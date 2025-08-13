DNS over Discord
1.1.1.1 works from a Discord server, thanks to the 1.1.1.1 bot. Invite the bot to your Discord server ↗ to start using DNS over Discord. Or, add the bot to your Discord account ↗ to use it anywhere in Discord.
Once the bot is in your server, type
/dig to start performing DNS lookups. This will provide a native interface within Discord that allows you to specify the domain to lookup, an optional DNS record type and an optional flag for a short result.
If only a domain is given for the command, the bot will default to looking for
A DNS records, and will return the full format result, not the short form.
Example:
Discord has a limit of 25 options in slash commands, so DNS over Discord offers the 25 most common DNS record types to choose from.
Supported DNS record types
A
AAAA
CAA
CDNSKEY
CDS
CERT
CNAME
DNSKEY
DS
HINFO
HTTPS
LOC
MX
NAPTR
NS
PTR
SMIMEA
SOA
SPF
SRV
SSHFP
SVCB
TLSA
TXT
URI
To query other DNS record types, or multiple record types at once, use the
/multi-dig command.
DNS over Discord has an optional flag in the
/dig command that allows the user to request a response in the short form.
When you request a response in the short form, the name and TTL columns will be excluded. The command only returns the data column without formatting, similar to the equivalent
dig command-line interface response.
Example:
You can disable DNSSEC checking in the
dig command by passing
cdflag as true. This will return the DNS records even if the DNSSEC validation fails.
Example:
You can refresh the DNS lookup results by clicking the Refresh button. Clicking it will trigger the bot to re-request the DNS query in the message, and update the results in the message. Any user can click this button.
The refresh button is available on all responses to the
/dig command, including those that resulted in an error, such as an unknown domain or no records found.
By default, the DNS over Discord bot uses Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 DNS service. You can run the DNS lookup with alternate DNS providers by selecting the dropdown below the result. This shows you a list of available providers. Selecting a new provider updates the results in the message. Any user can change the DNS provider.
If you want to look up multiple DNS record types at once, use the
/multi-dig command. This allows you to specify any supported DNS record type, and multiple types separated by a space.
Example:
When providing DNS record types for the
/multi-dig command, Discord will not prompt you with options. You have to provide a space-separated list of valid DNS record types to lookup, as any invalid options will be silently dropped.
A records will be used as the default if no valid types are given.
DNS record types supported and considered valid by the bot
Use a
* (asterisk) in place of a record type to get DNS results for all supported types.
A
AAAA
AFSDB
APL
CAA
CDNSKEY
CDS
CERT
CNAME
CSYNC
DHCID
DLV
DNAME
DNSKEY
DS
EUI48
EUI64
HINFO
HIP
HTTPS
IPSECKEY
KEY
KX
LOC
MX
NAPTR
NS
NSEC
NSEC3
NSEC3PARAM
OPENPGPKEY
PTR
RP
SMIMEA
SOA
SPF
SRV
SSHFP
SVCB
TA
TKEY
TLSA
TXT
URI
ZONEMD
Like the main
/dig command, the
/multi-dig command also supports the optional short flag after the types have been specified in the slash command.
Example:
As with the
dig command, you can disable DNSSEC checking by passing
cdflag as true. This will return the DNS records even if the DNSSEC validation fails.
Example:
The
/multi-dig command also provides a refresh button below each set of DNS results requested (or after each block of 10 DNS record types, if you requested more than 10).
As with the
/dig command, any user can press the refresh button to refresh the displayed DNS results, including for DNS queries that had previously failed.
Like the
/dig command, you can change the DNS provider when using the
/multi-dig command. The menu appears after each set of DNS results (or after each block of results if more than 10 record types are requested).
This menu can be used by any user to change the DNS provider used for the lookup.
The
/whois command allows you to perform a RDAP/WHOIS lookup right in Discord for a given domain, IP or ASN.
Examples:
The bot also has a set of helper commands available to get more information about the bot and quick links.
The
/help command provides in-Discord documentation about all the commands available in the 1.1.1.1 DNS over Discord bot.
Example:
The
/privacy command displays the Privacy Policy notice for using the 1.1.1.1 DNS over Discord bot. You can also refer to the Privacy Policy page ↗ to access it.
Example:
The
/terms command displays the Terms of Service notice for using the 1.1.1.1 DNS over Discord bot. You can also refer to the Terms of Service page ↗ to access it.
Example:
The DNS over Discord bot is open-source, and the
/github command provides a quick link to access the GitHub repository. The GitHub repository can be accessed at https://github.com/MattIPv4/DNS-over-Discord/ ↗.
Example:
The
/invite command provides the user with a quick link to invite the 1.1.1.1 DNS over Discord bot to another Discord server, or to add it to a Discord account.
The bot can be invited at any time with https://cfl.re/3nM6VfQ ↗.
The bot can also be added to accounts with https://dns-over-discord.v4.wtf/invite/user ↗.
The DNS over Discord bot is deployed on Cloudflare Workers ↗.
You can find the source code for the bot on GitHub, as well as information on getting started with contributing to the project, at https://github.com/MattIPv4/DNS-over-Discord/ ↗.
