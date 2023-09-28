Database support
Details on which database engines and/or specific database providers are supported are detailed in the following table.
|Database Engine
|Supported
|Known supported versions
|Details
|PostgreSQL
|✅
9.0 to
16.x
|Both self-hosted and managed (AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle) instances are supported.
|Neon
|✅
|All
|Neon currently runs Postgres 15.x
|Supabase
|✅
|All
|Supabase currently runs Postgres 15.x
|Timescale
|✅
|All
|See the Timescale guide to connect.
|Materialize
|✅
|All
|Postgres-compatible. Refer to the Materialize guide to connect.
|CockroachDB
|✅
|All
|Postgres-compatible. Refer to the CockroachDB guide to connect.
|MySQL
|Coming soon
|SQL Server
|Not currently supported.
|MongoDB
|Not currently supported.