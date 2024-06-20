Function calling Beta

Function calling enables people to take Large Language Models (LLMs) and use the model response to interact with external APIs. The developer usually defines a set of functions and the required input schema for each function, which we call tools . The model then intelligently understands when it needs to do a tool call, and it returns a JSON output which can be fed to another API.

In essence, you define a tool’s API schema, the LLM then generates a JSON object based on the schema, then you use the JSON object as an input to make an API call.

​​ What models support function calling?

There are open-source models which have been fine-tuned to do function calling. When browsing our model catalog, look for models with the function calling property beside it. For example, @hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b is a fine-tuned variant of Mistral 7B that you can use for function calling.

​​ Basic function calling: input schema

With function calling, you define an array of tools with the name, description, and tool arguments. The example below shows how you would pass a tool called getWeather in an inference request to a model.

const response = await env . AI . run ( "@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b" , { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "what is the weather in london?" } ] , tools : [ { name : "getWeather" , description : "Return the weather for a latitude and longitude" , parameters : { type : "object" , properties : { latitude : { type : "string" , description : "The latitude for the given location" , } , longitude : { type : "string" , description : "The longitude for the given location" , } , } , required : [ "latitude" , "longitude" ] , } , } , ] , } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response . tool_calls ) ) ;

The LLM will then return a JSON object with the required arguments and the name of the tool that was called. You can then pass this JSON object to make an API call.

[ { "arguments" : { "latitude" : "51.5074" , "longitude" : "-0.1278" } , "name" : "getWeather" } ]