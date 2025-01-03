Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention
You can now detect source code leaks with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with predefined checks against common programming languages.
The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).
- C
- C++
- C#
- Go
- Haskell
- Java
- JavaScript
- Lua
- Python
- R
- Rust
- Swift
DLP also supports confidence level for source code profiles.
For more details, refer to DLP profiles.