/screenshot - Capture screenshot

The /screenshot endpoint renders the webpage by processing its HTML and JavaScript, then captures a screenshot of the fully rendered page.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot

Required fields

You must provide either url or html :

url (string)

(string) html (string)

Common use cases

Generate previews for websites, dashboards, or reports

Capture screenshots for automated testing, QA, or visual regression

Basic usage

Take a screenshot from custom HTML

curl

TypeScript SDK Sets the HTML content of the page to Hello World! and then takes a screenshot. The option omitBackground hides the default white background and allows capturing screenshots with transparency. Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "html": "Hello World!", "screenshotOptions": { "omitBackground": true } }' \ --output "screenshot.png" Explain Code TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , } ) ; const screenshot = await client . browserRendering . screenshot . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , html : "Hello World!" , screenshotOptions : { omitBackground : true , } } ) ; console . log ( screenshot . status ) ; Explain Code

Take a screenshot from a URL

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com" }' \ --output "screenshot.png"

For more options to control the final screenshot, like clip , captureBeyondViewport , fullPage and others, check the endpoint reference.

Notes for basic usage The quality parameter is not compatible with the default .png format and will return a 400 error. If you set quality , you must also set type to .jpeg or another supported format.

parameter is not compatible with the default format and will return a 400 error. If you set , you must also set to or another supported format. By default, the browser viewport is set to 1920×1080. You can override the default via request options.

Advanced usage

Looking for more parameters? Visit the Browser Rendering API reference for all available parameters, such as setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and customizing load behavior using gotoOptions .

Capture a screenshot of an authenticated page

Some webpages require authentication before you can view their content. Browser Rendering supports three authentication methods, which work across all Quick Actions endpoints. For a quick reference of all methods, refer to How do I render authenticated pages using Quick Actions?.

Cookie-based authentication

Provide valid session cookies to access pages that require login:

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/protected-page", "cookies": [ { "name": "session_id", "value": "your-session-cookie-value", "domain": "example.com", "path": "/" } ] }' \ --output "authenticated-screenshot.png" Explain Code

HTTP Basic Auth

Use the authenticate parameter for pages behind HTTP Basic Authentication:

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/protected-page", "authenticate": { "username": "user", "password": "pass" } }' \ --output "authenticated-screenshot.png" Explain Code

Token-based authentication

Add custom authorization headers using setExtraHTTPHeaders :

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/protected-page", "setExtraHTTPHeaders": { "Authorization": "Bearer your-token" } }' \ --output "authenticated-screenshot.png" Explain Code

Navigate and capture a full-page screenshot

Navigate to https://cloudflare.com/ , change the page size ( viewport ) and wait until there are no active network connections ( waitUntil ) or up to a maximum of 4500ms ( timeout ) before capturing a fullPage screenshot.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://cloudflare.com/", "screenshotOptions": { "fullPage": true }, "viewport": { "width": 1280, "height": 720 }, "gotoOptions": { "waitUntil": "networkidle0", "timeout": 45000 } }' \ --output "advanced-screenshot.png" Explain Code

Improve blurry screenshot resolution

If you set a large viewport width and height, your screenshot may appear blurry or pixelated. This can happen if your browser's default deviceScaleFactor (which defaults to 1) is not high enough for the viewport.

To fix this, increase the value of the deviceScaleFactor .

{ " url " : "https://cloudflare.com/" , " viewport " : { " width " : 3600 , " height " : 2400 , " deviceScaleFactor " : 2 } }

Customize CSS and embed custom JavaScript

Instruct the browser to go to https://example.com , embed custom JavaScript ( addScriptTag ) and add extra styles ( addStyleTag ), both inline ( addStyleTag.content ) and by loading an external stylesheet ( addStyleTag.url ).

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "addScriptTag": [ { "content": "document.querySelector(`h1`).innerText = `Hello World!!!`" } ], "addStyleTag": [ { "content": "div { background: linear-gradient(45deg, #2980b9 , #82e0aa ); }" }, { "url": "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" } ] }' \ --output "screenshot.png" Explain Code

Capture a specific element using the selector option

To capture a screenshot of a specific element on a webpage, use the selector option with a valid CSS selector. You can also configure the viewport to control the page dimensions during rendering.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com", "selector": "#example_element_name", "viewport": { "width": 1200, "height": 1600 } }' \ --output "screenshot.png" Explain Code

Many more options exist, like setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and using gotoOptions to control page load behaviour - check the endpoint reference for all available parameters.

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2 :

{ " url " : "https://example.com" , " gotoOptions " : { " waitUntil " : "networkidle0" } }

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Note The userAgent parameter does not bypass bot protection. Requests from Browser Rendering will always be identified as a bot. Because the User-Agent is configurable, destination servers looking to identify or block Browser Rendering requests should use the non-configurable headers rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.