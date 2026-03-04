Update cloudflared
Updates will cause
cloudflared to restart which will impact traffic currently being served. You can perform zero-downtime upgrades by using Cloudflare's Load Balancer product or by using multiple
cloudflared instances.
Refer to the following commands to update
cloudflared for a remotely-managed tunnel or a locally-managed tunnel. Locally-managed tunnels must be set up to run as a service for the following commands to execute successfully.
Run the following command:
After running
cloudflared update to update
cloudflared, you must restart the service for it to take effect. Run:
- Update the
cloudflaredpackage:
- Restart the service:
If installed via apt:
- Update the
cloudflaredpackage:
- Restart the service:
If installed via
dpkg -i:
Use the following commands if you installed
cloudflared using the
dpkg package manager.
You can check if
cloudflared was installed by a package manager by running
ls -la /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/ and looking for
.installedFromPackageManager in the output.
- Update the
cloudflaredpackage:
- Restart the service:
- Update the
cloudflaredpackage:
- Restart the service:
This command creates a new container from the latest
cloudflared image. You can now delete the old container.
If you created a locally-managed tunnel using the CLI:
-
Mount your local
.cloudflareddirectory into the Docker container using a volume.
-
Run the following command to update
cloudflared:
If you installed
cloudflared from GitHub-provided binaries or from source, run the following command:
If you installed
cloudflared with a package manager, you must update it using the same package manager.
You can check if
cloudflared was installed by a package manager by running
ls -la /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/ and looking for
.installedFromPackageManager in the output.
You can update
cloudflared without downtime by using Cloudflare's Load Balancer product with your Cloudflare Tunnel deployment.
- Install a new instance of
cloudflaredand create a new Tunnel.
- Configure the instance to point traffic to the same locally-available service as your current, active instance of
cloudflared.
- Add the address of the new instance of
cloudflaredinto your Load Balancer pool as priority 2.
- Swap the priority such that the new instance is now priority 1 and monitor to confirm traffic is being served.
- Once confirmed, you can remove the older version from the Load Balancer pool.
If you are not using Cloudflare's Load Balancer, you can use multiple instances of
cloudflared to update without the risk of downtime.
- Install a new instance of
cloudflaredand create a new Tunnel.
- Configure the instance to point traffic to the same locally-available service as your current, active instance of
cloudflared.
- In the Cloudflare DNS dashboard, replace the address of the current instance of
cloudflaredwith the address of the new instance. Save the record.
- Remove the now-inactive instance of
cloudflared.
Windows systems require services to have a unique name and display name. You can run multiple instances of
cloudflared by creating
cloudflared services with unique names.
- Install and configure
cloudflared.
- Next, create a service with a unique name and point to the
cloudflaredexecutable and configuration file.
-
Proceed to create additional services with unique names.
-
You can now start each unique service.