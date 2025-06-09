This guide instructs you through

Viewing AI crawlers that are interacting with your domain.

Creating a rule to block AI crawlers on your website.

Prerequisites

1. Block all AI crawlers

To use AI Audit:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to AI Audit. From Most Popular Paths, select Block All. From the Bot traffic page, under Block AI Bots, select Enable.

Which bots will Cloudflare block? When you enable this feature, Cloudflare will block the following bots: Amazonbot (Amazon)

(Amazon) Applebot (Apple)

(Apple) Bytespider (ByteDance)

(ByteDance) ChatGPT-User (OpenAI)

(OpenAI) ClaudeBot (Anthropic)

(Anthropic) Claude-SearchBot (Anthropic)

(Anthropic) Claude-User (Anthropic)

(Anthropic) DuckAssistBot (DuckDuckGo)

(DuckDuckGo) Google-CloudVertexBot (Google)

(Google) GoogleOther (Google)

(Google) GPTBot (OpenAI)

(OpenAI) Meta-ExternalAgent (Meta)

(Meta) OAI-SearchBot (OpenAI)

(OpenAI) PerplexityBot (Perplexity)

(Perplexity) Perplexity-User (Perplexity)

(Perplexity) PetalBot (Huawei)

(Huawei) TikTokSpider (ByteDance) In addition to this list, all verified bots that are classified as AI Search , AI Assistant , AI Crawler , or an Archiver , as well as a number of unverified bots that fall into the verified bot categories are blocked. It does not block verified bots that fall into the Search Engine categories. Note Some AI bots overlap with definitely automated bots and verified bots, the latter becoming verified AI bots. For a partial list of verified AI Bots, refer to the Cloudflare Radar ↗ categories of AI Search, AI Assistant, or AI Crawler, as well as some other bots that harvest data for AI training.

Note For more details on how this rule interacts with other Cloudflare settings, refer to How it works.

2. Block specific bot categories (Enterprise plan only)

Customers on the Enterprise plan -- and with a Bot Management subscription -- can choose to only block specific AI crawlers, while allowing others.

Go to the AI Audit. From Most Popular Paths, select Block Some. From the Security rules page, select Create rule > Custom rules. Provide a name for the custom rule. For example, "Block unwanted AI crawlers". From the Field dropdown, select Verified Bot Category. From the Value dropdown, select the specific bot category you wish to block. You can use And / Or buttons to add additional conditions. For example, you can use multiple Or options to include multiple bot categories in the same rule. From the Then take action... section: For Choose action , select Block .

, select . For With response type, select Default Cloudflare WAF block page. From the Place at section: For Select order, select First. Select Save.

This custom rule will only block the AI bots which belong to the verified bot categories you have included in your rule (in step 6).

For more information on creating a custom WAF rule, refer to Create a custom rule in the dashboard.

3. Review detected AI crawlers

Review the AI crawlers detected on your site in the Metrics tab of the Cloudflare dashboard for key metrics.

Refer to Detect AI crawlers for more information.

