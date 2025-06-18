Log Explorer API

Configuration and Log searches are also available via a public API.

Authentication

Log Explorer is available to users with the following permissions:

Logs Edit : users with Logs Edit permissions can enable datasets.

: users with Logs Edit permissions can enable datasets. Logs Read: users with Logs Read permissions can run queries via the UI or API.

Note that these permissions exist at the account and zone level and you need the appropriate permission level for the datasets you wish to query.

Authentication with the API can be done via an API token or API key with an email. Refer to Create API token for further instructions.

Query data

Log Explorer includes a SQL API for submitting queries.

For example, to find an HTTP request with a specific Ray ID, use the following SQL query:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/logs/explorer/query/sql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --url-query query="SELECT clientRequestScheme, clientRequestHost, clientRequestMethod, edgeResponseStatus, clientRequestUserAgent FROM http_requests WHERE RayID = '806c30a3cec56817' LIMIT 1"

This command returns the following HTTP request details:

{ " result " : [ { " clientrequestscheme " : "https" , " clientrequesthost " : "example.com" , " clientrequestmethod " : "GET" , " clientrequestuseragent " : "curl/7.88.1" , " edgeresponsestatus " : 200 } ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

As another example, you could find Cloudflare Access requests with selected columns from a specific timeframe by performing the following SQL query:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/account/{account_id}/logs/explorer/query/sql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --url-query query="SELECT CreatedAt, AppDomain, AppUUID, Action, Allowed, Country, RayID, Email, IPAddress, UserUID FROM access_requests WHERE Date >= '2025-02-06' AND Date <= '2025-02-06' AND CreatedAt >= '2025-02-06T12:28:39Z' AND CreatedAt <= '2025-02-06T12:58:39Z'"

This command returns the following request details: