Extended DNS Error Codes External link icon Open external link is a method to return additional information about the cause of DNS errors. As there are many reasons why a DNS query might fail, it became necessary to provide additional information on the exact cause of an error.

1.1.1.1 supports Extended DNS Error Codes. Below is a list of error codes 1.1.1.1 returns, what they mean, and steps you may want to take to resolve the issue.