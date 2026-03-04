Troubleshooting
Use this page to diagnose and resolve common issues with Cloudflare Tunnel. For tunnel health monitoring, logs, and metrics, refer to Monitoring.
When
cloudflared cannot reach the Cloudflare network, it logs specific error messages that indicate whether the issue is DNS resolution, QUIC (UDP), or TCP connectivity.
This error means the DNS resolver configured on your machine cannot resolve the SRV records that
cloudflared uses to discover the Cloudflare Tunnel destination IPs. Common causes include corporate DNS resolvers that strip or block SRV records, and DNS resolvers that return compressed SRV records.
To diagnose:
On the
cloudflared host machine, run:
If you receive
SERVFAIL,
NXDOMAIN, or an empty answer, test against Cloudflare's public resolver:
To resolve:
- If
1.1.1.1returns results but your local resolver does not, configure the host to use Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1) or another public resolver.
- If neither resolver returns results, your firewall is likely blocking outbound DNS queries (UDP port
53). Work with your network administrator to allow DNS traffic.
This variant means DNS queries from
cloudflared are being blocked or dropped entirely — the resolver never responds. This is common in container environments (Docker, Kubernetes) where the internal DNS resolver (
127.0.0.11) is unreachable or misconfigured.
To resolve:
- In Docker, verify your container's DNS configuration (
/etc/resolv.conf). You can override the resolver with
--dns 1.1.1.1when running the container.
- In Kubernetes, verify the
kube-dnsor
CoreDNSservice is running and reachable from the pod.
- On the
cloudflaredhost, verify that the resolver listed in
/etc/resolv.confis reachable and responding to queries.
This error means
cloudflared resolved the Cloudflare Tunnel destination IPs but could not complete a QUIC handshake over UDP port
7844. Your network or firewall is blocking outbound UDP traffic to Cloudflare.
cloudflared retries with exponential backoff (2, 4, 8, 16, 32, up to 64 seconds). After exhausting retries, it falls back to HTTP/2 over TCP:
If the fallback also fails, you will see a TCP connection timeout error.
To diagnose:
On the
cloudflared host machine, test connectivity on port
7844:
Replace
198.41.192.227 with the IP shown in your error message. If the port is closed or blocked by a firewall, the command will return
Connection refused or time out.
To resolve:
- Allow outbound UDP traffic to port
7844on your firewall or security group. Refer to the full list of IPs and ports.
- If you cannot open UDP,
cloudflaredwill fall back to HTTP/2 over TCP automatically. You can also force HTTP/2 by setting the
--protocol http2run parameter, but QUIC is recommended for better performance.
This error means
cloudflared cannot reach Cloudflare over TCP port
7844. If you also see the QUIC handshake timeout above it, both UDP and TCP are blocked — the tunnel cannot connect at all.
To diagnose:
As a quick test, run:
If the connection hangs, traffic is being dropped between your host and Cloudflare.
To test if
cloudflared can connect on port
7844, run:
Replace
198.41.200.43 with the IP shown in your error message. If the port is closed or blocked by a firewall, the command will return
Connection refused or time out.
To resolve:
- Allow outbound TCP traffic to port
7844to the Cloudflare Tunnel IP ranges.
- If your environment blocks port
7844entirely (both UDP and TCP), the tunnel cannot function. Work with your network administrator to allow outbound traffic on this port.
If you see this error when installing a remotely-managed tunnel, ensure that no other
cloudflared instances are running as a service on this machine. Only a single instance of
cloudflared may run as a service on any given machine. Instead, add additional routes to your existing tunnel. Alternatively, you can run
sudo cloudflared service uninstall to uninstall
cloudflared.
If you are unable to save your tunnel's public hostname, choose a different hostname or delete the existing DNS record. Check the DNS records for your domain from the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
If you encounter the following error when running a tunnel, double check your
config.yml file and ensure that the
credentials-file points to the correct location. You may need to change
/root/ to your home directory.
To start using Cloudflare Tunnel, a super administrator in the Cloudflare account must first log in through
cloudflared login. The client will launch a browser window and prompt the user to select a hostname in their Cloudflare account. Once selected, Cloudflare generates a certificate that consists of three components:
- The public key of the origin certificate for that hostname
- The private key of the origin certificate for that domain
- A token that is unique to Cloudflare Tunnel
Those three components are bundled into a single PEM file that is downloaded one time during that login flow. The host certificate is valid for the root domain and any subdomain one-level deep. Cloudflare uses that certificate file to authenticate
cloudflared to create DNS records for your domain in Cloudflare.
The third component, the token, consists of the zone ID (for the selected domain) and an API token scoped to the user who first authenticated with the login command. When user permissions change (if that user is removed from the account or becomes an admin of another account, for example), Cloudflare rolls the user's API key. However, the certificate file downloaded through
cloudflared retains the older API key and can cause authentication failures. The user will need to login once more through
cloudflared to regenerate the certificate. Alternatively, the administrator can create a dedicated service user to authenticate.
This means the origin is using a certificate that
cloudflared does not trust. For example, you may get this error if you are using SSL/TLS inspection in a proxy between your server and Cloudflare. To resolve:
- Add the certificate to the system certificate pool.
- Use the
--origin-ca-poolflag and specify the path to the certificate.
- Use the
--no-tls-verifyflag to stop
cloudflaredchecking the certificate for a trust chain.
A
1033 error indicates your tunnel is not connected to Cloudflare's network because Cloudflare's network cannot find a healthy
cloudflared instance to receive the traffic.
First, review whether your tunnel is listed as
Active on the Cloudflare One ↗ dashboard by going to Networks > Connectors > Cloudflare Tunnels or run
cloudflared tunnel list. If the tunnel is not
Active, review the following and take the action necessary for your tunnel status:
|Status
|Meaning
|Recommended Action
|Healthy
|The tunnel is active and serving traffic through four connections to the Cloudflare global network.
|No action is required. Your tunnel is running correctly.
|Inactive
|The tunnel has been created (via the API or dashboard) but the
cloudflared connector has never been run to establish a connection.
|Run the tunnel as a service (recommended) or use the
cloudflared tunnel run command on your origin server to connect the tunnel to Cloudflare. Refer to substep 6 of step 1 in the Create a Tunnel dashboard guide or step 4 in the Create a Tunnel API guide.
|Down
|The tunnel was previously connected but is currently disconnected because the
cloudflared process has stopped.
|1. Ensure the
cloudflared service or process is actively running on your server.
2. Check for server-side issues, such as the machine being powered off, an application crash, or recent network changes.
|Degraded
|The
cloudflared connector is running and the tunnel is serving traffic, but at least one individual connection has failed. Further degradation in tunnel availability could risk the tunnel going down and failing to serve traffic.
|1. Review your
cloudflared logs for connection failures or error messages.
2. Investigate local network and firewall rules to ensure they are not blocking connections to the Cloudflare Tunnel IPs and ports.
For more information, refer to the comprehensive list of Cloudflare 1xxx errors.
A
502 Bad Gateway error with
Unable to reach the origin service. The service may be down or it may not be responding to traffic from cloudflared on a tunnel route means the tunnel itself is connected to the Cloudflare network, but
cloudflared cannot reach the origin service defined in your ingress rule. Unlike error 1033, which indicates the tunnel is not connected to Cloudflare, a 502 error indicates the problem is between
cloudflared and your local service.
To identify the specific cause, review your Tunnel logs for
error-level messages. Common causes include:
If the origin service has stopped or never started,
cloudflared logs will show an error similar to:
To resolve, verify the service is running and listening on the expected port:
If the service is not running, start or restart it. You can confirm the service is listening by running
ss -tlnp | grep <PORT> (Linux) or
lsof -iTCP -sTCP:LISTEN -nP | grep <PORT> (macOS).
If the origin expects HTTPS but the tunnel route specifies
http://, or vice versa,
cloudflared logs will show an error similar to:
To resolve, update the service URL in your tunnel route to match the protocol your origin expects. For example, change
http://localhost:8080 to
https://localhost:8080. If you are using a locally-managed tunnel, update your ingress rule in the configuration file.
If the port in your tunnel route does not match the port your service is listening on,
cloudflared will log a
connection refused error for that port. Double-check the service URL in your ingress rule and compare it against the port your application is bound to.
If the origin presents a TLS certificate that
cloudflared cannot verify, the logs will show an error similar to:
This commonly occurs when the origin uses a self-signed certificate or when an SSL/TLS inspection proxy sits between
cloudflared and the origin.
To resolve, use one of the following approaches:
-
Set
originServerNameto the hostname on the origin certificate in your tunnel route. If you are using a locally-managed tunnel, here is an example of a configuration file:
-
Provide the CA certificate using
caPool:
-
As a last resort, disable TLS verification with
noTLSVerify. This is not recommended for production environments.
This error occurs when
cloudflared does not recognize the SSL/TLS certificate presented by your origin. To resolve the issue, set the origin server name parameter to the hostname on your origin certificate. Here is an example of a locally-managed tunnel configuration:
This means that your
cloudflared access client is unable to reach your
cloudflared tunnel origin. To diagnose this, look at the
cloudflared tunnel logs. A common root cause is that the
cloudflared tunnel is unable to proxy to your origin (for example, because the ingress is misconfigured, the origin is down, or the origin HTTPS certificate cannot be validated by
cloudflared tunnel). If
cloudflared tunnel has no logs, it means Cloudflare's network is not able to route the websocket traffic to it.
There are several possible root causes behind this error:
- Your
cloudflared tunnelis either not running or not connected to Cloudflare's network.
- WebSockets are not enabled.
- Your Cloudflare account has Universal SSL enabled but your SSL/TLS encryption mode is set to Off (not secure). To resolve, go to SSL/TLS > Overview in the Cloudflare dashboard and set your SSL/TLS encryption mode to Flexible, Full, or Full (strict).
- Your requests are blocked by Super Bot Fight Mode. To resolve, make sure you set Definitely automated to Allow in the bot fight mode settings.
- Your SSH or RDP Access application has the Binding Cookie enabled. To disable the cookie, go to Access controls > Applications and edit the application settings.
- One or more Workers routes are overlapping with the tunnel hostname, and the Workers do not properly handle the traffic. To resolve, either exclude your tunnel from the Worker route by not defining a route that includes the tunnel's hostname, or update your Worker to only handle specific paths and forward all other requests to the origin (for example, by using
return fetch(req)).
If
cloudflared returns error
error="remote error: tls: handshake failure", check to make sure the hostname in question is covered by a SSL certificate. If using a multi-level subdomain, an advanced certificate may be required as the Universal SSL will not cover more than one level of subdomain. This may surface in the browser as
ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH.
If your Cloudflare Tunnel logs return a
socket: too many open files error, it means that
cloudflared has exhausted the open files limit on your machine. The maximum number of open files, or file descriptors, is an operating system setting that determines how many files a process is allowed to open. To increase the open file limit, you will need to configure ulimit settings on the machine running
cloudflared.
This buffer size increase is reported by the quic-go library ↗ leveraged by cloudflared ↗. You can learn more about the log message in the quic-go repository ↗. This log message is generally not impactful and can be safely ignored when troubleshooting. However, if you have deployed
cloudflared within a unique, high-bandwidth environment then buffer size can be manually overridden for testing purposes.
To set the maximum receive buffer size on Linux:
-
Create a new file under
/etc/sysctl.d/:
-
In the file, define the desired buffer size:
-
Reboot the host machine running
cloudflared.
-
To validate that these changes have taken effect, use the
grepcommand:
Proxied traffic through Cloudflare Tunnel is buffered by default unless the origin server includes the
Content-Type: text/event-stream response header. This header tells
cloudflared to stream data as it arrives instead of buffering the entire response.
For the fastest possible troubleshooting, ensure your support ticket includes comprehensive details. The more context you provide, the faster your issue can be identified and resolved.
To ensure efficient resolution when contacting support, include as much relevant detail as possible in your ticket: