​​ Database support

Details on which database engines and/or specific database providers are supported are detailed in the following table.

Database EngineSupportedKnown supported versionsDetails
PostgreSQL9.0 to 16.xBoth self-hosted and managed (AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle) instances are supported.
NeonAllNeon currently runs Postgres 15.x
SupabaseAllSupabase currently runs Postgres 15.x
TimescaleAllSee the Timescale guide to connect.
MaterializeAllPostgres-compatible. Refer to the Materialize guide to connect.
CockroachDBAllPostgres-compatible. Refer to the CockroachDB guide to connect.
MySQLComing soon
SQL ServerNot currently supported.
MongoDBNot currently supported.