Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers AI
  3. Configuration
  4. Function Calling

Function calling

Beta

Function calling enables people to take Large Language Models (LLMs) and use the model response to interact with external APIs. The developer usually defines a set of functions and the required input schema for each function, which we call tools. The model then intelligently understands when it needs to do a tool call, and it returns a JSON output which can be fed to another API.

In essence, you define a tool’s API schema, the LLM then generates a JSON object based on the schema, then you use the JSON object as an input to make an API call.

​​ What models support function calling?

There are open-source models which have been fine-tuned to do function calling. When browsing our model catalog, look for models with the function calling property beside it. For example, @hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b is a fine-tuned variant of Mistral 7B that you can use for function calling.

​​ Basic function calling: input schema

With function calling, you define an array of tools with the name, description, and tool arguments. The example below shows how you would pass a tool called getWeather in an inference request to a model.

const response = await env.AI.run("@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b", {
      messages: [{ role: "user", content: "what is the weather in london?" }],
      tools: [
        {
          name: "getWeather",
          description: "Return the weather for a latitude and longitude",
          parameters: {
            type: "object",
            properties: {
              latitude: {
                type: "string",
                description: "The latitude for the given location",
              },
              longitude: {
                type: "string",
                description: "The longitude for the given location",
              },
            },
            required: ["latitude", "longitude"],
          },
        },
      ],
    });



return new Response(JSON.stringify(response.tool_calls));

The LLM will then return a JSON object with the required arguments and the name of the tool that was called. You can then pass this JSON object to make an API call.

[{"arguments":{"latitude":"51.5074","longitude":"-0.1278"},"name":"getWeather"}]

For a working example on how to do function calling, take a look at our demo app.