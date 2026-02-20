Starting February 2, 2026, the cloudflared proxy-dns command will be removed from all new cloudflared releases.

This change is being made to enhance security and address a potential vulnerability in an underlying DNS library. This vulnerability is specific to the proxy-dns command and does not affect any other cloudflared features, such as the core Cloudflare Tunnel service.

The proxy-dns command, which runs a client-side DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) proxy, has been an officially undocumented feature for several years. This functionality is fully and securely supported by our actively developed products.

Versions of cloudflared released before this date will not be affected and will continue to operate. However, note that our official support policy for any cloudflared release is one year from its release date.

Migration paths

We strongly advise users of this undocumented feature to migrate to one of the following officially supported solutions before February 2, 2026, to continue benefiting from secure DNS-over-HTTPS.

End-user devices

The preferred method for enabling DNS-over-HTTPS on user devices is the Cloudflare WARP client. The WARP client automatically secures and proxies all DNS traffic from your device, integrating it with your organization's Zero Trust policies and posture checks.

Servers, routers, and IoT devices

For scenarios where installing a client on every device is not possible (such as servers, routers, or IoT devices), we recommend using the WARP Connector.