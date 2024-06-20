Function calling
Function calling enables people to take Large Language Models (LLMs) and use the model response to interact with external APIs. The developer usually defines a set of functions and the required input schema for each function, which we call
tools. The model then intelligently understands when it needs to do a tool call, and it returns a JSON output which can be fed to another API.
In essence, you define a tool’s API schema, the LLM then generates a JSON object based on the schema, then you use the JSON object as an input to make an API call.
What models support function calling?
There are open-source models which have been fine-tuned to do function calling. When browsing our model catalog, look for models with the function calling property beside it. For example, @hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b is a fine-tuned variant of Mistral 7B that you can use for function calling.
Basic function calling: input schema
With function calling, you define an array of tools with the name, description, and tool arguments. The example below shows how you would pass a tool called
getWeather in an inference request to a model.
const response = await env.AI.run("@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b", { messages: [{ role: "user", content: "what is the weather in london?" }], tools: [ { name: "getWeather", description: "Return the weather for a latitude and longitude", parameters: { type: "object", properties: { latitude: { type: "string", description: "The latitude for the given location", }, longitude: { type: "string", description: "The longitude for the given location", }, }, required: ["latitude", "longitude"], }, }, ], });
return new Response(JSON.stringify(response.tool_calls));
The LLM will then return a JSON object with the required arguments and the name of the tool that was called. You can then pass this JSON object to make an API call.
[{"arguments":{"latitude":"51.5074","longitude":"-0.1278"},"name":"getWeather"}]
For a working example on how to do function calling, take a look at our demo app.