AWS
This guide covers how to connect an Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 instance to Cloudflare using
cloudflared and publish a web application through a Cloudflare Tunnel.
-
From the AWS console, go to Compute > EC2 > Instances
-
Select Launch instance.
-
Name your VM instance. In this example we will name it
http-test-server.
-
For *Amazon Machine Image (AMI) choose your desired operating system and specifications. For this example, we will use Ubuntu Server 24.04 LTS (HVM), SSD Volume Type.
-
For Instance type:, you can select t2.micro which is available on the free tier.
-
In Key pair (login), create a new key pair to use for SSH. You will need to download the
.pemfile onto your local machine.
-
In Network settings, select Create security group.
-
Turn on the following Security Group rules:
- Allow SSH traffic from My IP to prevent the instance from being publicly accessible.
- Allow HTTPS traffic from the internet
- Allow HTTP traffic from the internet
-
Select Launch instance.
-
Once the instance is up and running, go to the Instances summary page and copy its Public IPv4 DNS hostname (for example,
ec2-44-202-59-16.compute-1.amazonaws.com).
-
To log in to the instance over SSH, open a terminal and run the following commands:
-
Run
sudo suto gain full admin rights to the instance.
-
For testing purposes, you can deploy a basic Apache web server on port
80:
- To verify that the Apache server is running, open a browser and go to
http://ec2-44-202-59-16.compute-1.amazonaws.com(make sure to connect over
http, not
https). You should see the Hello Cloudflare! test page.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Networking > Tunnels.
- Select Create Tunnel and enter a name (for example,
aws-tunnel).
- Select Create Tunnel.
- Under Setup Environment, select Debian 64-bit.
- Copy the install commands and run them on your EC2 instance.
- Once the tunnel connects, select Continue.
- Under Routes, select Add route > Published application.
- Enter a hostname (for example,
hellocloudflare.<your-domain>.com).
- Under Service, enter
http://localhost:80.
- Select Add route.
To test, open a browser and go to the hostname you configured. You should see your web server's page.
To secure your AWS instance, you can configure your Security Group rules ↗ to deny all inbound traffic and allow only outbound traffic to the Cloudflare Tunnel IP addresses. All Security Group rules are Allow rules; traffic that does not match a rule is blocked. Therefore, you can delete all inbound rules and leave only the relevant outbound rules.
After configuring your Security Group rules, verify that you can still access the service through Cloudflare Tunnel via its public hostname. The service should no longer be accessible from outside Cloudflare Tunnel -- for example, if you go to
http://ec2-44-202-59-16.compute-1.amazonaws.com the test page should no longer load.