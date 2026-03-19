Example SQL queries

The following examples show practical SQL queries you can use with the http_requests dataset in Log Explorer. For the full list of supported SQL syntax, refer to SQL queries supported.

Adjust the date ranges in each example to match the time period you want to query.

Summarize CDN usage

Get a high-level summary of total requests and data transfer for a specific time period. Results include total bytes transferred and conversions to megabytes and gigabytes.

SELECT COUNT ( * ) AS total_requests, SUM (EdgeResponseBytes) AS total_data_transfer, SUM (EdgeResponseBytes) / ( 1024 . 0 * 1024 . 0 * 1024 . 0 ) AS total_data_transfer_gb, SUM (EdgeResponseBytes) / ( 1024 . 0 * 1024 . 0 ) AS total_data_transfer_mb FROM http_requests WHERE {{ timeFilter }}

Review distribution of security actions

Understand how security actions, such as blocks and challenges, are distributed across your traffic and identify the most common security responses applied to requests.

SELECT SecurityAction, COUNT ( * ) AS ActionCount FROM http_requests WHERE SecurityAction != 'unknown' AND SecurityAction IS NOT NULL GROUP BY SecurityAction ORDER BY ActionCount DESC

Find IPs that triggered challenges

Identify the top client IP addresses and request URIs that triggered managed, JavaScript, or interactive challenges to investigate potential bot activity or targeted attacks.

SELECT ClientIP, ClientRequestURI, SecurityActions, COUNT ( * ) AS Count FROM http_requests WHERE {{ timeFilter }} AND ( ARRAY_CONTAINS(SecurityActions, 'challenge' ) OR ARRAY_CONTAINS(SecurityActions, 'managedChallenge' ) OR ARRAY_CONTAINS(SecurityActions, 'jsChallenge' ) OR ARRAY_CONTAINS(SecurityActions, 'challengeSolved' ) ) GROUP BY ClientIP, ClientRequestURI, SecurityActions ORDER BY Count DESC LIMIT 20

Find highest bandwidth consumers by URI

Identify which request URIs consume the most bandwidth to pinpoint large assets or endpoints that drive the most data transfer.

SELECT ClientRequestURI, SUM (EdgeResponseBytes) / ( 1024 * 1024 ) AS MegabytesTransferred FROM http_requests WHERE {{ timeFilter }} GROUP BY ClientRequestURI ORDER BY MegabytesTransferred DESC LIMIT 10

Analyze client round-trip time by country

Analyze client TCP round-trip time (RTT) across different countries to identify regions with high latency that might benefit from additional optimization.

SELECT ClientCountry, COUNT ( * ) AS requests, AVG (ClientTCPRttMs) AS avg_rtt, MIN (ClientTCPRttMs) AS min_rtt, MAX (ClientTCPRttMs) AS max_rtt FROM http_requests WHERE {{ timeFilter }} GROUP BY ClientCountry ORDER BY avg_rtt DESC LIMIT 20

Summarize CDN traffic by cache status

Break down traffic by cache status and measure the average time to first byte (TTFB) for each status to evaluate cache effectiveness and identify opportunities to improve cache hit ratios.

SELECT CacheCacheStatus, COUNT ( * ) AS requests, SUM (EdgeResponseBytes) AS total_bytes, AVG (EdgeTimeToFirstByteMs) AS avg_ttfb FROM http_requests WHERE {{ timeFilter }} GROUP BY CacheCacheStatus ORDER BY requests DESC

Find slowest paths by time to first byte

Find request paths with the highest average time to first byte (TTFB), along with request counts and server error counts toidentify slow endpoints that may need optimization.