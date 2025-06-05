Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.735.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the Cloudflare WARP application may not have automatically relaunched after an update.
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.