() to complete immediately from the application’s point of view. However, when the application initiates an outgoing network message (such as responding to a request, or invoking fetch() ), the network request will be held until all previous writes are confirmed to be durable. This ensures that an application cannot accidentally confirm a write prematurely. If desired, this behavior can be bypassed using the option allowUnconfirmed: true .

The storage API implements an in-memory caching layer to improve performance. Reads that hit cache will return instantly, without context-switching to another thread. When reading or writing a value where caching is not worthwhile, you may use the option noCache: true to avoid it – but this option only affects performance, it will not change behavior.

​​ In-memory state in a Durable Object

Variables in a Durable Object will maintain state as long as your Durable Object is not evicted from memory. A common pattern is to initialize an object from persistent storage and set class variables the first time it is accessed. Since future accesses are routed to the same object, it is then possible to return any initialized values without making further calls to persistent storage.

export class Counter { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; this . state . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async ( ) => { let stored = await this . state . storage . get ( "value" ) ; this . value = stored || 0 ; } ) } async fetch ( request ) { ... } }

Built-in caching The Durable Object’s storage has a built-in in-memory cache of its own – if you get() a value that was read or written recently, the result will be instantly returned from cache. Instead of writing initialization code like above, you could get("value") whenever you need it, and rely on the built-in cache to make this fast. Refer to the Counter example below for an example of this approach. However, in applications with more complex state, explicitly storing state in your Object may be easier than making storage API calls on every access. Depending on the configuration of your project, write your code in the way that is easiest for you.

​​ WebSockets in Durable Objects

As part of Durable Objects, Workers can act as WebSocket endpoints – including as a client or as a server. Previously, Workers could proxy WebSocket connections on to a back-end server, but could not speak the protocol directly.

While technically any Worker can speak WebSocket in this way, WebSockets are most useful when combined with Durable Objects. When a client connects to your application using a WebSocket, you need a way for server-generated events to be sent back to the existing socket connection. Without Durable Objects, there is no way to send an event to the specific Worker holding a WebSocket. With Durable Objects, you can forward the WebSocket to an Object. Messages can then be addressed to that Object by its unique ID, and the Object can then forward those messages down the WebSocket to the client.

​​ Instantiating and communicating with a Durable Object

Durable Objects do not receive requests directly from the Internet. Durable Objects receive requests from Workers or other Durable Objects. This is achieved by configuring a binding in the calling Worker for each Durable Object class that you would like it to be able to talk to. These bindings work similarly to KV bindings and must be configured at upload time. Methods exposed by the binding can be used to communicate with particular Durable Object instances.

A binding is defined in the wrangler.toml file of your Worker project’s directory. What is a binding? A binding is a how your Worker interacts with external resources such as KV Namespaces or Durable Objects. A binding is a runtime variable that the Workers runtime provides to your code. You can declare a variable name in your wrangler.toml file that will be bound to these resources at runtime, and interact with them through this variable. Every binding’s variable name and behavior is determined by you when deploying the Worker. Refer to the Environment Variables documentation for more information.

When a Worker talks to a Durable Object, it does so through a stub object. The class binding’s get() method returns a stub to the particular Durable Object instance, and the stub’s fetch() method sends HTTP Requests to the instance.

The fetch handler in the example below implements the Worker that talks to the Durable Object. Note that the fetch handler is written using a new kind of Workers syntax based on ES Modules. This syntax is required for scripts that export Durable Objects classes, but is not required for scripts that make calls to Durable Objects. However, Workers written in the modules syntax (including Durable Objects) cannot share a script with Workers written in the Service Worker syntax.

We recommend following this approach of implementing Durable Objects and a corresponding fetch handler in the same script (written in the modules format) not only because it is convenient, but also because as of today it is not possible to upload a script to the runtime that does not implement a fetch handler.

ES Modules differ from regular JavaScript files in that they have imports and exports. As shown earlier , you wrote export class DurableObjectExample when defining our class. To implement a fetch handler, you must export a method named fetch in an export default {} block.

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { let id = env . EXAMPLE_CLASS . idFromName ( new URL ( request . url ) . pathname ) ; let stub = env . EXAMPLE_CLASS . get ( id ) ; let response = await stub . fetch ( request ) ; return response ; } }

Learn more about communicating with a Durable Object in the Workers Durable Objects API reference . String-derived IDs versus system-generated IDs In the above example, you used a string-derived object ID by calling the idFromName() function on the binding. You can also ask the system to generate random unique IDs. System-generated unique IDs have better performance characteristics, but require that you store the ID somewhere in order to access the object again later. Refer to the API reference documentation for more information.

​​ Uploading a Durable Object Worker

Custom Wrangler installation instructions You must use Wrangler version 1.19.3 or greater in order to manage Durable Objects.

The easiest way to upload Workers that implement or bind to Durable Objects is to use Wrangler , the Workers CLI. You can start with one of our templates, the simplest of which can be used by running:

$ wrangler generate <WORKER-NAME> https://github.com/cloudflare/durable-objects-template

This will create a directory for your project with basic configuration and a single JavaScript source file already set up. If you want to use TypeScript, or be able to bundle external dependencies with your code using Rollup or Webpack, or to use CommonJS modules rather than ES modules, try one of the other starter templates instead:

The following sections will cover how to customize the configuration, but you can also immediately publish the generated project using the wrangler publish command.

​​ Specifying the main module

Workers that use ES Modules syntax must have a main module specified from which all Durable Objects and event handlers are exported. The file that should be treated as the main module is configured using the "main" key in the [build.upload] section of wrangler.toml . Refer to the modules section of the custom builds documentation for more details.

​​ Configuring Durable Object bindings

Durable Objects bindings can be configured in wrangler.toml by providing the class name and script name whose objects you wish to access using the binding. The script name can be omitted when creating a binding for a class that is defined in the same Worker as the binding.

[ durable_objects ] bindings = [ { name = "EXAMPLE_CLASS" , class_name = "DurableObjectExample" } ]

The [durable_objects] section has 1 subsection:

bindings - An array of tables, each table can contain the below fields. name - Required. The binding name to use within your Worker. class_name - Required. The class name you wish to bind to. script_name - Optional. Defaults to the current environment’s script.

- An array of tables, each table can contain the below fields.

If you are using Wrangler environments , you must specify any Durable Object bindings you wish to use on a per-environment basis. Durable Object bindings are not inherited. For example, an environment named staging :

[ env.staging ] durable_objects.bindings = [ { name = "EXAMPLE_CLASS" , class_name = "DurableObjectExample" } ]

Because Wrangler appends the environment name to the top-level name when publishing, for a Worker named worker-name the above example is equivalent to:

[ env.staging ] durable_objects.bindings = [ { name = "EXAMPLE_CLASS" , class_name = "DurableObjectExample" , script_name = "worker-name-staging" } ]

Note that "EXAMPLE_CLASS" in the staging environment is bound to a different script name compared to the top-level "EXAMPLE_CLASS" binding, and will therefore access different objects with different persistent storage. If you want an environment-specific binding that accesses the same objects as the top-level binding, specify the top-level script name explicitly:

[ env.another ] durable_objects.bindings = [ { name = "EXAMPLE_CLASS" , class_name = "DurableObjectExample" , script_name = "worker-name" } ]

​​ Configuring Durable Object classes with migrations

When you make changes to your list of Durable Objects classes, you must initiate a migration process. A migration is informing the Workers platform of the changes and provide it with instructions on how to deal with those changes.

The most common migration performed is a new class migration, which informs the system that a new Durable Object class is being uploaded.

Migrations can also be used for transferring stored data between two Durable Object classes:

Rename migrations are used to transfer stored objects between two Durable Object classes in the same script.

Transfer migrations are used to transfer stored objects between two Durable Object classes in different scripts.

The destination class (the class that stored objects are being transferred to) for a rename or transfer migration must be exported by the deployed script. Important After a rename or transfer migration, requests to the destination Durable Object class will have access to the source Durable Object’s stored data. After a migration, any existing bindings to the original Durable Object class (for example, from other Workers) will automatically forward to the updated destination class. However, any Worker scripts bound to the updated Durable Object class must update their [durable_objects] configuration in the wrangler.toml file for their next deployment.

Migrations can also be used to delete a Durable Object class and its stored objects. Important Running a delete migration will delete all Durable Object instances associated with the deleted class, including all of their stored data. Do not run a delete migration on a class without first ensuring that you are not relying on the Durable Objects within that class anymore. Copy any important data to some other location before deleting.

​​ Durable Object migrations in wrangler.toml

Migrations are performed through the [[migrations]] configurations key in your wrangler.toml file. Migrations require a migration tag, which is defined by the tag property in each migration entry. Migration tags are treated like unique names and are used to determine which migrations have already been applied. Once a given script has a migration tag set on it, all future script uploads must include a migration tag.

The migration list is an ordered array of tables, specified as a top-level key in your wrangler.toml file. The migration list is inherited by all environments and cannot be overridden by a specific environment.

All migrations are applied at deployment. Each migration can only be applied once per environment .

To illustrate an example migrations workflow, the DurableObjectExample class can be initially defined with:

[ [ migrations ] ] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "DurableObjectExample" ]

Each migration in the list can have multiple directives, and multiple migrations can be specified as your project grows in complexity. For example, you may want to rename the DurableObjectExample class to UpdatedName and delete an outdated DeprecatedClass entirely.

[ [ migrations ] ] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "DurableObjectExample" ] [ [ migrations ] ] tag = "v2" renamed_classes = [ { from = "DurableObjectExample" , to = "UpdatedName" } ] deleted_classes = [ "DeprecatedClass" ]

Note that .toml files do not allow line breaks in inline tables (the {key = "value"} syntax), but line breaks in the surrounding inline array are acceptable.

​​ Durable Object migrations through Wrangler CLI

Deprecation Notice While CLI migrations initially served a way to quickly migrate Durable Objects, this method is now deprecated and will be removed in a future release.

It is possible to define a migration purely through extra arguments to the wrangler publish command. When taking this route, any migrations listed in the wrangler.toml configuration file are ignored.

You should provide an --old-tag value whenever possible. This value should be the name of the migration tag that you believe to be most recently active. Your wrangler publish command will throw an error if your --old-tag expectation does not align with Cloudflare’s value.

The list of CLI migration arguments that can be added to wrangler publish is as follows:

--old-tag <tag name> --new-tag <tag name> --new-class <class name> --delete-class <class name> --rename-class <from class> <to class> --transfer-class <from script> <from class> <to class>

​​ Test your Durable Objects project

If you copy the DurableObjectExample and fetch handler code from above into a generated Wrangler project, publish it using a --new-class migration, and make a request to it, you will notice that your request was stored in a Durable Object:

$ curl -H "Content-Type: text/plain" https://<worker-name>.<your-namespace>.workers.dev/ --data "important data!" ***.***.***.*** stored important data!

As you write Durable Objects, find more helpful details in the Durable Objects runtime API documentation .

Durable Objects is generally available. However, there are some known limitations.

​​ Global Uniqueness

Uniqueness is enforced upon starting a new event (such as receiving an HTTP request), and upon accessing storage. After an event is received, if the event takes some time to execute and does not ever access its durable storage, then it is possible that the Durable Object instance may no longer be current, and some other instance of the same Object ID will have been created elsewhere. If the event accesses storage at this point, it will receive an exception. If the event completes without ever accessing storage, it may not ever realize that the Object was no longer current.

In particular, a Durable Object may be superseded in this way in the event of a network partition or a software update (including either an update of the Durable Object’s class code, or of the Workers system itself).

Wrangler tail logs from requests that are upgraded to WebSockets are delayed until the WebSocket is closed. Wrangler tail should not be connected to a script that you expect will receive heavy volumes of traffic.

The Workers editor in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link allows you to interactively edit and preview your Worker and Durable Objects. Note that in the editor Durable Objects can only be talked to by a preview request if the Worker being previewed both exports the Durable Object class and binds to it. Durable Objects exported by other Workers cannot be talked to in the editor preview.

​​ Object location

Not all Cloudflare locations host Durable Objects, so Objects may not be created in the same data center where they are first requested.

Currently, Durable Objects do not migrate between locations after initial creation. Cloudflare will be exploring automatic migration compatibility in the future.

Using Durable Objects will often add response latency, as the request must be forwarded to the data center where the object is located.

​​ Example - Counter

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return await handleRequest ( request , env ) ; } } async function handleRequest ( request , env ) { let id = env . COUNTER . idFromName ( "A" ) ; let obj = env . COUNTER . get ( id ) ; let resp = await obj . fetch ( request . url ) ; let count = await resp . text ( ) ; return new Response ( "Durable Object 'A' count: " + count ) ; } export class Counter { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; } async fetch ( request ) { let url = new URL ( request . url ) ; let value = await this . state . storage . get ( "value" ) || 0 ; switch ( url . pathname ) { case "/increment" : ++ value ; break ; case "/decrement" : -- value ; break ; case "/" : break ; default : return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } await this . state . storage . put ( "value" , value ) ; return new Response ( value ) ; } }

wrangler dev and wrangler tail are both available to help you debug your Durable Objects.

The wrangler dev command opens up a tunnel from your local development environment to Cloudflare’s network edge, letting you test your Durable Objects code in the Workers environment as you write it.

wrangler tail displays a live feed of console and exception logs for each request served by your script, including both normal Worker requests and Durable Object requests. After doing a wrangler publish , you can use wrangler tail in the root directory of your Worker project and visit your Worker URL to see console and error logs in your terminal.

​​ GraphQL Analytics

Durable Object metrics are powered by GraphQL, like other Workers metrics. Learn more about querying Workers data sets in this tutorial . The data sets that include Durable Object metrics include durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups , durableObjectsPeriodicGroups , durableObjectsStorageGroups , and durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups . You can use GraphQL introspection to get information on the fields exposed by each .

​​ Common errors

​​ Error: No event handlers were registered. This script does nothing.

In your wrangler.toml file, make sure the dir and main entries point to the correct file containing your Worker script, and that the file extension is .mjs instead of .js if using ES Modules Syntax.

​​ Error when deleting migration

When deleting a migration using wrangler publish --delete-class <ClassName> , you may encounter this error: "Cannot apply --delete-class migration to class <ClassName> without also removing the binding that references it" . You should remove the corresponding binding under [durable_objects] in wrangler.toml before attempting to apply --delete-class again.

​​ Error: Durable Object is overloaded.

A single instance of a Durable Object cannot do more work than is possible on a single thread. These errors mean the Durable Object has too much work to keep up with incoming requests:

Error: Durable Object is overloaded. Too many requests queued. The total count of queued requests is too high.

The total count of queued requests is too high. Error: Durable Object is overloaded. Too much data queued. The total size of data in queued requests is too high.

The total size of data in queued requests is too high. Error: Durable Object is overloaded. Requests queued for too long. The oldest request has been in the queue too long.

To solve this you can either do less work per request, or send fewer requests, for example, by splitting the requests among more instances of the Durable Object.