Extended DNS error codes

Extended DNS Error Codes ↗ (defined in RFC 8914) is a method to return additional information about the cause of DNS errors. When a DNS query fails, the standard response code (such as SERVFAIL ) often does not explain why it failed. Extended DNS Error Codes solve this by attaching a more specific error code and descriptive text to the response, so you can identify the exact cause without guesswork.

1.1.1.1 supports Extended DNS Error Codes. Below is a list of error codes 1.1.1.1 returns, what they mean, and steps you may want to take to resolve the issue. Many of these errors relate to DNSSEC (DNS Security Extensions) — the set of protocols that add cryptographic signatures to DNS records to prevent tampering. Extended DNS Error Codes appear automatically in the OPT PSEUDOSECTION of a dig response when the server includes them, for example: