Cloudflare Docs

Create a locally-managed tunnel

Follow this step-by-step guide to get your first tunnel up and running using the CLI.

Prerequisites

Before you start, make sure you:

1. Download and install cloudflared

  1. Download cloudflared on your machine. Visit the downloads page to find the right package for your OS.

  2. Rename the executable to cloudflared.exe

  3. In PowerShell, change directory to your Downloads folder and run .\cloudflared.exe --version. It should output the version of cloudflared. Note that cloudflared.exe could be cloudflared-windows-amd64.exe or cloudflared-windows-386.exe if you have not renamed it.

    PowerShell
    PS C:\Users\Administrator\Downloads\cloudflared-stable-windows-amd64> .\cloudflared.exe --version

2. Authenticate cloudflared

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel login

Running this command will:

  • Open a browser window and prompt you to log in to your Cloudflare account. After logging in to your account, select your hostname.
  • Generate an account certificate, the cert.pem file, in the default cloudflared directory.

3. Create a tunnel and give it a name

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel create <NAME>

Running this command will:

  • Create a tunnel by establishing a persistent relationship between the name you provide and a UUID for your tunnel. At this point, no connection is active within the tunnel yet.
  • Generate a tunnel credentials file in the default cloudflared directory.
  • Create a subdomain of .cfargotunnel.com.

From the output of the command, take note of the tunnel's UUID and the path to your tunnel's credentials file.

Confirm that the tunnel has been successfully created by running:

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel list

4. Create a configuration file

  1. In your .cloudflared directory, create a config.yml file using any text editor. This file will configure the tunnel to route traffic from a given origin to the hostname of your choice.

  2. Add the following fields to the file:

    url: http://localhost:8000
    tunnel: <Tunnel-UUID>
    credentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/<Tunnel-UUID>.json

  3. Confirm that the configuration file has been successfully created by running:

    Terminal window
    cat config.yml

5. Start routing traffic

To route a published application through the tunnel:

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel route dns <UUID or NAME> <hostname>

This command will create a CNAME record pointing to <UUID>.cfargotunnel.com.

6. Run the tunnel

Run the tunnel to proxy incoming traffic from the tunnel to any number of services running locally on your origin.

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel run <UUID or NAME>

If your configuration file has a custom name or is not in the .cloudflared directory, add the --config flag and specify the path.

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel --config /path/your-config-file.yml run <UUID or NAME>

7. Check the tunnel

To get information on the tunnel you just created, run:

Terminal window
cloudflared tunnel info <UUID or NAME>