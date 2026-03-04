Create a locally-managed tunnel
Follow this step-by-step guide to get your first tunnel up and running using the CLI.
Before you start, make sure you:
-
Download
cloudflaredon your machine. Visit the downloads page to find the right package for your OS.
-
Rename the executable to
cloudflared.exe
-
In PowerShell, change directory to your Downloads folder and run
.\cloudflared.exe --version. It should output the version of
cloudflared. Note that
cloudflared.execould be
cloudflared-windows-amd64.exeor
cloudflared-windows-386.exeif you have not renamed it.
To download and install
cloudflared:
Alternatively, you can download the latest Darwin amd64 release directly.
Debian and Ubuntu APT
Use the apt package manager to install
cloudflared on compatible machines.
- Add Cloudflare's package signing key:
- Add Cloudflare's apt repo to your apt repositories:
- Update repositories and install cloudflared:
RHEL RPM
Use the rpm package manager to install
cloudflared on compatible machines.
-
Add Cloudflare's repository:
-
Update repositories and install cloudflared:
Arch Linux
cloudflared is in the Arch Linux
community repository ↗.
Use
pacman to install
cloudflared on compatible machines.
Other
Alternatively you can download the
cloudflared binary or the linux packages to your machine and install manually. Visit the downloads page to find the right package for your OS.
To build the latest version of
cloudflared from source:
Depending on where you installed
cloudflared, you can move it to a known path as well.
Running this command will:
- Open a browser window and prompt you to log in to your Cloudflare account. After logging in to your account, select your hostname.
- Generate an account certificate, the cert.pem file, in the default
cloudflareddirectory.
Running this command will:
- Create a tunnel by establishing a persistent relationship between the name you provide and a UUID for your tunnel. At this point, no connection is active within the tunnel yet.
- Generate a tunnel credentials file in the default
cloudflareddirectory.
- Create a subdomain of
.cfargotunnel.com.
From the output of the command, take note of the tunnel's UUID and the path to your tunnel's credentials file.
Confirm that the tunnel has been successfully created by running:
-
In your
.cloudflareddirectory, create a
config.ymlfile using any text editor. This file will configure the tunnel to route traffic from a given origin to the hostname of your choice.
-
Add the following fields to the file:
-
Confirm that the configuration file has been successfully created by running:
To route a published application through the tunnel:
This command will create a
CNAME record pointing to
<UUID>.cfargotunnel.com.
Run the tunnel to proxy incoming traffic from the tunnel to any number of services running locally on your origin.
If your configuration file has a custom name or is not in the
.cloudflared directory, add the
--config flag and specify the path.
To get information on the tunnel you just created, run: