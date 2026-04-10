/json - Capture structured data using AI

The /json endpoint extracts structured data from a webpage. You can specify the expected output using either a prompt or a response_format parameter which accepts a JSON schema. The endpoint returns the extracted data in JSON format.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/json

Required fields

You must provide either url or html :

url (string)

(string) html (string)

And at least one of:

prompt (string), or

(string), or response_format (object with a JSON Schema)

Common use cases

Extract product info (title, price, availability) or listings (jobs, rentals)

Normalize article metadata (title, author, publish date, canonical URL)

Convert unstructured pages into typed JSON for downstream pipelines

Basic Usage

With a Prompt and JSON schema

curl

TypeScript SDK This example captures webpage data by providing both a prompt and a JSON schema. The prompt guides the extraction process, while the JSON schema defines the expected structure of the output. Terminal window curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \ --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '{ "url": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/", "prompt": "Get me the list of AI products", "response_format": { "type": "json_schema", "schema": { "type": "object", "properties": { "products": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "name": { "type": "string" }, "link": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "name" ] } } } } } }' Explain Code { " success " : true , " result " : { " products " : [ { " name " : "Build a RAG app" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/tutorials/build-a-retrieval-augmented-generation-ai/" }, { " name " : "Workers AI" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/" }, { " name " : "Vectorize" , 13 collapsed lines " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/vectorize/" }, { " name " : "AI Gateway" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-gateway/" }, { " name " : "AI Playground" , " link " : "https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/" } ] } } Explain Code With only a prompt In this example, only a prompt is provided. The endpoint will use the prompt to extract the data, but the response will not be structured according to a JSON schema. This is useful for simple extractions where you do not need a specific format. Terminal window curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \ --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '{ "url": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/", "prompt": "get me the list of AI products" }' "success" : true , "result" : { " AI Products " : [ "Build a RAG app" , "Workers AI" , "Vectorize" , "AI Gateway" , "AI Playground" ] } } Explain Code With only a JSON schema (no prompt) In this case, you supply a JSON schema via the response_format parameter. The schema defines the structure of the extracted data. Terminal window curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \ --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '"response_format": { "type": "json_schema", "schema": { "type": "object", "properties": { "products": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "name": { "type": "string" }, "link": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "name" ] } } } } }' Explain Code { " success " : true , " result " : { " products " : [ { " name " : "Workers" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/" }, { " name " : "Pages" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/pages/" }, 55 collapsed lines { " name " : "R2" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/r2/" }, { " name " : "Images" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/images/" }, { " name " : "Stream" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/stream/" }, { " name " : "Build a RAG app" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/tutorials/build-a-retrieval-augmented-generation-ai/" }, { " name " : "Workers AI" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/" }, { " name " : "Vectorize" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/vectorize/" }, { " name " : "AI Gateway" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-gateway/" }, { " name " : "AI Playground" , " link " : "https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/" }, { " name " : "Access" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/access-controls/policies/" }, { " name " : "Tunnel" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/networks/connectors/cloudflare-tunnel/" }, { " name " : "Gateway" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/traffic-policies/" }, { " name " : "Browser Isolation" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/remote-browser-isolation/" }, { " name " : "Replace your VPN" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/learning-paths/replace-vpn/concepts/" } ] } } Explain Code Below is an example using the TypeScript SDK: TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , // This is the default and can be omitted } ) ; const json = await client . browserRendering . json . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , url : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/" , prompt : "Get me the list of AI products" , response_format : { type : "json_schema" , schema : { type : "object" , properties : { products : { type : "array" , items : { type : "object" , properties : { name : { type : "string" , }, link : { type : "string" , }, }, required : [ "name" ] , }, }, }, }, }, } ) ; console . log ( json ) ; Explain Code

Advanced Usage

Looking for more parameters? Visit the Browser Rendering API reference for all available parameters, such as setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and customizing load behavior using gotoOptions .

Using a custom model (BYO API Key)

Browser Rendering can use a custom model for which you supply credentials. List the model(s) in the custom_ai array:

model should be formed as <provider>/<model_name> and the provider must be one of these supported providers.

should be formed as and the provider must be one of these supported providers. authorization is the bearer token or API key that allows Browser Rendering to call the provider on your behalf.

This example uses the custom_ai parameter to instruct Browser Rendering to use a Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 model. The prompt asks the model to extract the main <h1> and <h2> headings from the target URL and return them in a structured JSON object.

Terminal window curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json \ --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '{ "url": "http://demoto.xyz/headings", "prompt": "Get the heading from the page in the form of an object like h1, h2. If there are many headings of the same kind then grab the first one.", "response_format": { "type": "json_schema", "schema": { "type": "object", "properties": { "h1": { "type": "string" }, "h2": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "h1" ] } }, "custom_ai": [ { "model": "anthropic/claude-sonnet-4-20250514", "authorization": "Bearer <ANTHROPIC_API_KEY>" } ] } Explain Code

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " h1 " : "Heading 1" , " h2 " : "Heading 2" } }

Using a custom model with fallbacks

You may specify multiple models to provide automatic failover. Browser Rendering will attempt the models in order until one succeeds. To add failover, list additional models in the custom_ai array.

In this example, Browser Rendering first calls Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 model. If that request returns an error, it automatically retries with Meta Llama 3.3 70B from Workers AI, then OpenAI's GPT-4o.

"custom_ai": [ { "model": "anthropic/claude-sonnet-4-20250514", "authorization": "Bearer <ANTHROPIC_API_KEY>" }, { "model": "workers-ai/@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast", "authorization": "Bearer <CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN>" }, { "model": "openai/gpt-4o", "authorization": "Bearer <OPENAI_API_KEY>" } ] Explain Code

Troubleshooting

JSON extraction returns null or empty results

If the /json endpoint returns null or empty results:

Provide a clear prompt — Be specific about what data to extract and where it appears on the page (for example, "Extract the product name, price, and description from the main product section").

— Be specific about what data to extract and where it appears on the page (for example, "Extract the product name, price, and description from the main product section"). Define a response schema — Use response_format with a JSON schema to enforce the expected output structure.

— Use with a JSON schema to enforce the expected output structure. Use a custom model — If the default Workers AI model does not produce the desired results, use the custom_ai parameter to specify a different model. Refer to Using a custom model (BYO API Key) for details.

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2 :

{ " url " : "https://example.com" , " gotoOptions " : { " waitUntil " : "networkidle0" } }

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Note The userAgent parameter does not bypass bot protection. Requests from Browser Rendering will always be identified as a bot. Because the User-Agent is configurable, destination servers looking to identify or block Browser Rendering requests should use the non-configurable headers rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.