Note Quick tunnels do not need a configuration file.

Locally-managed tunnels run as an instance of cloudflared on your machine. You can configure cloudflared properties by modifying command line parameters or by editing the tunnel configuration file.

The CLI provides a quick way to handle configurations if you are connecting a single service through cloudflared . The tunnel configuration file is useful if you are connecting multiple services and need to configure properties or exceptions for specific origins. In the configuration file, you can define top-level properties for your cloudflared instance as well as origin-specific properties. For a full list of configuration options, type cloudflared tunnel help in your terminal.

In the absence of a configuration file, cloudflared will proxy outbound traffic through port 8080 .

File structure for published applications

If you are exposing local services to the Internet, you can assign a public hostname to each service:

tunnel : 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : gitlab.widgetcorp.tech service : http://localhost:80 - hostname : gitlab-ssh.widgetcorp.tech service : ssh://localhost:22 - service : http_status:404

Configuration files that contain ingress rules must always include a catch-all rule that concludes the file. In this example, cloudflared will respond with a 404 status code when the request does not match any of the previous hostnames.

How traffic is matched

When cloudflared receives an incoming request, it evaluates each ingress rule from top to bottom to find which rule matches the request. Rules can match either the hostname or path of an incoming request, or both. If a rule does not specify a hostname, all hostnames will be matched. If a rule does not specify a path, all paths will be matched.

The last ingress rule must be a catch-all rule that matches all traffic.

Here is an example configuration file that specifies several rules:

tunnel : 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json ingress : # Rules map traffic from a hostname to a local service: - hostname : example.com service : https://localhost:8000 # Rules can match the request's path to a regular expression: - hostname : static.example.com path : \.(jpg|png|css|js)$ service : https://localhost:8001 # Rules can match the request's hostname to a wildcard character: - hostname : "*.example.com" service : https://localhost:8002 # An example of a catch-all rule: - service : https://localhost:8003

Wildcards

You can use wildcards to match traffic to multiple subdomains. For example, if you set the hostname key to *.example.com , both alpha.example.com and beta.example.com will route traffic to your origin. cloudflared does not support wildcards in the middle of the hostname, such as test.*.example.com .

You can also enter regular expressions for the path key. For example, if hostname is static.example.com and path is \.(jpg|png|css|js)$ , matching URLs could include https://static.example.com/data.js , http://static.example.com/images/photo.jpg , and so on. Cloudflare parses the path regex using the Go syntax package ↗.

Services

In addition to HTTP, cloudflared supports protocols like SSH, RDP, arbitrary TCP services, and Unix sockets. You can also route traffic to the built-in hello_world test server or respond to traffic with an HTTP status. For a full list of supported service types, refer to Protocols for published applications.

tunnel : 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json ingress : # Example of a request over TCP: - hostname : example.com service : tcp://localhost:8000 # Example of an HTTP request over a Unix socket: - hostname : staging.example.com service : unix:/home/production/echo.sock # Example of a request mapping to the Hello World test server: - hostname : test.example.com service : hello_world # Example of a rule responding to traffic with an HTTP status: - service : http_status:404

Origin configuration

If you need to proxy traffic to multiple origins within one instance of cloudflared , you can define the way cloudflared sends requests to each service by specifying configuration options as part of your ingress rules.

In the following example, the top-level configuration connectTimeout: 30s sets a 30-second connection timeout for all services within that instance of cloudflared . The ingress rule for service: localhost:8002 then configures an exception to the top-level configuration by setting connectTimeout for that service at 10s . The 30-second connection timeout still applies to all other services.

tunnel : 6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json originRequest : # Top-level configuration connectTimeout : 30s ingress : # The localhost:8000 service inherits all root-level configuration. # In other words, it will use a connectTimeout of 30 seconds. - hostname : example.com service : localhost:8000 - hostname : example2.com service : localhost:8001 # The localhost:8002 service overrides some root-level config. - service : localhost:8002 originRequest : connectTimeout : 10s disableChunkedEncoding : true # Some built-in services such as `http_status` do not use any configuration. # The service below will simply respond with HTTP 404. - service : http_status:404

To validate the ingress rules in your configuration file, run:

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel ingress validate

This will ensure that the set of ingress rules specified in your config file is valid.

Test ingress rules

To verify that cloudflared will proxy the right traffic to the right local service, use cloudflared tunnel ingress rule . This checks a URL against every rule, from first to last, and shows the first rule that matches. For example:

Terminal window cloudflared tunnel ingress rule https://foo.example.com

Using rules from /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/config.yml Matched rule #3 hostname: * .example.com service: https://localhost:8000

When making changes to the configuration file for a given tunnel, we suggest relying on cloudflared replicas to propagate the new configuration with minimal downtime.

Have a cloudflared instance running with the original version of the configuration file. Start a cloudflared replica running with the updated version of the configuration file. Wait for the replica to be fully running and usable. Stop the first instance of cloudflared .

Your cloudflared will now be running with the updated version of your configuration file.