WARP client for Windows (version 2025.5.735.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.

Fixed a bug where in Gateway with DoH mode, connection to DNS servers was not automatically restored after reconnecting WARP.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.

Improvement for multi-user mode to avoid unnecessary key rotations when transitioning from a pre-login to a logged-in state.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.

Known issues