Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Detect Cloudflare API tokens with DLP
The Credentials and Secrets DLP profile now includes three new predefined entries for detecting Cloudflare API credentials:
|Entry name
|Token prefix
|Detects
|Cloudflare User API Key
cfk_
|User-scoped API keys
|Cloudflare User API Token
cfut_
|User-scoped API tokens
|Cloudflare Account Owned API Token
cfat_
|Account-scoped API tokens
These detections target the new Cloudflare API credential format, which uses a structured prefix and a CRC32 checksum suffix. The identifiable prefix makes it possible to detect leaked credentials with high confidence and low false positive rates — no surrounding context such as
Authorization: Bearer headers is required.
Credentials generated before this format change will not be matched by these entries.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > DLP > DLP Profiles.
- Select the Credentials and Secrets profile.
- Turn on one or more of the new Cloudflare API token entries.
- Use the profile in a Gateway HTTP policy to log or block traffic containing these credentials.
Example policy:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|DLP Profile
|in
|Credentials and Secrets
|Block
You can also enable individual entries to scope detection to specific credential types — for example, enabling Account Owned API Token detection without enabling User API Key detection.
For more information, refer to predefined DLP profiles.