Terraform ↗ is an infrastructure as code tool that lets you define and manage your tunnels alongside other infrastructure. This guide deploys:

A GCP virtual machine that runs a web server

A Cloudflare Tunnel that makes the server available over the Internet

(Optional) A Cloudflare Access policy that defines who can connect

Prerequisites

1. Install Terraform

Refer to the Terraform installation guide ↗ for your operating system.

2. Install the gcloud CLI

Install the gcloud CLI ↗ so that Terraform can interact with your GCP account. Authenticate with the CLI by running: Terminal window gcloud auth application-default login

3. Create a Cloudflare API token

Create an API token so that Terraform can interact with your Cloudflare account. At minimum, your token should include the following permissions:

Type Item Permission Account Cloudflare Tunnel Edit Account Access: Apps and Policies Edit Zone DNS Edit

4. Create a configuration directory

Terraform functions through a working directory that contains configuration files. You can store your configuration in multiple files or just one — Terraform will evaluate all of the configuration files in the directory as if they were in a single document.

Create a folder for your Terraform configuration: Terminal window mkdir cloudflare-tf Change into the directory: Terminal window cd cloudflare-tf

5. Create Terraform configuration files

Define input variables

The following variables will be passed into your GCP and Cloudflare configuration.

In your configuration directory, create a .tf file: Terminal window touch variables.tf Open the file in a text editor and copy and paste the following: # GCP variables variable "gcp_project_id" { description = "Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project ID" type = string } variable "zone" { description = "Geographical zone for the GCP VM instance" type = string } variable "machine_type" { description = "Machine type for the GCP VM instance" type = string } # Cloudflare variables variable "cloudflare_zone" { description = "Domain used to expose the GCP VM instance to the Internet" type = string } variable "cloudflare_zone_id" { description = "Zone ID for your domain" type = string } variable "cloudflare_account_id" { description = "Account ID for your Cloudflare account" type = string sensitive = true } variable "cloudflare_email" { description = "Email address for your Cloudflare account" type = string sensitive = true } variable "cloudflare_token" { description = "Cloudflare API token" type = string sensitive = true }

Assign values to the variables

In your configuration directory, create a .tfvars file: Terminal window touch terraform.tfvars Terraform will automatically use these variables if the file is named terraform.tfvars , otherwise the variable file will need to be manually passed in. Add the following variables to terraform.tfvars . Be sure to modify the example with your own values. cloudflare_zone = "example.com" cloudflare_zone_id = "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" cloudflare_account_id = "372e67954025e0ba6aaa6d586b9e0b59" cloudflare_email = "user@example.com" cloudflare_token = "y3AalHS_E7Vabk3c3lX950F90_Xl7YtjSlzyFn_X" gcp_project_id = "testvm-123" zone = "us-central1-a" machine_type = "e2-medium"

Warning To prevent accidentally exposing sensitive credentials, do not save terraform.tfvars in your version control system. For example, if your version control is git, add terraform.tfvars to your .gitignore file.

Configure Terraform providers

You will need to declare the providers ↗ used to provision the infrastructure.

In your configuration directory, create a .tf file: Terminal window touch providers.tf Add the following providers to providers.tf . The random provider is used to generate a tunnel secret. Terraform (v5)

Terraform (v4) terraform { required_providers { cloudflare = { source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" version = ">= 5.8.2" } google = { source = "hashicorp/google" } } required_version = ">= 1.2" } # Providers provider "cloudflare" { api_token = var . cloudflare_token } provider "google" { project = var . gcp_project_id } provider "random" { } terraform { required_providers { cloudflare = { source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" version = ">= 4.40.0, < 5.0.0" } google = { source = "hashicorp/google" } random = { source = "hashicorp/random" } } required_version = ">= 1.2" } # Providers provider "cloudflare" { api_token = var . cloudflare_token } provider "google" { project = var . gcp_project_id } provider "random" { }

Configure Cloudflare resources

The following configuration will modify settings in your Cloudflare account.

In your configuration directory, create a .tf file: Terminal window touch Cloudflare-config.tf Add the following resources to Cloudflare-config.tf : Terraform (v5)

Terraform (v4) # Creates a new remotely-managed tunnel for the GCP VM. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared" "gcp_tunnel" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Terraform GCP tunnel" config_src = "cloudflare" } # Reads the token used to run the tunnel on the server. data "cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_token" "gcp_tunnel_token" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id tunnel_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared . gcp_tunnel . id } # Creates the CNAME record that routes http_app.${var.cloudflare_zone} to the tunnel. resource "cloudflare_dns_record" "http_app" { zone_id = var . cloudflare_zone_id name = "http_app" content = " ${ cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared . gcp_tunnel . id } .cfargotunnel.com" type = "CNAME" ttl = 1 proxied = true } # Configures tunnel with a published application for clientless access. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config" "gcp_tunnel_config" { tunnel_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared . gcp_tunnel . id account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id config = { ingress = [ { hostname = "http_app. ${ var . cloudflare_zone } " service = "http://httpbin:80" } , { service = "http_status:404" } ] } } # (Optional) Routes internal IP of GCP instance through the tunnel for private network access using WARP. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route" "example_tunnel_route" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id tunnel_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared . gcp_tunnel . id network = google_compute_instance . http_server . network_interface . 0 . network_ip comment = "Example tunnel route" } # Creates a reusable Access policy. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "allow_emails" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Allow email addresses" decision = "allow" include = [ { email = { email = var .cloudflare_email } }, { email_domain = { domain = "@example.com" } } ] } # Creates an Access application to control who can connect to the public hostname. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application" "http_app" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id type = "self_hosted" name = "Access application for http_app. ${ var . cloudflare_zone } " domain = "http_app. ${ var . cloudflare_zone } " policies = [ { id = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy.allow_emails.id precedence = 1 } ] } # Generates a 32-byte secret for the tunnel. resource "random_bytes" "tunnel_secret" { byte_length = 32 } # Creates a new remotely-managed tunnel for the GCP VM. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared" "gcp_tunnel" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Terraform GCP tunnel" secret = random_bytes . tunnel_secret . base64 } # Creates the CNAME record that routes http_app.${var.cloudflare_zone} to the tunnel. resource "cloudflare_record" "http_app" { zone_id = var . cloudflare_zone_id name = "http_app" content = " ${ cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared . gcp_tunnel . cname } " type = "CNAME" proxied = true } # Configures tunnel with a published application for clientless access. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config" "gcp_tunnel_config" { tunnel_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared . gcp_tunnel . id account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id config { ingress_rule { hostname = " ${ cloudflare_record . http_app . hostname } " service = "http://httpbin:80" } ingress_rule { service = "http_status:404" } } } # (Optional) Route internal IP of GCP instance through the tunnel for private network access using WARP. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_route" "example_tunnel_route" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id tunnel_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared . gcp_tunnel . id network = google_compute_instance . http_server . network_interface . 0 . network_ip comment = "Example tunnel route" } # Creates an Access application to control who can connect to the public hostname. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application" "http_app" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Access application for http_app. ${ var . cloudflare_zone } " domain = "http_app. ${ var . cloudflare_zone } " } # Creates a (legacy) Access policy for the Access application. resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy" "allow_emails" { application_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application . http_app . id account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Example policy for http_app. ${ var . cloudflare_zone } " precedence = "1" decision = "allow" include { email = [ var . cloudflare_email ] } }

To learn more about these resources, refer to the Cloudflare provider documentation ↗.

Configure GCP resources

The following configuration defines the specifications for the GCP virtual machine and configures a startup script to run upon boot.

In your configuration directory, create a .tf file: Terminal window touch GCP-config.tf Add the following content to GCP-config.tf : Terraform (v5)

Terraform (v4) # OS the server will use data "google_compute_image" "image" { family = "ubuntu-2204-lts" project = "ubuntu-os-cloud" } # GCP Instance resource resource "google_compute_instance" "http_server" { name = "test" machine_type = var . machine_type zone = var . zone tags = [] boot_disk { initialize_params { image = data . google_compute_image . image . self_link } } network_interface { network = "default" access_config { //Ephemeral IP } } // Optional config to make instance ephemeral /* scheduling { preemptible = true automatic_restart = false } */ // Pass the tunnel token to the GCP server so that the server can install and run the tunnel upon startup. metadata_startup_script = templatefile ( "./install-tunnel.tftpl" , { tunnel_token = data .cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_token.gcp_tunnel_token.token }) } # OS the server will use data "google_compute_image" "image" { family = "ubuntu-2204-lts" project = "ubuntu-os-cloud" } # GCP Instance resource resource "google_compute_instance" "http_server" { name = "test" machine_type = var . machine_type zone = var . zone tags = [] boot_disk { initialize_params { image = data . google_compute_image . image . self_link } } network_interface { network = "default" access_config { //Ephemeral IP } } // Optional config to make instance ephemeral /* scheduling { preemptible = true automatic_restart = false } */ // Pass the tunnel token to the GCP server so that the server can install and run the tunnel upon startup. metadata_startup_script = templatefile ( "./install-tunnel.tftpl" , { tunnel_token = cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared.gcp_tunnel.tunnel_token }) }

Create a startup script

The following script will install cloudflared and run the tunnel as a service. This example also installs a lightweight HTTP application that you can use to test connectivity.

In your configuration directory, create a Terraform template file: Terminal window touch install-tunnel.tftpl Open the file in a text editor and copy and paste the following bash script: Terminal window # Script to install Cloudflare Tunnel and Docker resources # Docker configuration cd /tmp sudo apt-get install software-properties-common # Retrieving the docker repository for this OS curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo apt-key add - sudo add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu bionic stable" # The OS is updated and docker is installed sudo apt update -y && sudo apt upgrade -y sudo apt install docker docker-compose -y # Add the HTTPBin application and run it on localhost:8080. cat > /tmp/docker-compose.yml << "EOF" version: '3' services: httpbin: image: kennethreitz/httpbin restart: always container_name: httpbin ports: - 8080:80 cloudflared: image: cloudflare/cloudflared:latest restart: always container_name: cloudflared command: tunnel run --token ${tunnel_token} EOF cd /tmp sudo docker-compose up -d

6. Deploy Terraform

To deploy the configuration files:

Initialize your configuration directory: Terminal window terraform init Preview everything that will be created: Terminal window terraform plan Apply the configuration: Terminal window terraform apply

It may take several minutes for the GCP instance and tunnel to come online. You can view your new tunnel in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ under Networking > Tunnels.

Remove Terraform resources If you need to roll back the configuration, run terraform destroy to delete everything created through Terraform. Both terraform apply and terraform destroy prompt for user input before applying the changes. To run without requiring user input, you can add the -auto-approve flag to the command.

7. Test the connection