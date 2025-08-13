1.1.1.1 works from a Discord server, thanks to the 1.1.1.1 bot. Invite the bot to your Discord server ↗ to start using DNS over Discord. Or, add the bot to your Discord account ↗ to use it anywhere in Discord.

Perform DNS lookups

Once the bot is in your server, type /dig to start performing DNS lookups. This will provide a native interface within Discord that allows you to specify the domain to lookup, an optional DNS record type and an optional flag for a short result.

If only a domain is given for the command, the bot will default to looking for A DNS records, and will return the full format result, not the short form.

Example:

/dig domain: cloudflare.com

Supported record types

Discord has a limit of 25 options in slash commands, so DNS over Discord offers the 25 most common DNS record types to choose from.

Supported DNS record types A

AAAA

CAA

CDNSKEY

CDS

CERT

CNAME

DNSKEY

DS

HINFO

HTTPS

LOC

MX

NAPTR

NS

PTR

SMIMEA

SOA

SPF

SRV

SSHFP

SVCB

TLSA

TXT

URI

To query other DNS record types, or multiple record types at once, use the /multi-dig command.

Short form response

DNS over Discord has an optional flag in the /dig command that allows the user to request a response in the short form.

When you request a response in the short form, the name and TTL columns will be excluded. The command only returns the data column without formatting, similar to the equivalent dig command-line interface response.

Example:

/dig domain: cloudflare.com type: AAAA records short: True

Disable DNSSEC checking

You can disable DNSSEC checking in the dig command by passing cdflag as true. This will return the DNS records even if the DNSSEC validation fails.

Example:

/dig domain: cloudflare.com type: AAAA records cdflag: True

Refreshing existing results

You can refresh the DNS lookup results by clicking the Refresh button. Clicking it will trigger the bot to re-request the DNS query in the message, and update the results in the message. Any user can click this button.

The refresh button is available on all responses to the /dig command, including those that resulted in an error, such as an unknown domain or no records found.

Changing DNS provider

By default, the DNS over Discord bot uses Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 DNS service. You can run the DNS lookup with alternate DNS providers by selecting the dropdown below the result. This shows you a list of available providers. Selecting a new provider updates the results in the message. Any user can change the DNS provider.

multi-dig command

If you want to look up multiple DNS record types at once, use the /multi-dig command. This allows you to specify any supported DNS record type, and multiple types separated by a space.

Example:

/multi-dig domain: cloudflare.com types: A AAAA

Supported record types

When providing DNS record types for the /multi-dig command, Discord will not prompt you with options. You have to provide a space-separated list of valid DNS record types to lookup, as any invalid options will be silently dropped. A records will be used as the default if no valid types are given.

DNS record types supported and considered valid by the bot Use a * (asterisk) in place of a record type to get DNS results for all supported types. A

AAAA

AFSDB

APL

CAA

CDNSKEY

CDS

CERT

CNAME

CSYNC

DHCID

DLV

DNAME

DNSKEY

DS

EUI48

EUI64

HINFO

HIP

HTTPS

IPSECKEY

KEY

KX

LOC

MX

NAPTR

NS

NSEC

NSEC3

NSEC3PARAM

OPENPGPKEY

PTR

RP

SMIMEA

SOA

SPF

SRV

SSHFP

SVCB

TA

TKEY

TLSA

TXT

URI

ZONEMD

Short form response

Like the main /dig command, the /multi-dig command also supports the optional short flag after the types have been specified in the slash command.

Example:

/multi-dig domain: cloudflare.com types: CDS CDNSKEY short: True

Disable DNSSEC checking

As with the dig command, you can disable DNSSEC checking by passing cdflag as true. This will return the DNS records even if the DNSSEC validation fails.

Example:

/multi-dig domain: cloudflare.com type: AAAA records cdflag: True

Refreshing existing results

The /multi-dig command also provides a refresh button below each set of DNS results requested (or after each block of 10 DNS record types, if you requested more than 10).

As with the /dig command, any user can press the refresh button to refresh the displayed DNS results, including for DNS queries that had previously failed.

Changing DNS provider

Like the /dig command, you can change the DNS provider when using the /multi-dig command. The menu appears after each set of DNS results (or after each block of results if more than 10 record types are requested).

This menu can be used by any user to change the DNS provider used for the lookup.

whois command

The /whois command allows you to perform a RDAP/WHOIS lookup right in Discord for a given domain, IP or ASN.

Examples:

/whois query: cloudflare.com /whois query: 104.16.132.229 /whois query: 2606:4700::6810:84e5 /whois query: 13335

Other commands

The bot also has a set of helper commands available to get more information about the bot and quick links.

help command

The /help command provides in-Discord documentation about all the commands available in the 1.1.1.1 DNS over Discord bot.

Example:

/help

privacy command

The /privacy command displays the Privacy Policy notice for using the 1.1.1.1 DNS over Discord bot. You can also refer to the Privacy Policy page ↗ to access it.

Example:

/privacy

terms command

The /terms command displays the Terms of Service notice for using the 1.1.1.1 DNS over Discord bot. You can also refer to the Terms of Service page ↗ to access it.

Example:

/terms

github command

The DNS over Discord bot is open-source, and the /github command provides a quick link to access the GitHub repository. The GitHub repository can be accessed at https://github.com/MattIPv4/DNS-over-Discord/ ↗.

Example:

/github

invite command

The /invite command provides the user with a quick link to invite the 1.1.1.1 DNS over Discord bot to another Discord server, or to add it to a Discord account. The bot can be invited at any time with https://cfl.re/3nM6VfQ ↗. The bot can also be added to accounts with https://dns-over-discord.v4.wtf/invite/user ↗.

/invite

Development

The DNS over Discord bot is deployed on Cloudflare Workers ↗.

You can find the source code for the bot on GitHub, as well as information on getting started with contributing to the project, at https://github.com/MattIPv4/DNS-over-Discord/ ↗.