Log Explorer allows you to enable or disable which datasets are available to query in Log Search.

Supported datasets

Log Explorer currently supports the following datasets:

Enable Log Explorer

In order for Log Explorer to begin storing logs, you need to enable the desired datasets. You can do this via the dashboard or the API.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Log Explorer > Manage datasets. Select Add dataset to select the datasets you want to query. Choose a dataset and then a zone. Then, select Add. You can always return to this page to enable more datasets or manage your existing ones.

Note It may take a few minutes for the logs to become available for querying.

If you are using the API, Use the Log Explorer API to enable Log Explorer for each dataset you wish to store. It may take a few minutes after a log stream is enabled before you can view the logs.

The following curl command is an example for enabling the zone-level dataset http_requests , as well as the expected response when the command succeeds.

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/logs/explorer/datasets \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --json '{ "dataset": "http_requests" }'

{ " result " : { " dataset " : "http_requests" , " object_type " : "zone" , " object_id " : "<ZONE ID>" , " created_at " : "2025-06-03T14:33:16Z" , " updated_at " : "2025-06-03T14:33:16Z" , " dataset_id " : "01973635f7e273a1964a02f4d4502499" , " enabled " : true }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

To enable an account-level dataset, replace zones/{zone_id} with accounts/{account_id} in the curl command. For example: