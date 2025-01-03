 Skip to content
Detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention

Data Loss Prevention

You can now detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with predefined checks against common programming languages.

The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).

  • C
  • C++
  • C#
  • Go
  • Haskell
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Lua
  • Python
  • R
  • Rust
  • Swift

DLP also supports confidence level for source code profiles.

For more details, refer to DLP profiles.