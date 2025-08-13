DNS in Google Sheets

function NSLookup ( type , domain , useCache = false , minCacheTTL = 30 ) { if ( typeof type == 'undefined' ) { throw new Error ( 'Missing parameter 1 dns type' ) ; } if ( typeof domain == 'undefined' ) { throw new Error ( 'Missing parameter 2 domain name' ) ; } if ( typeof useCache != "boolean" ) { throw new Error ( 'Only boolean values allowed in 3 use cache' ) ; } if ( typeof minCacheTTL != "number" ) { throw new Error ( 'Only numeric values allowed in 4 min cache ttl' ) ; } type = type . toUpperCase () ; domain = domain . toLowerCase () ; let cache = null ; if ( useCache ) { // Cache key and hash cacheKey = domain + "@" + type ; cacheHash = Utilities . base64Encode ( cacheKey ) ; cacheBinKey = "nslookup-result-" + cacheHash ; cache = CacheService . getScriptCache () ; const cachedResult = cache . get ( cacheBinKey ) ; if ( cachedResult != null ) { return cachedResult ; } } const url = 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=' + encodeURIComponent ( domain ) + '&type=' + encodeURIComponent ( type ) ; const options = { muteHttpExceptions : true , headers : { accept : "application/dns-json" } }; const result = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( url , options ) ; const rc = result . getResponseCode () ; const resultText = result . getContentText () ; if ( rc !== 200 ) { throw new Error ( rc ) ; } const errors = [ { name : "NoError" , description : "No Error" }, // 0 { name : "FormErr" , description : "Format Error" }, // 1 { name : "ServFail" , description : "Server Failure" }, // 2 { name : "NXDomain" , description : "Non-Existent Domain" }, // 3 { name : "NotImp" , description : "Not Implemented" }, // 4 { name : "Refused" , description : "Query Refused" }, // 5 { name : "YXDomain" , description : "Name Exists when it should not" }, // 6 { name : "YXRRSet" , description : "RR Set Exists when it should not" }, // 7 { name : "NXRRSet" , description : "RR Set that should exist does not" }, // 8 { name : "NotAuth" , description : "Not Authorized" } // 9 ] ; const response = JSON . parse ( resultText ) ; if ( response . Status !== 0 ) { return errors [ response . Status ] . name ; } const outputData = [] ; let cacheTTL = 0 ; for ( const i in response . Answer ) { outputData . push ( response . Answer [ i ] . data ) ; const ttl = response . Answer [ i ] . TTL ; cacheTTL = Math . min ( cacheTTL || ttl , ttl ) ; } const outputString = outputData . join ( ',' ) ; if ( useCache ) { cache . put ( cacheBinKey , outputString , Math . max ( cacheTTL , minCacheTTL )) ; } return outputString ; }