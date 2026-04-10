/json - Capture structured data using AI

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The /json endpoint extracts structured data from a webpage. You can specify the expected output using either a prompt or a response_format parameter which accepts a JSON schema. The endpoint returns the extracted data in JSON format.
This example captures webpage data by providing both a prompt and a JSON schema. The prompt guides the extraction process, while the JSON schema defines the expected structure of the output.
With only a prompt
In this example, only a prompt is provided. The endpoint will use the prompt to extract the data, but the response will not be structured according to a JSON schema.
This is useful for simple extractions where you do not need a specific format.
With only a JSON schema (no prompt)
In this case, you supply a JSON schema via the response_format parameter. The schema defines the structure of the extracted data.
Below is an example using the TypeScript SDK:
Advanced Usage
Using a custom model (BYO API Key)
Browser Rendering can use a custom model for which you supply credentials. List the model(s) in the custom_ai array:
model should be formed as <provider>/<model_name> and the provider must be one of these supported providers.
authorization is the bearer token or API key that allows Browser Rendering to call the provider on your behalf.
This example uses the custom_ai parameter to instruct Browser Rendering to use a Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 model. The prompt asks the model to extract the main <h1> and <h2> headings from the target URL and return them in a structured JSON object.
Using a custom model with fallbacks
You may specify multiple models to provide automatic failover. Browser Rendering will attempt the models in order until one succeeds. To add failover, list additional models in the custom_ai array.
In this example, Browser Rendering first calls Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 model. If that request returns an error, it automatically retries with Meta Llama 3.3 70B from Workers AI, then OpenAI's GPT-4o.
Troubleshooting
JSON extraction returns null or empty results
If the /json endpoint returns null or empty results:
Provide a clear prompt — Be specific about what data to extract and where it appears on the page (for example, "Extract the product name, price, and description from the main product section").
Define a response schema — Use response_format with a JSON schema to enforce the expected output structure.
For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.
The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2:
For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.
Set a custom user agent
You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.