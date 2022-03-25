Using JSON

Cloudflare’s DNS over HTTPS endpoint also supports JSON format for querying DNS data. For lack of an agreed upon JSON schema for DNS over HTTPS in the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), Cloudflare has chosen to follow the same schema as Google’s DNS over HTTPS resolver.

JSON formatted queries are sent using a GET request. When making requests using GET , the DNS query is encoded into the URL. The client should include an HTTP Accept request header field with a MIME type of application/dns-json to indicate that the client is able to accept a JSON response from the DNS over HTTPS resolver.

Supported parameters:

Field Required? Description Example name Yes Query name. example.com type Yes Query type (either a numeric value or text). AAAA do No DO bit - set if client wants DNSSEC data (either boolean or numeric value). true cd No CD bit - set to disable validation (either boolean or numeric value). false

Example request:

$ curl -H 'accept: application/dns-json' 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=example.com&type=AAAA'

Example response:

{ "Status" : 0 , "TC" : false , "RD" : true , "RA" : true , "AD" : true , "CD" : false , "Question" : [ { "name" : "example.com." , "type" : 28 } ] , "Answer" : [ { "name" : "example.com." , "type" : 28 , "TTL" : 1726 , "data" : "2606:2800:220:1:248:1893:25c8:1946" } ] }

The following table has more information on each response field: