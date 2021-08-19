Supported fields and operators for load balancer rules
The fields available for load balancing rules depend on whether Cloudflare proxies the traffic going through your load balancer.
If you use the wrong type of fields, you might see unexpected behavior from load balancing rules. For best results, always use the fields associated with your traffic's proxy status.
Fields supported regardless of proxy
Regardless of whether your traffic is proxied, you have access to the following fields:
|Name in Expression Builder
|Field
|Description
|IP address
ip.src
IP address
The client TCP IP address, which may be adjusted to reflect the actual address of the client by using, for example, HTTP headers such as
Example value:
|Load Balancer Region
cf.load_balancer.region
bytes
The region name of the data center processing the request.
|Load Balancer Name
cf.load_balancer.name
bytes
The name of the load balancer executing these rules.
Example value:
Proxied traffic
If your traffic is proxied, you have access to all the fields listed under Proxied Only and Both, such as:
Request Method
URI
Timestamp
Header
For the most up to date list of these fields, create a load balancing rule in the UI.
For more details about the field type or properties, look for each field in our Firewall rules documentation.
Unproxied traffic
If your traffic is not proxied through Cloudflare, you have access to all the fields listed under Unproxied only and Both.
Cloudflare Load Balancers support the following unproxied fields:
|Name in Expression Builder
|Field
|Description
|Query Type
dns.qry.type
Int
The numeric value of the DNS query type
Example Values:
|Question
dns.qry.typ
boolean
A boolean indicating that the received DNS message was a question
|Query Name
dns.qry.name
Bytes
The byte of the query name asked, such as
|Query Name Length
dns.qry.name.len
Int
The length in bytes of the query name.
Operators
Overview
Comparison operators specify how values defined in an expression must relate to the actual HTTP request value for the expression to return true.
Logical operators combine two expressions to form a compound expression and use order of precedence to determine how an expression is evaluated.
Load Balancing expressions also support grouping symbols, which allow you to organize expressions, enforce operator precedence, and nest expressions. For examples and usage, see Grouping symbols in the Firewall Rules documentation.
Comparison operators
Comparison operators return
true when a value from an HTTP request matches a value defined in an expression.
This is the general pattern for using comparison operators:
<field> <comparison operator> <value>
Load Balancing expressions support these comparison operators:
|Name
|Operator Notation
|Supported Data Types
|Example (operator in bold)
|String
|IP
|Rules list
|Equal
eq
|✅
|✅
|✅
http.request.uri.path eq "/articles/2008/"
|Not equal
ne
|✅
|✅
|✅
ip.src ne 93.184.216.0
|Exactly
contains
contains
|✅
|❌
|❌
http.request.uri.path contains "/articles/"
|Matches
regex
matches
|✅
|❌
|❌
http.request.uri.path matches "^/articles/200[7-8]/$"
|Value is in
a set of values
in
|✅
|✅
|✅
ip.src in { 93.184.216.0 93.184.216.1 }
Logical operators
Logical operators combine two or more expressions into a single compound expression. A compound expression has this general syntax:
<expression> <logical operator> <expression>
Each logical operator has an order of precedence. The order of precedence (along with grouping symbols) determines the order in which Cloudflare evaluates logical operators in an expression. The
not operator ranks first in order of precedence. For more on how Cloudflare evaluates logical operators in expressions, see Order of precedence in the Firewall Rules documentation.
Load Balancing expressions support these logical operators:
|Name
|English
Notation
|C-like
Notation
|Example
|Order of Precedence
|Logical NOT
not
!
not ( http.host eq "www.cloudflare.com" and ip.src in 93.184.216.0/24 )
|1
|Logical AND
and
&&
http.host eq "www.cloudflare.com" and ip.src in 93.184.216.0/24
|2
|Logical XOR
(exclusive OR)
xor
^^
http.host eq "www.cloudflare.com" xor ip.src in 93.184.216.0/24
|3
|Logical OR
or
||
http.host eq "www.cloudflare.com" or ip.src in 93.184.216.0/24
|4