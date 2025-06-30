 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Cloudflare One Agent for iOS (version 1.11)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store. This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

  • QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled in the app by turning on Enable qlogs under Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics > Debug Logs. The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.
  • DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
  • The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.