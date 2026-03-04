System requirements

cloudflared is lightweight enough to run on a Raspberry Pi or a data center server. Tunnel throughput is primarily limited by the number of ports configured in system software, not hardware.

Baseline recommendations

Run a cloudflared replica on two dedicated hosts per location with a minimum of 4 GB RAM and 4 CPU cores. Allocate 50,000 ports per host.

Port configuration

Linux

Windows To increase the number of ports available to cloudflared on Linux: If your machine has a /etc/sysctl.d/ directory: Terminal window echo 'net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 11000 60999' | sudo tee -a /etc/sysctl.d/99-cloudflared.conf sudo sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.d/99-cloudflared.conf Otherwise: Terminal window echo 'net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 11000 60999' | sudo tee -a /etc/sysctl.conf sudo sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.conf To increase the number of ports available to cloudflared on Windows, set the dynamic port range ↗ for TCP and UDP: netsh int ipv4 set dynamicport tcp start=11000 num=50000 netsh int ipv4 set dynamicport udp start=11000 num=50000 netsh int ipv6 set dynamicport tcp start=11000 num=50000 netsh int ipv6 set dynamicport udp start=11000 num=50000

ulimits (Linux and macOS)

On Linux and macOS, ulimit settings determine the system resources available to a logged-in user. We recommend configuring the following ulimits on the cloudflared server:

ulimit Description Value -n Maximum number of open files or file descriptors ≥ 70,000

To view your current ulimits, open a terminal and run:

Terminal window ulimit -a

To set the open files ulimit :

Terminal window ulimit -n 70000

The command above sets the open files limit only for the current terminal session and will not persist after a reboot or new login. To apply this limit permanently, configure it using the persistent method appropriate for your operating system.

Capacity calculator

To estimate tunnel capacity requirements for your deployment:

Use the metrics endpoint to measure cloudflared_tcp_total_sessions and cloudflared_udp_total_sessions . Compute the average TCP requests per second by dividing cloudflared_tcp_total_sessions by total time. Compute the average Non-DNS UDP requests per second by dividing cloudflared_udp_total_sessions by total time. Input TCP requests per second and Non-DNS UDP requests per second into the calculator below. (You can leave Private DNS requests per second as 0 unless you are using the tunnel for private network access.)

System configuration Available ports per host

Number of cloudflared replicas

DNS UDP session timeout (in seconds)

Average non-DNS UDP session timeout (seconds)



Metrics TCP requests per second

Non-DNS UDP requests per second

Private DNS requests per second



Result Percent capacity per replica

Percent capacity across all replicas

Maximum DNS requests per minute across all replicas

