Configuration file
Locally-managed tunnels run as an instance of
cloudflared on your machine. You can configure
cloudflared properties by modifying command line parameters or by editing the tunnel configuration file.
The CLI provides a quick way to handle configurations if you are connecting a single service through
cloudflared. The tunnel configuration file is useful if you are connecting multiple services and need to configure properties or exceptions for specific origins. In the configuration file, you can define top-level properties for your
cloudflared instance as well as origin-specific properties. For a full list of configuration options, type
cloudflared tunnel help in your terminal.
In the absence of a configuration file,
cloudflared will proxy outbound traffic through port
8080.
If you are exposing local services to the Internet, you can assign a public hostname to each service:
Configuration files that contain ingress rules must always include a catch-all rule that concludes the file. In this example,
cloudflared will respond with a
404 status code when the request does not match any of the previous hostnames.
When
cloudflared receives an incoming request, it evaluates each ingress rule from top to bottom to find which rule matches the request. Rules can match either the hostname or path of an incoming request, or both. If a rule does not specify a hostname, all hostnames will be matched. If a rule does not specify a path, all paths will be matched.
The last ingress rule must be a catch-all rule that matches all traffic.
Here is an example configuration file that specifies several rules:
You can use wildcards to match traffic to multiple subdomains. For example, if you set the
hostname key to
*.example.com, both
alpha.example.com and
beta.example.com will route traffic to your origin.
cloudflared does not support wildcards in the middle of the hostname, such as
test.*.example.com.
You can also enter regular expressions for the
path key. For example, if
hostname is
static.example.com and
path is
\.(jpg|png|css|js)$, matching URLs could include
https://static.example.com/data.js,
http://static.example.com/images/photo.jpg, and so on. Cloudflare parses the path regex using the Go
syntax package ↗.
In addition to HTTP,
cloudflared supports protocols like SSH, RDP, arbitrary TCP services, and Unix sockets. You can also route traffic to the built-in
hello_world test server or respond to traffic with an HTTP status. For a full list of supported service types, refer to Protocols for published applications.
If you need to proxy traffic to multiple origins within one instance of
cloudflared, you can define the way
cloudflared sends requests to each service by specifying configuration options as part of your ingress rules.
In the following example, the top-level configuration
connectTimeout: 30s sets a 30-second connection timeout for all services within that instance of
cloudflared. The ingress rule for
service: localhost:8002 then configures an exception to the top-level configuration by setting
connectTimeout for that service at
10s. The 30-second connection timeout still applies to all other services.
To validate the ingress rules in your configuration file, run:
This will ensure that the set of ingress rules specified in your config file is valid.
To verify that
cloudflared will proxy the right traffic to the right local service, use
cloudflared tunnel ingress rule. This checks a URL against every rule, from first to last, and shows the first rule that matches. For example:
When making changes to the configuration file for a given tunnel, we suggest relying on
cloudflared replicas to propagate the new configuration with minimal downtime.
- Have a
cloudflaredinstance running with the original version of the configuration file.
- Start a
cloudflaredreplica running with the updated version of the configuration file.
- Wait for the replica to be fully running and usable.
- Stop the first instance of
cloudflared.
Your
cloudflared will now be running with the updated version of your configuration file.