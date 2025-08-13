DNS over Tor
If you do not want to disclose your IP address to the resolver, you can use our Tor onion service. Resolving DNS queries through the Tor network guarantees a significantly higher level of anonymity than making the requests directly. Not only does doing so prevent the resolver from ever seeing your IP address, but it also prevents your ISP from knowing that you attempted to resolve a domain name.
Read more about this service in this blog post ↗.
The important difference between using all other modes of DNS and this one is that packet routing no longer uses IP addresses, and therefore all connections must be routed through a Tor client.
Before you start, head to the Tor Project website ↗ to download and install a Tor client. If you use the Tor Browser, it will automatically start a SOCKS proxy ↗ at
127.0.0.1:9150.
If you use Tor from the command line, create the following configuration file:
Then you can run tor with:
Also, if you use the Tor Browser, you can head to the resolver's address to see the usual 1.1.1.1 page:
If you ever forget 1.1.1.1's address, use cURL to retrieve it:
Of course, not all DNS clients support connecting to the Tor client, so the easiest way to connect any DNS-speaking software to the hidden resolver is by forwarding ports locally, for instance using
socat ↗.
The hidden resolver is set up to listen on TCP ports 53 and 853 for DNS over TCP and TLS. After setting up a Tor proxy, run the following
socat command as a privileged user, replacing the port number appropriately:
From here, you can follow the regular guide for setting up 1.1.1.1, except you should always use
127.0.0.1 instead of
1.1.1.1. If you need to access the proxy from another device, simply replace
127.0.0.1 in
socat commands with your local IP address.
As explained in the blog post ↗, our favorite way of using the hidden resolver is using DNS over HTTPS (DoH). To set it up:
-
Download
cloudflaredby following the guide for connecting to 1.1.1.1 using DNS over HTTPS clients.
-
Start a Tor SOCKS proxy and use
socatto forward port TCP:443 to localhost:
- Instruct your machine to treat the
.onionaddress as localhost:
- Finally, start a local DNS over UDP daemon:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-