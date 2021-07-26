About

Cloudflare Load Balancing allows you to distribute traffic across your servers, which reduces server strain and latency and improves the experience for end users.

Cloudflare Load Balancing provides three main benefits:

Load balancing and failover : Distribute traffic evenly across your healthy servers, automatically failing over when a server is unhealthy or unresponsive.

Note If you are only interested in monitoring server health — and not in distributing traffic according to server health — check out our standalone Health Checks External link icon Open external link.

Cloudflare Load Balancing is available as an add-on feature for any type of account. The exact number of load balancers, origin servers, and monitors depend on your plan type.

​ Load Balancing components

Cloudflare Load Balancing has three major components:

The Load Balancer is identified by a DNS hostname ( www.example.com ) for which you want to balance traffic. A load balancer defines which origin-server pools to use, the order in which they should be used, and how to geographically distribute traffic to different pools.

is identified by a DNS hostname ( ) for which you want to balance traffic. A load balancer defines which origin-server pools to use, the order in which they should be used, and how to geographically distribute traffic to different pools. Pools represent a group of origin servers (or endpoints), each identified by its IP address or hostname. You can configure multiple pools, as well as failover priority (Pool A-> Pool B-> Pool C). If you're familiar with DNS terminology, think of a pool as a “record set,” except we only return addresses of origins that are considered healthy. You can attach health checks to individual pools to tailor monitoring to collections of servers.

represent a group of origin servers (or endpoints), each identified by its IP address or hostname. You can configure multiple pools, as well as failover priority (Pool A-> Pool B-> Pool C). If you're familiar with DNS terminology, think of a pool as a “record set,” except we only return addresses of origins that are considered healthy. You can attach health checks to individual pools to tailor monitoring to collections of servers. Monitors configure availability monitoring. When a monitor is attached to a pool, Cloudflare will run health checks on that pool’s origin servers from our data centers around the world. You can customize monitoring for specific URLs by using periodic HTTP/HTTPS requests, which allow you to set request intervals, timeouts, and status codes.

You can reuse monitors and pools across many load balancers. For example, your .co.uk domain might use a different ordering of pools (favoring your London servers, for instance) than your .com.au domain.