Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
You can now enhance your security posture by blocking additional application installer and disk image file types with Cloudflare Gateway. Preventing the download of unauthorized software packages is a critical step in securing endpoints from malware and unwanted applications.
We have expanded Gateway's file type controls to include:
- Apple Disk Image (dmg)
- Microsoft Software Installer (msix, appx)
- Apple Software Package (pkg)
You can find these new options within the Upload File Types and Download File Types selectors when creating or editing an HTTP policy. The file types are categorized as follows:
- System: Apple Disk Image (dmg)
- Executable: Microsoft Software Installer (msix), Microsoft Software Installer (appx), Apple Software Package (pkg)
To ensure these file types are blocked effectively, please note the following behaviors:
- DMG: Due to their file structure, DMG files are blocked at the very end of the transfer. A user's download may appear to progress but will fail at the last moment, preventing the browser from saving the file.
- MSIX: To comprehensively block Microsoft Software Installers, you should also include the file type Unscannable. MSIX files larger than 100 MB are identified as Unscannable ZIP files during inspection.
To get started, go to your HTTP policies in Zero Trust. For a full list of file types, refer to supported file types.
You can now more precisely control your HTTP DLP policies by specifying whether to scan the request or response body, helping to reduce false positives and target specific data flows.
In the Gateway HTTP policy builder, you will find a new selector called Body Phase. This allows you to define the direction of traffic the DLP engine will inspect:
- Request Body: Scans data sent from a user's machine to an upstream service. This is ideal for monitoring data uploads, form submissions, or other user-initiated data exfiltration attempts.
- Response Body: Scans data sent to a user's machine from an upstream service. Use this to inspect file downloads and website content for sensitive data.
For example, consider a policy that blocks Social Security Numbers (SSNs). Previously, this policy might trigger when a user visits a website that contains example SSNs in its content (the response body). Now, by setting the Body Phase to Request Body, the policy will only trigger if the user attempts to upload or submit an SSN, ignoring the content of the web page itself.
All policies without this selector will continue to scan both request and response bodies to ensure continued protection.
For more information, refer to Gateway HTTP policy selectors.
You now have access to a comprehensive suite of capabilities to secure your organization's use of generative AI. AI prompt protection introduces four key features that work together to provide deep visibility and granular control.
- Prompt Detection for AI Applications
DLP can now natively detect and inspect user prompts submitted to popular AI applications, including Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.
- Prompt Analysis and Topic Classification
Our DLP engine performs deep analysis on each prompt, applying topic classification. These topics are grouped into two evaluation categories:
-
Content: PII, Source Code, Credentials and Secrets, Financial Information, and Customer Data.
-
Intent: Jailbreak attempts, requests for malicious code, or attempts to extract PII.
To help you apply these topics quickly, we have also released five new predefined profiles (for example, AI Prompt: AI Security, AI Prompt: PII) that bundle these new topics.
-
Granular Guardrails
You can now build guardrails using Gateway HTTP policies with application granular controls. Apply a DLP profile containing an AI prompt topic detection to individual AI applications (for example,
ChatGPT) and specific user actions (for example,
SendPrompt) to block sensitive prompts.
-
Full Prompt Logging
To aid in incident investigation, an optional setting in your Gateway policy allows you to capture prompt logs to store the full interaction of prompts that trigger a policy match. To make investigations easier, logs can be filtered by
conversation_id, allowing you to reconstruct the full context of an interaction that led to a policy violation.
AI prompt protection is now available in open beta. To learn more about it, read the blog ↗ or refer to AI prompt topics.
You can now create document-based detection entries in DLP by uploading example documents. Cloudflare will encrypt your documents and create a unique fingerprint of the file. This fingerprint is then used to identify similar documents or snippets within your organization's traffic and stored files.
Key features and benefits:
-
Upload documents, forms, or templates: Easily upload .docx and .txt files (up to 10 MB) that contain sensitive information you want to protect.
-
Granular control with similarity percentage: Define a minimum similarity percentage (0-100%) that a document must meet to trigger a detection, reducing false positives.
-
Comprehensive coverage: Apply these document-based detection entries in:
-
Gateway policies: To inspect network traffic for sensitive documents as they are uploaded or shared.
-
CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker): To scan files stored in cloud applications for sensitive documents at rest.
-
-
Identify sensitive data: This new detection entry type is ideal for identifying sensitive data within completed forms, templates, or even small snippets of a larger document, helping you prevent data exfiltration and ensure compliance.
Once uploaded and processed, you can add this new document entry into a DLP profile and policies to enhance your data protection strategy.
-
Zero Trust now includes Data security analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organization sensitive data.
The new dashboard includes:
-
Sensitive Data Movement Over Time:
- See patterns and trends in how sensitive data moves across your environment. This helps understand where data is flowing and identify common paths.
-
Sensitive Data at Rest in SaaS & Cloud:
- View an inventory of sensitive data stored within your corporate SaaS applications (for example, Google Drive, Microsoft 365) and cloud accounts (such as AWS S3).
-
DLP Policy Activity:
- Identify which of your Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies are being triggered most often.
- See which specific users are responsible for triggering DLP policies.
To access the new dashboard, log in to Cloudflare One ↗ and go to Insights on the sidebar.
-
You can now configure custom word lists to enforce case sensitivity. This setting supports flexibility where needed and aims to reduce false positives where letter casing is critical.
You can now send DLP forensic copies to third-party storage for any HTTP policy with an
Allowor
Blockaction, without needing to include a DLP profile. This change increases flexibility for data handling and forensic investigation use cases.
By default, Gateway will send all matched HTTP requests to your configured DLP Forensic Copy jobs.
You now have access to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2025 edition of the International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision (ICD-11) ↗ as a predefined detection entry. The new dataset can be found in the Health Information predefined profile.
ICD-10 dataset remains available for use.
Block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
Gateway HTTP policies can now block files that are password-protected, compressed, or otherwise unscannable.
These unscannable files are now matched with the Download and Upload File Types traffic selectors for HTTP policies:
- Password-protected Microsoft Office document
- Password-protected PDF
- Password-protected ZIP archive
- Unscannable ZIP archive
To get started inspecting and modifying behavior based on these and other rules, refer to HTTP filtering.
You can now detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with predefined checks against common programming languages.
The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).
- C
- C++
- C#
- Go
- Haskell
- Java
- JavaScript
- Lua
- Python
- R
- Rust
- Swift
DLP also supports confidence level for source code profiles.
For more details, refer to DLP profiles.
Explore product updates for Cloudflare One
Welcome to your new home for product updates on Cloudflare One.
Our new changelog lets you read about changes in much more depth, offering in-depth examples, images, code samples, and even gifs.
If you are looking for older product updates, refer to the following locations.