 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Configuration

This page covers the most common configuration options for cloudflared tunnels, including high availability, firewall rules, and runtime parameters.

Replicas and high availability

When you run a tunnel, cloudflared establishes four outbound-only, post-quantum encrypted connections to at least two distinct Cloudflare data centers. If any connection, server, or data center goes offline, your resources remain available.

A replica is an additional cloudflared instance that points to the same tunnel. Each replica creates four new connections, providing additional ingress points to your origin. You can run up to 25 replicas (100 connections) per tunnel. Traffic routes to the geographically closest replica.

graph LR
    C((Cloudflare))
    subgraph E[Your network]
        cf1["cloudflared <br> (Replica for tunnel-01)"]
        cf2["cloudflared <br> (Replica for tunnel-01)"]
        S1[Application]
        cf1-->S1
        cf2-->S1
    end
    C -- "Connections x 4 <br>"--> cf1
    C --> cf1
    C --> cf1
    C --> cf1
    C -- Connections x 4--> cf2
    C --> cf2
    C --> cf2
    C --> cf2

Deploy a replica

To deploy a replica for a remotely-managed tunnel:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Networking > Tunnels.

    Go to Tunnels

  2. Select your tunnel.

  3. Select Add a replica.

  4. Select the operating system of the host where you want to deploy a replica.

  5. Copy the installation command and run it on the host.

Firewall rules

cloudflared connects outbound to Cloudflare on port 7844. Your firewall must allow egress to the following destinations. Block all ingress traffic for a positive security model — only the services in your tunnel configuration will be exposed.

Required ports

region1.v2.argotunnel.com

IPv4IPv6PortProtocols
198.41.192.167 198.41.192.67 198.41.192.57 198.41.192.107 198.41.192.27 198.41.192.7 198.41.192.227 198.41.192.47 198.41.192.37 198.41.192.772606:4700:a0::1 2606:4700:a0::2 2606:4700:a0::3 2606:4700:a0::4 2606:4700:a0::5 2606:4700:a0::6 2606:4700:a0::7 2606:4700:a0::8 2606:4700:a0::9 2606:4700:a0::107844TCP/UDP (http2/quic)

region2.v2.argotunnel.com

IPv4IPv6PortProtocols
198.41.200.13 198.41.200.193 198.41.200.33 198.41.200.233 198.41.200.53 198.41.200.63 198.41.200.113 198.41.200.73 198.41.200.43 198.41.200.232606:4700:a8::1 2606:4700:a8::2 2606:4700:a8::3 2606:4700:a8::4 2606:4700:a8::5 2606:4700:a8::6 2606:4700:a8::7 2606:4700:a8::8 2606:4700:a8::9 2606:4700:a8::107844TCP/UDP (http2/quic)

US region IPs

When using the --region us flag, ensure your firewall allows outbound connections to these US-region destinations on port 7844 (TCP/UDP).

us-region1.v2.argotunnel.com

IPv4IPv6PortProtocol
198.41.218.1 198.41.218.2 198.41.218.3 198.41.218.4 198.41.218.5 198.41.218.6 198.41.218.7 198.41.218.8 198.41.218.9 198.41.218.102606:4700:a1::1 2606:4700:a1::2 2606:4700:a1::3 2606:4700:a1::4 2606:4700:a1::5 2606:4700:a1::6 2606:4700:a1::7 2606:4700:a1::8 2606:4700:a1::9 2606:4700:a1::107844TCP/UDP (http2/quic)

us-region2.v2.argotunnel.com

IPv4IPv6PortProtocol
198.41.219.1 198.41.219.2 198.41.219.3 198.41.219.4 198.41.219.5 198.41.219.6 198.41.219.7 198.41.219.8 198.41.219.9 198.41.219.102606:4700:a9::1 2606:4700:a9::2 2606:4700:a9::3 2606:4700:a9::4 2606:4700:a9::5 2606:4700:a9::6 2606:4700:a9::7 2606:4700:a9::8 2606:4700:a9::9 2606:4700:a9::107844TCP/UDP (http2/quic)

FedRAMP High IPs

When deploying cloudflared in a FedRAMP High environment, cloudflared automatically routes to FedRAMP data centers based on the tunnel token. Ensure your firewall allows outbound connections to these FedRAMP-specific destinations on port 7844 (TCP/UDP).

fed-region1.v2.argotunnel.com

IPv4IPv6PortProtocols
162.159.234.1 162.159.234.2 162.159.234.3 162.159.234.4 162.159.234.5 162.159.234.6 162.159.234.7 162.159.234.8 162.159.234.9 162.159.234.102a06:98c1:4d::1 2a06:98c1:4d::2 2a06:98c1:4d::3 2a06:98c1:4d::4 2a06:98c1:4d::5 2a06:98c1:4d::6 2a06:98c1:4d::7 2a06:98c1:4d::8 2a06:98c1:4d::9 2a06:98c1:4d::107844TCP/UDP (http2/quic)

fed-region2.v2.argotunnel.com

IPv4IPv6PortProtocols
172.64.234.1 172.64.234.2 172.64.234.3 172.64.234.4 172.64.234.5 172.64.234.6 172.64.234.7 172.64.234.8 172.64.234.9 172.64.234.102606:4700:f6::1 2606:4700:f6::2 2606:4700:f6::3 2606:4700:f6::4 2606:4700:f6::5 2606:4700:f6::6 2606:4700:f6::7 2606:4700:f6::8 2606:4700:f6::9 2606:4700:f6::107844TCP/UDP (http2/quic)

SNI-enforcing firewalls

If your firewall enforces Server Name Indication (SNI), also allow these hostnames on port 7844:

HostnamePortProtocols
_v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com7844TCP (http2)
cftunnel.com7844TCP/UDP (http2/quic)
h2.cftunnel.com7844TCP (http2)
quic.cftunnel.com7844UDP (quic)

Optional port 443 destinations

Opening port 443 enables optional features like software auto-updates and Access JWT validation. cloudflared runs correctly without these connections.

DestinationPurpose
api.cloudflare.comSoftware update checks
update.argotunnel.comSoftware update checks
github.comDownload latest release
<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.comAccess JWT validation (if Access enabled)
pqtunnels.cloudflareresearch.comPost-quantum error reporting
cfd-features.argotunnel.com (DNS TXT)UDP datagram version negotiation

To verify your firewall allows tunnel traffic, refer to Connection errors.

Run parameters

These flags apply to the cloudflared tunnel run command. They control how the tunnel runs on your operating system.

The most commonly used parameters:

ParameterDefaultDescription
--loglevelinfoLog verbosity: debug, info, warn, error, fatal
--logfilestdoutPath to write log output
--metrics127.0.0.1:2024xPrometheus metrics endpoint address
--protocolautoConnection protocol: auto, quic, http2
--regionglobalRoute through US-only data centers with us
--tokenTunnel token (remotely-managed tunnels)

The following example shows how to manually run a tunnel with configuration flags:

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel --loglevel info --logfile /var/log/cloudflared/cloudflared.log run --token <TOKEN VALUE>

For the complete list of run parameters and instructions on how to add them to a tunnel service, refer to Run parameters.

Origin parameters

Origin configuration parameters control how cloudflared proxies traffic to your origin server.

The most commonly used parameters:

ParameterDefaultDescription
originServerName""Hostname expected from origin certificate
noTLSVerifyfalseDisable TLS certificate verification
httpHostHeader""Override HTTP Host header
connectTimeout30sTCP connection timeout to origin

For the complete list of origin parameters and setup instructions, refer to Origin parameters.