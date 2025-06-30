Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare One Agent for iOS (version 1.11)
A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store ↗. This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography ↗ without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled in the app by turning on Enable qlogs under Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics > Debug Logs. The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography ↗ end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.