Useful commands

cloudflared tunnel login Prompts a browser window where you can authenticate your tunnel to your Cloudflare account.

cloudflared tunnel list Displays all active tunnels, their creation time, and associated connections. Use the -d flag to include deleted tunnels.

cloudflared tunnel create <NAME or UUID> Creates a tunnel, registers it with the Cloudflare edge and generates a credential file to run this tunnel.

cloudflared tunnel --config path/config.yaml run <NAME or UUID> Runs a tunnel, creating highly available connections between your server and the Cloudflare edge. You can provide name or UUID of the tunnel to run either as the last command line argument or in the configuration file using tunnel: <NAME> .

cloudflared tunnel info <NAME or UUID> Displays details about the active connectors for a given tunnel identified by name of UUID.

cloudflared tunnel cleanup <NAME or UUID> Deletes connections for tunnels with the given UUIDs or names. This is useful if you get an error trying to delete or run a tunnel after cloudflared is not shut down gracefully (for example, if a kill command is issued).

cloudflared tunnel cleanup --connector-id <CONNECTOR-ID> <NAME or UUID> Disconnects and deletes a cloudflared replica with the given connector ID. You can view all replicas for a tunnel by running cloudflared tunnel info <NAME or UUID> .

cloudflared tunnel delete <NAME or UUID> Deletes tunnels with the given name or UUID. A tunnel cannot be deleted if it has active connections. To delete the tunnel unconditionally, use the -f flag.