Supported fields and operators for load balancer rules

The fields available for load balancing rules depend on whether Cloudflare proxies the traffic going through your load balancer.

If you use the wrong type of fields, you might see unexpected behavior from load balancing rules. For best results, always use the fields associated with your traffic's proxy status.

​ Fields supported regardless of proxy

Regardless of whether your traffic is proxied, you have access to the following fields:

Name in Expression Builder Field Description IP address ip.src

IP address The client TCP IP address, which may be adjusted to reflect the actual address of the client by using, for example, HTTP headers such as X-Forwarded-For or X-Real-IP . Example value:

93.184.216.34 Load Balancer Region cf.load_balancer.region

bytes The region name of the data center processing the request. Load Balancer Name cf.load_balancer.name

bytes The name of the load balancer executing these rules. Example value:

lb.example.com

​ Proxied traffic

If your traffic is proxied, you have access to all the fields listed under Proxied Only and Both, such as:

Request Method

URI

Timestamp

Header

For the most up to date list of these fields, create a load balancing rule in the UI.

For more details about the field type or properties, look for each field in our Firewall rules documentation External link icon Open external link.

​ Unproxied traffic

If your traffic is not proxied through Cloudflare, you have access to all the fields listed under Unproxied only and Both.

Cloudflare Load Balancers support the following unproxied fields:

Name in Expression Builder Field Description Query Type dns.qry.type

Int The numeric value of the DNS query type External link icon Open external link Example Values: 1 (A record)

28 (AAAA record) Question dns.qry.typ

boolean A boolean indicating that the received DNS message was a question Query Name dns.qry.name

Bytes The byte of the query name asked, such as example.com Query Name Length dns.qry.name.len

Int The length in bytes of the query name.

Comparison operators specify how values defined in an expression must relate to the actual HTTP request value for the expression to return true.

Logical operators combine two expressions to form a compound expression and use order of precedence to determine how an expression is evaluated.

Load Balancing expressions also support grouping symbols, which allow you to organize expressions, enforce operator precedence, and nest expressions. For examples and usage, see Grouping symbols External link icon Open external link in the Firewall Rules documentation.

​ Comparison operators

Comparison operators return true when a value from an HTTP request matches a value defined in an expression.

This is the general pattern for using comparison operators:

< field > < comparison operator > < value >

Load Balancing expressions support these comparison operators:

Name Operator Notation Supported Data Types Example (operator in bold) String IP Rules list Equal eq ✅ ✅ ✅ http.request.uri.path eq "/articles/2008/" Not equal ne ✅ ✅ ✅ ip.src ne 93.184.216.0 Exactly

contains contains ✅ ❌ ❌ http.request.uri.path contains "/articles/" Matches

regex matches ✅ ❌ ❌ http.request.uri.path matches "^/articles/200[7-8]/$" Value is in

a set of values in ✅ ✅ ✅ ip.src in { 93.184.216.0 93.184.216.1 }

​ Logical operators

Logical operators combine two or more expressions into a single compound expression. A compound expression has this general syntax:

< expression > < logical operator > < expression >

Each logical operator has an order of precedence. The order of precedence (along with grouping symbols) determines the order in which Cloudflare evaluates logical operators in an expression. The not operator ranks first in order of precedence. For more on how Cloudflare evaluates logical operators in expressions, see Order of precedence External link icon Open external link in the Firewall Rules documentation.

Load Balancing expressions support these logical operators: