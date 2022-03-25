1.1.1.1 Public DNS Resolver : This document provides details on our collection, use, and disclosure of the information processed by the 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver. The 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver service is governed by our Privacy Policy External link icon Open external link .

Resolver for Firefox : This document outlines our collection, use, and disclosure of the information processed by the Cloudflare Resolver for Firefox. Any data Cloudflare processes in connection with the Cloudflare Resolver for Firefox is as a data processor acting pursuant to Mozilla’s data processing instructions. Cloudflare Resolver for Firefox is not covered by our main Privacy Policy and is separate from the 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver.