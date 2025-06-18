Manage datasets
Log Explorer allows you to enable or disable which datasets are available to query in Log Search.
Log Explorer currently supports the following datasets:
- HTTP requests (
FROM http_requests)
- Firewall events (
FROM firewall_events)
In order for Log Explorer to begin storing logs, you need to enable the desired datasets. You can do this via the dashboard or the API.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Log Explorer > Manage datasets.
- Select Add dataset to select the datasets you want to query.
- Choose a dataset and then a zone. Then, select Add. You can always return to this page to enable more datasets or manage your existing ones.
If you are using the API, Use the Log Explorer API to enable Log Explorer for each dataset you wish to store. It may take a few minutes after a log stream is enabled before you can view the logs.
The following
curl command is an example for enabling the zone-level dataset
http_requests, as well as the expected response when the command succeeds.
To enable an account-level dataset, replace
zones/{zone_id} with
accounts/{account_id} in the
curl command. For example:
