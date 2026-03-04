System configuration
System requirements
cloudflared is lightweight enough to run on a Raspberry Pi or a data center server. Tunnel throughput is primarily limited by the number of ports configured in system software, not hardware.
Run a
cloudflared replica on two dedicated hosts per location with a minimum of 4 GB RAM and 4 CPU cores. Allocate 50,000 ports per host.
To increase the number of ports available to
cloudflared on Linux:
If your machine has a
/etc/sysctl.d/ directory:
Otherwise:
To increase the number of ports available to
cloudflared on Windows, set the dynamic port range ↗ for TCP and UDP:
On Linux and macOS,
ulimit settings determine the system resources available to a logged-in user. We recommend configuring the following ulimits on the
cloudflared server:
|ulimit
|Description
|Value
-n
|Maximum number of open files or file descriptors
|≥ 70,000
To view your current ulimits, open a terminal and run:
To set the open files
ulimit:
The command above sets the open files limit only for the current terminal session and will not persist after a reboot or new login. To apply this limit permanently, configure it using the persistent method appropriate for your operating system.
To estimate tunnel capacity requirements for your deployment:
- Use the metrics endpoint to measure
cloudflared_tcp_total_sessionsand
cloudflared_udp_total_sessions.
- Compute the average TCP requests per second by dividing
cloudflared_tcp_total_sessionsby total time.
- Compute the average Non-DNS UDP requests per second by dividing
cloudflared_udp_total_sessionsby total time.
- Input TCP requests per second and Non-DNS UDP requests per second into the calculator below. (You can leave Private DNS requests per second as
0unless you are using the tunnel for private network access.)
Metrics
Result
To increase tunnel capacity, add identical hosts running
cloudflared replicas.