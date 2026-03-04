 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Monitoring

Cloudflare Tunnel exposes logs, metrics, and diagnostic tools to help you monitor tunnel health and resolve issues.

Tunnel health

You can check your tunnel connection status in the Cloudflare dashboard by going to Networking > Tunnels, or by running cloudflared tunnel list.

Go to Tunnels
StatusMeaningRecommended Action
HealthyThe tunnel is active and serving traffic through four connections to the Cloudflare global network.No action is required. Your tunnel is running correctly.
InactiveThe tunnel has been created (via the API or dashboard) but the cloudflared connector has never been run to establish a connection.Run the tunnel as a service (recommended) or use the cloudflared tunnel run command on your origin server to connect the tunnel to Cloudflare. Refer to substep 6 of step 1 in the Create a Tunnel dashboard guide or step 4 in the Create a Tunnel API guide.
DownThe tunnel was previously connected but is currently disconnected because the cloudflared process has stopped.1. Ensure the cloudflared service or process is actively running on your server.
2. Check for server-side issues, such as the machine being powered off, an application crash, or recent network changes.
DegradedThe cloudflared connector is running and the tunnel is serving traffic, but at least one individual connection has failed. Further degradation in tunnel availability could risk the tunnel going down and failing to serve traffic.1. Review your cloudflared logs for connection failures or error messages.
2. Investigate local network and firewall rules to ensure they are not blocking connections to the Cloudflare Tunnel IPs and ports.

Notifications

Administrators can receive alerts when tunnels change health or deployment status. Notifications can be delivered by email, webhook, or third-party services.

To configure tunnel notifications, refer to Create a notification.

Tunnel Creation or Deletion Event

 Who is it for?

Customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare Tunnels are created or deleted in their account.

Other options / filters

None.

Included with

All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans.

What should you do if you receive one?

No action is needed.

Tunnel Health Alert

 Who is it for?

Customers who want to be warned about changes in health status for their Cloudflare Tunnels.

Other options / filters

None.

Included with

All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans.

What should you do if you receive one?

Monitor tunnel health over time and consider deploying cloudflared replicas or load balancers.

Additional information

Refer to Tunnel status to review the list of possible tunnel statuses (Healthy, Inactive, Down and Degraded).

Logs

Tunnel logs record all activity between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network, and all activity between cloudflared and your origin server.

Server-side logs

If you have access to the origin server, you can use the --loglevel flag to enable logging when you start the tunnel. By default, cloudflared prints logs to stdout and does not store logs on the server. You can optionally use the --logfile flag to write your logs to a file.

To enable logs, run the tunnel using the --loglevel info and --logfile <PATH> flags. For example,

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel --loglevel info --logfile cloudflared.log run <UUID>

Remote log streaming

You can stream real-time logs from a running tunnel without SSH access to the server.

The cloudflared daemon can stream logs from any tunnel in your account to the local command line. cloudflared must be installed on both your local machine and the origin server.

  1. On your local machine, authenticate cloudflared to your Cloudflare account:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel login

  2. Run cloudflared tail for a specific tunnel:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tail <UUID>

    For a more structured view of the JSON message, you can pipe the output to tools like jq:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tail --output=json <UUID> | jq .
  1. If you are running multiple replicas, specify which replica to stream logs from:
    Terminal window
    cloudflared tail --connector-id <REPLICA ID> <UUID>

Log filtering options

You can filter logs by event type (--event), event level (--level), or sampling rate (-sampling) to reduce the volume of logs streamed from the origin. This helps mitigate the performance impact on the origin, especially when the origin is normally under high load. For example:

Terminal window
cloudflared tail --level debug <UUID>
FlagDescriptionAllowed valuesDefault value
--eventFilter by the type of event / request.cloudflared, http, tcp, udpAll events
--levelReturn logs at this level and above. Works independently of the --loglevel setting on the server.debug, info, warn, error, fataldebug
--samplingSample a fraction of the total logs.Number from 0.0 to 1.01.0

Metrics

Tunnel metrics show a Cloudflare Tunnel's throughput and resource usage over time. When you run a tunnel, cloudflared will spin up a Prometheus metrics endpoint — an HTTP server that exposes metrics in Prometheus format. You can use the Prometheus toolkit on a remote machine to scrape metrics data from the cloudflared server.

Default metrics server address

In non-containerized environments, cloudflared starts the metrics server on 127.0.0.1:<PORT>/metrics, where <PORT> is the first available port in the range 20241 to 20245. If all ports are unavailable, cloudflared binds to a random port. In containerized environments (Docker, Kubernetes), the default address is 0.0.0.0:<PORT>/metrics.

To determine the default port, check your tunnel logs around the time when the tunnel started. For example:

2024-12-19T21:17:58Z INF Starting metrics server on 127.0.0.1:20241/metrics

Configure a custom address

To serve metrics on a custom IP address and port, perform these steps on the cloudflared host:

  1. Run the tunnel using the --metrics flag. For example,

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel --metrics 127.0.0.1:60123 run my-tunnel

  2. Verify that the metrics server is running by going to http://localhost:60123/metrics. This will only work if you configured a localhost IP (127.0.0.1 or 0.0.0.0).

You can now export the metrics to Prometheus and Grafana to visualize and query the data. Refer to the Grafana tutorial for instructions on getting started with these tools.

cloudflared metrics
NameDescriptionTypeLabels
build_infoBuild and version information.GAUGEgoversion, revision, type, version
cloudflared_config_local_config_pushesNumber of local configuration pushes to Cloudflare.COUNTER
cloudflared_config_local_config_pushes_errorsNumber of errors that occurred during local configuration pushes.COUNTER
cloudflared_orchestration_config_versionConfiguration version.GAUGE
cloudflared_tcp_active_sessionsConcurrent number of TCP sessions that are being proxied to any origin.GAUGE
cloudflared_tcp_total_sessionsTotal number of TCP sessions that have been proxied to any origin.COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_active_streamsTotal number of active streams.GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_concurrent_requests_per_tunnelConcurrent number of requests proxied through each tunnel.GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_ha_connectionsNumber of active HA connections.GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_request_errorsNumber of errors proxying to origin.COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_server_locationsWhere each tunnel is connected to. 1 means current location, 0 means previous locations.GAUGEconnection_id, edge_location
cloudflared_tunnel_timer_retriesUnacknowledged heart beats count.GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_total_requestsNumber of requests proxied through all tunnels.COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_authenticate_successNumber of successful tunnel authentication events.COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_register_successNumber of successful tunnel registrations.COUNTERrpcName
cloudflared_udp_active_sessionsConcurrent number of UDP sessions that are being proxied to any origin.GAUGE
cloudflared_udp_total_sessionsTotal number of UDP sessions that have been proxied to any origin.COUNTER
coredns_panics_totalNumber of panics.COUNTER
quic_client_closed_connectionsNumber of connections that have been closed.COUNTER
quic_client_latest_rttLatest round-trip time (RTT) measured on a connection.GAUGEconn_index
quic_client_lost_packetsNumber of packets that have been lost from a connection.COUNTERconn_index, reason
quic_client_min_rttLowest RTT measured on a connection in ms.GAUGEconn_index
quic_client_packet_too_big_droppedNumber of packets received from origin that are too big to send to Cloudflare and are dropped as a result.COUNTER
quic_client_smoothed_rttSmoothed RTT calculated for a connection in ms.GAUGEconn_index
quic_client_total_connectionsNumber of connections initiated. For all QUIC metrics, client means the side initiating the connection.COUNTER

Prometheus metrics
NameDescriptionTypeLabels
promhttp_metric_handler_requests_in_flightCurrent number of scrapes being served.GAUGE
promhttp_metric_handler_requests_totalTotal number of scrapes by HTTP status code.COUNTERcode

Go runtime metrics
NameDescriptionTypeLabels
go_gc_duration_secondsA summary of the pause duration of garbage collection cycles.SUMMARY
go_goroutinesNumber of goroutines that currently exist.GAUGE
go_infoInformation about the Go environment.GAUGEversion
go_memstats_alloc_bytesNumber of bytes allocated and still in use.GAUGE
go_memstats_alloc_bytes_totalTotal number of bytes allocated, even if freed.COUNTER
go_memstats_buck_hash_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used by the profiling bucket hash table.GAUGE
go_memstats_frees_totalTotal number of frees.COUNTER
go_memstats_gc_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used for garbage collection system metadata.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_alloc_bytesNumber of heap bytes allocated and still in use.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_idle_bytesNumber of heap bytes waiting to be used.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_inuse_bytesNumber of heap bytes that are in use.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_objectsNumber of allocated objects.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_released_bytesNumber of heap bytes released to OS.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_sys_bytesNumber of heap bytes obtained from system.GAUGE
go_memstats_last_gc_time_secondsNumber of seconds since 1970 of last garbage collection.GAUGE
go_memstats_lookups_totalTotal number of pointer lookups.COUNTER
go_memstats_mallocs_totalTotal number of mallocs.COUNTER
go_memstats_mcache_inuse_bytesNumber of bytes in use by mcache structures.GAUGE
go_memstats_mcache_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used for mcache structures obtained from system.GAUGE
go_memstats_mspan_inuse_bytesNumber of bytes in use by mspan structures.GAUGE
go_memstats_mspan_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used for mspan structures obtained from system.GAUGE
go_memstats_next_gc_bytesNumber of heap bytes when next garbage collection will take place.GAUGE
go_memstats_other_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used for other system allocations.GAUGE
go_memstats_stack_inuse_bytesNumber of bytes in use by the stack allocator.GAUGE

Diagnostic logs

Cloudflare Tunnel generates diagnostic reports that collect data from a single cloudflared instance running on the local machine. This requires cloudflared version 2024.12.2 or later.

Generate diagnostics

  1. (Linux only) To include network diagnostics in the logs, allow the cloudflared user to create RAW and PACKET sockets without root permissions:

    Terminal window
    sudo setcap cap_net_raw+ep /usr/bin/traceroute && sudo setcap cap_net_raw+ep /usr/bin/traceroute

    If you do not set cap_net_raw, then traceroute data will be unavailable.

  2. Get diagnostic logs:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag

    If multiple instances of cloudflared are running on the same host, specify the metrics server IP and port for the instance you want to diagnose. For example:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --metrics 127.0.0.1:20241

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Docker diagnostics

cloudflared reads diagnostic data from the tunnel metrics server. To get diagnostic logs, the metrics server must be exposed from the Docker container and reachable from the host machine.

  1. Determine the metrics server port for the cloudflared instance running in Docker.

  2. Ensure the container is deployed with port forwarding enabled. The diagnostic feature will request information from the Docker instance using local port 20241, therefore you should forward port 20241 to the container port obtained in Step 1:

    Terminal window
    docker run -d -p 20241:<metrics_port> docker.io/cloudflare/cloudflared tunnel ...

  3. Verify that you can reach the metrics server address from the Docker host environment:

    Terminal window
    curl localhost:20241/diag/tunnel

    This command should return a JSON:

    {
      "tunnelID": "ef96b330-a7f5-4bce-a00e-827ce5be077f",
      "connectorID": "d236670a-9f74-422f-adf1-030f5c5f0523",
      "connections": [
        { "isConnected": true, "protocol": 1, "edgeAddress": "198.41.192.167"},
        {"isConnected": true, "protocol": 1, "edgeAddress": "198.41.200.113", "index": 1},
        {"isConnected": true, "protocol": 1, "edgeAddress": "198.41.192.47", "index": 2},
        {"isConnected": true, "protocol": 1, "edgeAddress": "198.41.200.73", "index": 3}
      ],
      "icmp_sources": ["192.168.1.243", "fe80::c59:bd4a:e815:ed6"]
    }

  4. Run the diagnostic using the Docker container ID:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-container-id=<containerID>

    Alternatively, you can specify the container's name instead of its ID:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-container-id=<containerName>

    Running the diagnostic command with the container ID allows cloudflared to collect information from the Docker environment such as logs and container details.

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Kubernetes diagnostics

The diagnostic feature will request data from the tunnel metrics server using ports 20241 to 20245. You will need to use port forwarding to allow the local cloudflared instance to connect to the metrics server on one of these ports.

  1. Determine the tunnel's metrics server port.

  2. Enable port forwarding:

    Terminal window
    kubectl port-forward <pod> <diagnostic_port>:<metrics_port>
    • <pod>: Name of the pod where the tunnel is running
    • <diagnostic_port> is any local port in the range 20241 to 20245.
    • <metrics_port> is the Kubernetes pod port for the cloudflared instance you want to diagnose (obtained in Step 1).

    For example, if you set the metrics server address to 0.0.0.0:12345:

    Terminal window
    kubectl port-forward cloudflared-6d4897585b-r8kfz 20244:12345

    Connections made to local port 20244 are forwarded to port 12345 of the pod that is running the tunnel.

  3. Run the diagnostic:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-pod-id=<podID>

    If the pod has multiple applications/services running and cloudflared is not the first in the pod, you must specify either the container ID or name:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-pod-id=<podID> --diag-container-id=<containerName>

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Diagnostic file contents

The cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip archive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the cloudflared instance being diagnosed (diagnosee) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis (diagnoser). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.

File nameDescriptionInstance
cli-configuration.jsonTunnel run parameters used when starting the tunneldiagnosee
cloudflared_logs.txtTunnel log file1diagnosee
configuration.jsonTunnel configuration parametersdiagnosee
goroutine.pprofgoroutine profile made available by pprofdiagnosee
heap.pprofheap profile made available by pprofdiagnosee
metrics.txtSnapshot of Tunnel metrics at the time of diagnosisdiagnosee
network.txtJSON traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6diagnoser
raw-network.txtRaw traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6diagnoser
systeminformation.jsonOperating system information and resource usagediagnosee
task-result.jsonResult of each diagnostic taskdiagnoser
tunnelstate.jsonTunnel connections at the time of diagnosisdiagnosee

Footnotes

  1. If the log file is blank, you may need to set --loglevel to debug when you start the tunnel. The --loglevel parameter is only required if you ran the tunnel from the CLI using a cloudflared tunnel run command. It is not necessary if the tunnel runs as a Linux/macOS service or runs in Docker/Kubernetes.