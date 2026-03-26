Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Streaming ZIP file scanning removes per-file size limits
DLP now processes ZIP files using a streaming handler that scans archive contents element-by-element as data arrives. This removes previous file size limitations and improves memory efficiency when scanning large archives.
Microsoft Office documents (DOCX, XLSX, PPTX) also benefit from this improvement, as they use ZIP as a container format.
This improvement is automatic — no configuration changes are required.