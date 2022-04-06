Extended DNS error codes
Extended DNS Error Codes is a method to return additional information about the cause of DNS errors. As there are many reasons why a DNS query might fail, it became necessary to provide additional information on the exact cause of an error.
1.1.1.1 supports Extended DNS Error Codes. Below is a list of error codes 1.1.1.1 returns, what they mean, and steps you may want to take to resolve the issue.
|Code Number
|Code Name
|Example Output
|Next Steps
|1
Unsupported DNSKEY Algorithm
EDE: 1 (Unsupported DNSKEY Algorithm): (failed to verify example.com. A: unsupported key size, DNSKEY example.com., id = 12345)
|The domain did not pass DNSSEC validation. Check which signature key algorithm your website uses and confirm it is supported by 1.1.1.1.
|2
|Unsupported DS Digest Type
EDE: 2 (Unsupported DS Digest Type): (no supported DS digest type for example.com.)
|The domain did not pass DNSSEC validation due to an unsupported digest type on the DS record. If none of the provided DS records are supported, the domain will fail to resolve. Make sure to add a supported DS record with your registrar.
|3
|Stale Answer
EDE: 3 (Stale Answer)
|This is a silent error. It notifies that the DNS resolver could only return stale data. If the issue persists reach out on the 1.1.1.1 community forum.
|6
|DNSSEC Bogus
EDE: 6 (DNSSEC Bogus): (proof of non-existence of example.com. A)
|This domain did not pass DNSSEC validation. The signatures for the target record, or the proof of non-existence of the target records, are invalid. Check your DNS configuration.
|7
|Signature Expired
EDE: 7 (Signature Expired): (for DNSKEY example.com., id = 12345: RRSIG example.com., expiration = 123456)
|This domain did not pass DNSSEC validation due to an expired signature. Make sure your zone is signed with valid DNSSEC signatures.
|8
|Signature Not Yet Valid
EDE: 8 (Signature Not Yet Valid): (for DNSKEY example.com., id = 12345: RRSIG example.com., inception = 12345)
|This domain did not pass DNSSEC validation. Make sure your zone is signed with valid DNSSEC signatures.
|9
|DNSKEY Missing
EDE: 9 (DNSKEY Missing): (no SEP matching the DS found for example.com.)
|This domain did not pass DNSSEC validation. It does not have a SEP DNSKEY that matches the set of DS records at the registry. Make sure to either sign the zone using keys that match the current DS set, or add the missing DS records with your registrar.
|10
|RRSIGs Missing
EDE: 10 (RRSIGs Missing): (for DNSKEY example.com., id = 12345)
|This domain did not pass DNSSEC validation. 1.1.1.1 was unable to retrieve Resource Record Signatures (RRSigs) to verify the authenticity of the records. Check your DNS configuration.
|11
|No Zone Key Bit Set
EDE: 11 (No Zone Key Bit Set): (for DNSKEY example.com., id = 12345)
|This domain did not pass DNSSEC validation. The zone's SEP DNSKEY must set a Zone Key flag. Check your DNSSEC configuration or DNSSEC's troubleshooting guide.
|12
|NSEC Missing
EDE: 12 (NSEC Missing): failed to verify an insecure referral proof for example.com
|This domain did not pass DNSSEC validation. The upstream nameserver did not include a valid proof of non-existence for the target name. Make sure the zone is signed with DNSSEC and has valid NSEC/NSEC3 records.
|13
|Cached Error
EDE: 13 (Cached Error)
|1.1.1.1 returned a cached error. If this issue persists, reach out to the community forum.
|22
|No Reachable Authority
EDE: 22 (No Reachable Authority): (at delegation example.com.)
|1.1.1.1 could not reach some or all of the authoritative nameservers (or they potentially refused to resolve). This can occur if the authoritative nameservers are overloaded or temporarily unavailable. If this issue persists, reach out to the community forum.
|23
|Network Error
EDE: 23 (Network Error): (1.1.1.1:53 rcode=SERVFAIL for example.com. A)
|1.1.1.1 could not determine a network path to the upstream nameservers, or the nameserver did not respond. If this issue persists, reach out to the community forum.