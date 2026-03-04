Monitoring

Cloudflare Tunnel exposes logs, metrics, and diagnostic tools to help you monitor tunnel health and resolve issues.

Tunnel health

You can check your tunnel connection status in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ by going to Networking > Tunnels, or by running cloudflared tunnel list .

Status Meaning Recommended Action Healthy The tunnel is active and serving traffic through four connections to the Cloudflare global network. No action is required. Your tunnel is running correctly. Inactive The tunnel has been created (via the API or dashboard) but the cloudflared connector has never been run to establish a connection. Run the tunnel as a service (recommended) or use the cloudflared tunnel run command on your origin server to connect the tunnel to Cloudflare. Refer to substep 6 of step 1 in the Create a Tunnel dashboard guide or step 4 in the Create a Tunnel API guide. Down The tunnel was previously connected but is currently disconnected because the cloudflared process has stopped. 1. Ensure the cloudflared service or process is actively running on your server.

2. Check for server-side issues, such as the machine being powered off, an application crash, or recent network changes. Degraded The cloudflared connector is running and the tunnel is serving traffic, but at least one individual connection has failed. Further degradation in tunnel availability could risk the tunnel going down and failing to serve traffic. 1. Review your cloudflared logs for connection failures or error messages.

2. Investigate local network and firewall rules to ensure they are not blocking connections to the Cloudflare Tunnel IPs and ports.



Tunnel status scope The tunnel status only reflects the connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare network. It does not indicate whether cloudflared can reach your internal services. A tunnel can appear Healthy while users are unable to connect to an application.

Notifications

Administrators can receive alerts when tunnels change health or deployment status. Notifications can be delivered by email, webhook, or third-party services.

To configure tunnel notifications, refer to Create a notification.

Tunnel Creation or Deletion Event Who is it for? Customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare Tunnels are created or deleted in their account. Other options / filters None. Included with All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans. What should you do if you receive one? No action is needed.

Tunnel Health Alert Who is it for? Customers who want to be warned about changes in health status for their Cloudflare Tunnels. Other options / filters None. Included with All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans. What should you do if you receive one? Monitor tunnel health over time and consider deploying cloudflared replicas or load balancers. Additional information Refer to Tunnel status to review the list of possible tunnel statuses ( Healthy , Inactive , Down and Degraded ).

Logs

Tunnel logs record all activity between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network, and all activity between cloudflared and your origin server.

Server-side logs

If you have access to the origin server, you can use the --loglevel flag to enable logging when you start the tunnel. By default, cloudflared prints logs to stdout and does not store logs on the server. You can optionally use the --logfile flag to write your logs to a file.

To enable logs, run the tunnel using the --loglevel info and --logfile <PATH> flags. For example,

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel --loglevel info --logfile cloudflared.log run <UUID>

Remote log streaming

You can stream real-time logs from a running tunnel without SSH access to the server.

CLI

Dashboard The cloudflared daemon can stream logs from any tunnel in your account to the local command line. cloudflared must be installed on both your local machine and the origin server. On your local machine, authenticate cloudflared to your Cloudflare account: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel login Run cloudflared tail for a specific tunnel: Terminal window cloudflared tail <UUID> For a more structured view of the JSON message, you can pipe the output to tools like jq ↗: Terminal window cloudflared tail --output=json <UUID> | jq . If you are running multiple replicas, specify which replica to stream logs from: Terminal window cloudflared tail --connector-id <REPLICA ID> <UUID> Log filtering options You can filter logs by event type ( --event ), event level ( --level ), or sampling rate ( -sampling ) to reduce the volume of logs streamed from the origin. This helps mitigate the performance impact on the origin, especially when the origin is normally under high load. For example: Terminal window cloudflared tail --level debug <UUID> Flag Description Allowed values Default value --event Filter by the type of event / request. cloudflared , http , tcp , udp All events --level Return logs at this level and above. Works independently of the --loglevel setting on the server. debug , info , warn , error , fatal debug --sampling Sample a fraction of the total logs. Number from 0.0 to 1.0 1.0 Dashboard log streams are only available for remotely-managed tunnels . To view logs from the dashboard: In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Networks > Connectors > Cloudflare Tunnels and select a tunnel. In the sidebar, select the Connector ID for the cloudflared instance you want to view. Select Begin log stream.

Metrics

Tunnel metrics show a Cloudflare Tunnel's throughput and resource usage over time. When you run a tunnel, cloudflared will spin up a Prometheus metrics endpoint — an HTTP server that exposes metrics in Prometheus ↗ format. You can use the Prometheus toolkit on a remote machine to scrape metrics data from the cloudflared server.

Default metrics server address

In non-containerized environments, cloudflared starts the metrics server on 127.0.0.1:<PORT>/metrics , where <PORT> is the first available port in the range 20241 to 20245 . If all ports are unavailable, cloudflared binds to a random port. In containerized environments (Docker, Kubernetes), the default address is 0.0.0.0:<PORT>/metrics .

To determine the default port, check your tunnel logs around the time when the tunnel started. For example:

2024-12-19T21:17:58Z INF Starting metrics server on 127.0.0.1:20241/metrics

Configure a custom address

To serve metrics on a custom IP address and port, perform these steps on the cloudflared host:

Run the tunnel using the --metrics flag. For example, Terminal window cloudflared tunnel --metrics 127.0.0.1:60123 run my-tunnel Note If you plan to fetch metrics from another machine on the local network, replace 127.0.0.1 with the internal IP of the cloudflared server (for example, 198.168.x.x ). To serve metrics on all available network interfaces, use 0.0.0.0 . Verify that the metrics server is running by going to http://localhost:60123/metrics . This will only work if you configured a localhost IP ( 127.0.0.1 or 0.0.0.0 ).

You can now export the metrics to Prometheus and Grafana to visualize and query the data. Refer to the Grafana tutorial for instructions on getting started with these tools.

cloudflared metrics Name Description Type Labels build_info Build and version information. GAUGE goversion , revision , type , version cloudflared_config_local_config_pushes Number of local configuration pushes to Cloudflare. COUNTER cloudflared_config_local_config_pushes_errors Number of errors that occurred during local configuration pushes. COUNTER cloudflared_orchestration_config_version Configuration version. GAUGE cloudflared_tcp_active_sessions Concurrent number of TCP sessions that are being proxied to any origin. GAUGE cloudflared_tcp_total_sessions Total number of TCP sessions that have been proxied to any origin. COUNTER cloudflared_tunnel_active_streams Total number of active streams. GAUGE cloudflared_tunnel_concurrent_requests_per_tunnel Concurrent number of requests proxied through each tunnel. GAUGE cloudflared_tunnel_ha_connections Number of active HA connections. GAUGE cloudflared_tunnel_request_errors Number of errors proxying to origin. COUNTER cloudflared_tunnel_server_locations Where each tunnel is connected to. 1 means current location, 0 means previous locations. GAUGE connection_id , edge_location cloudflared_tunnel_timer_retries Unacknowledged heart beats count. GAUGE cloudflared_tunnel_total_requests Number of requests proxied through all tunnels. COUNTER cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_authenticate_success Number of successful tunnel authentication events. COUNTER cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_register_success Number of successful tunnel registrations. COUNTER rpcName cloudflared_udp_active_sessions Concurrent number of UDP sessions that are being proxied to any origin. GAUGE cloudflared_udp_total_sessions Total number of UDP sessions that have been proxied to any origin. COUNTER coredns_panics_total Number of panics. COUNTER quic_client_closed_connections Number of connections that have been closed. COUNTER quic_client_latest_rtt Latest round-trip time (RTT) measured on a connection. GAUGE conn_index quic_client_lost_packets Number of packets that have been lost from a connection. COUNTER conn_index , reason quic_client_min_rtt Lowest RTT measured on a connection in ms. GAUGE conn_index quic_client_packet_too_big_dropped Number of packets received from origin that are too big to send to Cloudflare and are dropped as a result. COUNTER quic_client_smoothed_rtt Smoothed RTT calculated for a connection in ms. GAUGE conn_index quic_client_total_connections Number of connections initiated. For all QUIC metrics, client means the side initiating the connection. COUNTER

Prometheus metrics Name Description Type Labels promhttp_metric_handler_requests_in_flight Current number of scrapes being served. GAUGE promhttp_metric_handler_requests_total Total number of scrapes by HTTP status code. COUNTER code

Go runtime metrics Name Description Type Labels go_gc_duration_seconds A summary of the pause duration of garbage collection cycles. SUMMARY go_goroutines Number of goroutines that currently exist. GAUGE go_info Information about the Go environment. GAUGE version go_memstats_alloc_bytes Number of bytes allocated and still in use. GAUGE go_memstats_alloc_bytes_total Total number of bytes allocated, even if freed. COUNTER go_memstats_buck_hash_sys_bytes Number of bytes used by the profiling bucket hash table. GAUGE go_memstats_frees_total Total number of frees. COUNTER go_memstats_gc_sys_bytes Number of bytes used for garbage collection system metadata. GAUGE go_memstats_heap_alloc_bytes Number of heap bytes allocated and still in use. GAUGE go_memstats_heap_idle_bytes Number of heap bytes waiting to be used. GAUGE go_memstats_heap_inuse_bytes Number of heap bytes that are in use. GAUGE go_memstats_heap_objects Number of allocated objects. GAUGE go_memstats_heap_released_bytes Number of heap bytes released to OS. GAUGE go_memstats_heap_sys_bytes Number of heap bytes obtained from system. GAUGE go_memstats_last_gc_time_seconds Number of seconds since 1970 of last garbage collection. GAUGE go_memstats_lookups_total Total number of pointer lookups. COUNTER go_memstats_mallocs_total Total number of mallocs. COUNTER go_memstats_mcache_inuse_bytes Number of bytes in use by mcache structures. GAUGE go_memstats_mcache_sys_bytes Number of bytes used for mcache structures obtained from system. GAUGE go_memstats_mspan_inuse_bytes Number of bytes in use by mspan structures. GAUGE go_memstats_mspan_sys_bytes Number of bytes used for mspan structures obtained from system. GAUGE go_memstats_next_gc_bytes Number of heap bytes when next garbage collection will take place. GAUGE go_memstats_other_sys_bytes Number of bytes used for other system allocations. GAUGE go_memstats_stack_inuse_bytes Number of bytes in use by the stack allocator. GAUGE

Diagnostic logs

Cloudflare Tunnel generates diagnostic reports that collect data from a single cloudflared instance running on the local machine. This requires cloudflared version 2024.12.2 or later.

Generate diagnostics

(Linux only) To include network diagnostics in the logs, allow the cloudflared user to create RAW and PACKET sockets without root permissions: Terminal window sudo setcap cap_net_raw+ep /usr/bin/traceroute && sudo setcap cap_net_raw+ep /usr/bin/traceroute If you do not set cap_net_raw , then traceroute data will be unavailable. Get diagnostic logs: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag If multiple instances of cloudflared are running on the same host, specify the metrics server IP and port for the instance you want to diagnose. For example: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --metrics 127.0.0.1:20241

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Docker diagnostics cloudflared reads diagnostic data from the tunnel metrics server. To get diagnostic logs, the metrics server must be exposed from the Docker container and reachable from the host machine. Determine the metrics server port for the cloudflared instance running in Docker. Ensure the container is deployed with port forwarding enabled. The diagnostic feature will request information from the Docker instance using local port 20241 , therefore you should forward port 20241 to the container port obtained in Step 1: Terminal window docker run -d -p 20241:<metrics_port> docker.io/cloudflare/cloudflared tunnel ... Verify that you can reach the metrics server address from the Docker host environment: Terminal window curl localhost:20241/diag/tunnel This command should return a JSON: { " tunnelID " : "ef96b330-a7f5-4bce-a00e-827ce5be077f" , " connectorID " : "d236670a-9f74-422f-adf1-030f5c5f0523" , " connections " : [ { " isConnected " : true , " protocol " : 1 , " edgeAddress " : "198.41.192.167" }, { " isConnected " : true , " protocol " : 1 , " edgeAddress " : "198.41.200.113" , " index " : 1 }, { " isConnected " : true , " protocol " : 1 , " edgeAddress " : "198.41.192.47" , " index " : 2 }, { " isConnected " : true , " protocol " : 1 , " edgeAddress " : "198.41.200.73" , " index " : 3 } ], " icmp_sources " : [ "192.168.1.243" , "fe80::c59:bd4a:e815:ed6" ] } Run the diagnostic using the Docker container ID: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-container-id=<containerID> Alternatively, you can specify the container's name instead of its ID: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-container-id=<containerName> Running the diagnostic command with the container ID allows cloudflared to collect information from the Docker environment such as logs and container details. This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Kubernetes diagnostics The diagnostic feature will request data from the tunnel metrics server using ports 20241 to 20245 . You will need to use port forwarding to allow the local cloudflared instance to connect to the metrics server on one of these ports. Determine the tunnel's metrics server port. Enable port forwarding: Terminal window kubectl port-forward <pod> <diagnostic_port>:<metrics_port> <pod> : Name of the pod where the tunnel is running

: Name of the pod where the tunnel is running <diagnostic_port> is any local port in the range 20241 to 20245 .

is any local port in the range to . <metrics_port> is the Kubernetes pod port for the cloudflared instance you want to diagnose (obtained in Step 1). For example, if you set the metrics server address to 0.0.0.0:12345 : Terminal window kubectl port-forward cloudflared-6d4897585b-r8kfz 20244:12345 Connections made to local port 20244 are forwarded to port 12345 of the pod that is running the tunnel. Run the diagnostic: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-pod-id=<podID> If the pod has multiple applications/services running and cloudflared is not the first in the pod, you must specify either the container ID or name: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-pod-id=<podID> --diag-container-id=<containerName> This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Diagnostic file contents

The cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip archive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the cloudflared instance being diagnosed ( diagnosee ) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis ( diagnoser ). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.