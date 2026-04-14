Detect Cloudflare API tokens with DLP

The Credentials and Secrets DLP profile now includes three new predefined entries for detecting Cloudflare API credentials:

Entry name Token prefix Detects Cloudflare User API Key cfk_ User-scoped API keys Cloudflare User API Token cfut_ User-scoped API tokens Cloudflare Account Owned API Token cfat_ Account-scoped API tokens

These detections target the new Cloudflare API credential format, which uses a structured prefix and a CRC32 checksum suffix. The identifiable prefix makes it possible to detect leaked credentials with high confidence and low false positive rates — no surrounding context such as Authorization: Bearer headers is required.

Credentials generated before this format change will not be matched by these entries.

How to enable Cloudflare API token detections

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > DLP > DLP Profiles. Select the Credentials and Secrets profile. Turn on one or more of the new Cloudflare API token entries. Use the profile in a Gateway HTTP policy to log or block traffic containing these credentials.

Example policy:

Selector Operator Value Action DLP Profile in Credentials and Secrets Block

You can also enable individual entries to scope detection to specific credential types — for example, enabling Account Owned API Token detection without enabling User API Key detection.

For more information, refer to predefined DLP profiles.