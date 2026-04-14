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Detect Cloudflare API tokens with DLP

Data Loss Prevention

The Credentials and Secrets DLP profile now includes three new predefined entries for detecting Cloudflare API credentials:

Entry nameToken prefixDetects
Cloudflare User API Keycfk_User-scoped API keys
Cloudflare User API Tokencfut_User-scoped API tokens
Cloudflare Account Owned API Tokencfat_Account-scoped API tokens

These detections target the new Cloudflare API credential format, which uses a structured prefix and a CRC32 checksum suffix. The identifiable prefix makes it possible to detect leaked credentials with high confidence and low false positive rates — no surrounding context such as Authorization: Bearer headers is required.

Credentials generated before this format change will not be matched by these entries.

How to enable Cloudflare API token detections

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Zero Trust > DLP > DLP Profiles.
  2. Select the Credentials and Secrets profile.
  3. Turn on one or more of the new Cloudflare API token entries.
  4. Use the profile in a Gateway HTTP policy to log or block traffic containing these credentials.

Example policy:

SelectorOperatorValueAction
DLP ProfileinCredentials and SecretsBlock

You can also enable individual entries to scope detection to specific credential types — for example, enabling Account Owned API Token detection without enabling User API Key detection.

For more information, refer to predefined DLP profiles.