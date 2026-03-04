Updates will cause cloudflared to restart which will impact traffic currently being served. You can perform zero-downtime upgrades by using Cloudflare's Load Balancer product or by using multiple cloudflared instances.

Refer to the following commands to update cloudflared for a remotely-managed tunnel or a locally-managed tunnel. Locally-managed tunnels must be set up to run as a service for the following commands to execute successfully.

Windows

macOS

Debian

Red Hat

Docker

Other Run the following command: PowerShell cloudflared update After running cloudflared update to update cloudflared , you must restart the service for it to take effect. Run: PowerShell net start cloudflared Update the cloudflared package: Terminal window brew upgrade cloudflared Restart the service: Terminal window sudo launchctl stop com.cloudflare.cloudflared sudo launchctl unload /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist sudo launchctl load /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared If installed via apt: Update the cloudflared package: Terminal window sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install --only-upgrade cloudflared Restart the service: Terminal window sudo systemctl restart cloudflared.service If installed via dpkg -i : Use the following commands if you installed cloudflared using the dpkg package manager. You can check if cloudflared was installed by a package manager by running ls -la /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/ and looking for .installedFromPackageManager in the output. Update the cloudflared package: Terminal window curl --location --output cloudflared.deb "https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux- $( dpkg --print-architecture ) .deb" && sudo dpkg -i cloudflared.deb Restart the service: Terminal window sudo systemctl restart cloudflared.service Update the cloudflared package: Terminal window sudo yum update cloudflared Restart the service: Terminal window sudo systemctl restart cloudflared.service **If you created a remotely-managed tunnel using the [dashboard](/tunnel/setup/):** 1. In the [Cloudflare dashboard](https://dash.cloudflare.com/), go to **Networking** > **Tunnels**. 2. Select your tunnel and select **Add a replica**. 3. Select **Docker** and copy the installation command shown in the dashboard. The copied command will contain your token. 4. Paste this command into a terminal window. This command creates a new container from the latest cloudflared image. You can now delete the old container. Warning Cloudflare recommends creating remotely-managed tunnels when working with Docker. **If you created a remotely or locally-managed tunnel using the API, run the following command:** Terminal window docker run --pull always cloudflare/cloudflared:latest tunnel --no-autoupdate run --token <TOKEN> **If you created a remotely or locally-managed tunnel using the API, run the following command:** If you created a locally-managed tunnel using the CLI: Mount your local .cloudflared directory into the Docker container using a volume. Run the following command to update cloudflared : Terminal window docker run --pull always -v <PATH-TO-YOUR-LOCAL-CLOUDFLARED>:/home/nonroot/.cloudflared cloudflare/cloudflared:latest tunnel --no-autoupdate run <TUNNEL-ID> If you installed cloudflared from GitHub-provided binaries or from source, run the following command: Terminal window cloudflared update If you installed cloudflared with a package manager, you must update it using the same package manager. You can check if cloudflared was installed by a package manager by running ls -la /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/ and looking for .installedFromPackageManager in the output.

You can update cloudflared without downtime by using Cloudflare's Load Balancer product with your Cloudflare Tunnel deployment.

Install a new instance of cloudflared and create a new Tunnel. Configure the instance to point traffic to the same locally-available service as your current, active instance of cloudflared . Add the address of the new instance of cloudflared into your Load Balancer pool as priority 2. Swap the priority such that the new instance is now priority 1 and monitor to confirm traffic is being served. Once confirmed, you can remove the older version from the Load Balancer pool.

If you are not using Cloudflare's Load Balancer, you can use multiple instances of cloudflared to update without the risk of downtime.

Install a new instance of cloudflared and create a new Tunnel. Configure the instance to point traffic to the same locally-available service as your current, active instance of cloudflared . In the Cloudflare DNS dashboard, replace the address of the current instance of cloudflared with the address of the new instance. Save the record. Remove the now-inactive instance of cloudflared .

Traffic handling When the old replica is stopped, it will drop long-lived HTTP requests (for example, WebSocket) and TCP connections (for example, SSH). UDP flows will also be dropped, as they are modeled based on timeouts. When the new replica connects, it will handle all new traffic, including new HTTP requests, TCP connections, and UDP flows.

Run multiple instances in Windows

Windows systems require services to have a unique name and display name. You can run multiple instances of cloudflared by creating cloudflared services with unique names.

Install and configure cloudflared . Next, create a service with a unique name and point to the cloudflared executable and configuration file.

PowerShell sc.exe create < unique - name > binPath = '<path-to-exe>' -- config '<path-to-config>' displayname = "Unique Name"

Proceed to create additional services with unique names. You can now start each unique service.