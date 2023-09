Verify 1.1.1.1 connection

After setting up 1.1.1.1, you can check if you are correctly connected to Cloudflare’s resolver.

Open a web browser on a configured device (smartphone or computer) or on a device connected to your configured router. Enter https://1.1.1.1/help External link icon Open external link on the browser address bar.

Wait for the page to load and run its tests. The page will present you a summary of the type of connection you have to 1.1.1.1, as well as the Cloudflare data center you are connected to.