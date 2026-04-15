Use Browser Run with AI

The ability to browse websites can be crucial when building workflows with AI. Here, we provide an example where we use Browser Run to visit
https://labs.apnic.net/ and then, using a machine learning model available in
Workers AI, extract the first post as JSON with a specified schema.
Use the
create-cloudflare CLI to generate a new Hello World Cloudflare Worker script:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- browser-worker
Install
@cloudflare/puppeteer, which allows you to control the Browser Run instance:
npm i @cloudflare/puppeteer
Install
zod so we can define our output format and
zod-to-json-schema so we can convert it into a JSON schema format:
Activate the nodejs compatibility flag and add your Browser Run binding to your new Wrangler configuration:
compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ]
In order to use
Workers AI, you need to get your Account ID and API token.
Once you have those, create a
file and set them there:
.dev.vars
We use
.dev.vars here since it's only for local development, otherwise you'd use
Secrets.
Load the page using Browser Run
In the code below, we launch a browser using
await puppeteer.launch(env.MY_BROWSER), extract the rendered text and close the browser.
Then, with the user prompt, the desired output schema and the rendered text, prepare a prompt to send to the LLM.
Replace the contents of
src/index.ts with the following skeleton script:
import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; import zodToJsonSchema from "zod-to-json-schema" ; async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname != "/" ) { return new Response ( "Not found" ) ; // Your prompt and site to scrape const userPrompt = "Extract the first post only." ; const targetUrl = "https://labs.apnic.net/" ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MY_BROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( targetUrl ) ; const renderedText = await page . evaluate ( () => { // @ts-ignore js code to run in the browser context const body = document . querySelector ( "body" ) ; return body ? body . innerText : "" ; // Close browser since we no longer need it // define your desired json schema const outputSchema = zodToJsonSchema ( z . object ( { title : z . string () , url : z . string () , date : z . string () } ) , You are a sophisticated web scraper. You are given the user data extraction goal and the JSON schema for the output data format. Your task is to extract the requested information from the text and output it in the specified JSON schema format: ${ JSON . stringify ( outputSchema ) } DO NOT include anything else besides the JSON output, no markdown, no plaintext, just JSON. User Data Extraction Goal: ${ userPrompt } Text extracted from the webpage: ${ renderedText } ` ; //const result = await getLLMResult(env, prompt, outputSchema); //return Response.json(result); } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Having the webpage text, the user's goal and output schema, we can now use an LLM to transform it to JSON according to the user's request.
The example below uses
@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq but other
models or services like OpenAI, could be used with minimal changes:
async function getLLMResult ( env , prompt : string , schema ?: any ) { const model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq" ; const aiUrl = `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ env . ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/run/ ${ model } ` ; const response = await fetch ( aiUrl , { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , Authorization : `Bearer ${ env . API_TOKEN } ` , body : JSON . stringify ( requestBody ) , console . log ( JSON . stringify ( await response . text () , null , 2 )) ; throw new Error ( `LLM call failed ${ aiUrl } ${ response . status } ` ) ; const data = await response . json () ; const text = data . result . response || "" ; const value = ( text . match ( / ``` (?: json ) ? \s * ([ \s\S ] *? ) \s * ``` / ) || [ return JSON . parse ( value ) ; console . error ( ` ${ e } . Response: ${ value } ` ) ;
If you want to use Browser Run with OpenAI instead you'd just need to change the
aiUrl endpoint and
requestBody (or check out the
llm-scraper-worker package). ↗
The full Worker script now looks as follows:
import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; import zodToJsonSchema from "zod-to-json-schema" ; async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname != "/" ) { return new Response ( "Not found" ) ; // Your prompt and site to scrape const userPrompt = "Extract the first post only." ; const targetUrl = "https://labs.apnic.net/" ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MY_BROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( targetUrl ) ; const renderedText = await page . evaluate ( () => { // @ts-ignore js code to run in the browser context const body = document . querySelector ( "body" ) ; return body ? body . innerText : "" ; // Close browser since we no longer need it // define your desired json schema const outputSchema = zodToJsonSchema ( z . object ( { title : z . string () , url : z . string () , date : z . string () } ) , You are a sophisticated web scraper. You are given the user data extraction goal and the JSON schema for the output data format. Your task is to extract the requested information from the text and output it in the specified JSON schema format: ${ JSON . stringify ( outputSchema ) } DO NOT include anything else besides the JSON output, no markdown, no plaintext, just JSON. User Data Extraction Goal: ${ userPrompt } Text extracted from the webpage: ${ renderedText } ` ; const result = await getLLMResult ( env , prompt , outputSchema ) ; return Response . json ( result ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; async function getLLMResult ( env , prompt : string , schema ?: any ) { const model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq" ; const aiUrl = `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ env . ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/run/ ${ model } ` ; const response = await fetch ( aiUrl , { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , Authorization : `Bearer ${ env . API_TOKEN } ` , body : JSON . stringify ( requestBody ) , console . log ( JSON . stringify ( await response . text () , null , 2 )) ; throw new Error ( `LLM call failed ${ aiUrl } ${ response . status } ` ) ; const data = ( await response . json ()) as { result : { response : string } }; const text = data . result . response || "" ; const value = ( text . match ( / ``` (?: json ) ? \s * ([ \s\S ] *? ) \s * ``` / ) || [ return JSON . parse ( value ) ; console . error ( ` ${ e } . Response: ${ value } ` ) ;
You can run this script to test it via:
With your script now running, you can go to
http://localhost:8787/ and should see something like the following:
" title " : "IP Addresses in 2024" , " url " : "http://example.com/ip-addresses-in-2024" ,
For more complex websites or prompts, you might need a better model. Check out the latest models in
Workers AI.